Week 1 NWLA Class 2A Football Report

Week 1 is in the books and local area teams experience postponements, lightning delays that made games last until midnight, massive late fourth-quarter comebacks, etc. All the fun that is the NW Louisiana brand of high school football. Here’s a recap of the games from the first week:

Calvary 45, Logansport 22

The Logansport Tigers had to wait a couple of days to face the Cavaliers in the opening game of the season. A lightning storm delayed the matchup until Saturday afternoon.

Khameron Boykins launched for a touchdown with a 16 for 27 performance and 109 yards passing. Jayven Claybrook was on the receiving end of the touchdown and led receiving with 46 yards. DeKamaron Yarbrough scored a touchdown and led the rushing with 6 carries and 55 yards.

The Calvary quarterback tandem threw 11 for 12 with 213 yards and three of the five touchdowns. Abram Wardell threw 7 for 8 for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Bryce Carpenter threw 4 for 4 and 93 yards and a touchdown. Colby Thomas was on the receiving end of a touchdown from each QB and had five receptions for 131 yards. James Simon scored two touchdowns with 43 yards. Chris Jackson added a receiving touchdown. The defense got on the board too with a Xavier McGlothen 99-yard fumble recovery. Kicker Garrett Little went 6 for 6 on extra points and nailed a 42-yard field goal.

Calvary took the first lead with a James Simon 1-yard run. Carpenter at the helm for the Cavaliers hit Colby Thomas on a 52-yard touchdown pass. Logansport closed the gap with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Khamaron Boykins to Jayven Claybrook. Thomas reached the end zone again in the first quarter on a 49-yard pass from this time Abram Wardell. Calvary had the 21-6 at the end of the first quarter. Chris Jackson and James Simon added touchdowns in the second quarter too. give Calvary the 35-6 halftime lead.

Xavier McGlothen added to the Cavalier lead with a 99-yard fumble as the lone score in the third quarter. Calvary led 42-6 after three quarters.

Logansport added two scores behind Jayven Claybrook 3 yard touchdown run and DeKamaron Yarbrough's 32-yard run. Calvary kick Little gave the Cavs a 42-yard field goal.

North Caddo 46, Bossier 0

The Titans dominated 4A Bossier in the opening week of the LHSAA season. Omarrion Miller had 156 all-purpose yards including a 62-yard interception return for a touchdown and 2 receptions for 94 yards including a touchdown. Quarterback Aiden Brock tossed 4 for 6 for 107 yards and had a passing touchdown and a rushing TD. KJ Black added another passing touchdown rushed for 105 yards and picked up a rushing touchdown also. Trey Morris also had a rushing touchdown. J’Quay Vinson caught one of the two passing touchdowns. Braylon Champagne grabbed a fumble recovery on defense for the Titans.

Arcadia 26, Lakeside 12

The Arcadia Hornets grabbed the first-week win over the Lakeside Warriors at home on Friday night.

Markecion Carr broke the 100-yard mark with 107 yards and a touchdown. Tayshaun Johnson scored two touchdowns. Ian Fitzgerald had 11 carries for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Isaiah Jackson brought it on the defensive side with 11.5 tackles. Dimitri Carr, Jr. had a sack and 5 tackles. GeAuntre Nelson snatched an interception.

Cade Boley and Josh Sebald put points on the board for the Warriors

Arcadia put two touchdowns in the first quarter as Ian Fitzgerald crashed in on a 3-yard run and Markecion Carr broke loose for a 26-yard touchdown run. The Hornets had a 12-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Tayshaun Johnson ran in a 2-yard touchdown in the second to give the Hornets an 18-0 halftime lead

After Johnson scored his second touchdown in the fourth quarter on another 2-yard run and had a 26-0 lead, Lakeside attempted a comeback. The Warriors scored on a 15-yard touchdown followed by a 5-yard touchdown but not enough time left as Arcadia held on for the 26-12 win.

Haughton 35, Red River 0

The Red River Bulldogs had their game cut short at 5A Haughton on Thursday night due to constant delays due to lightning. Red River’s top rusher was sophomore Montreveun Smith with 12 carries for 77 yards.

Southwood 14, Green Oaks 12

The Green Oaks Giants game ended on Friday night past midnight as the Southwood Cowboys won their first game since 2019 with a 14-12 win.

Delarrious Marshall led the Giants in offensive yards with 13 carries and 56 yards.

The lone score in the first half was a safety by Southwood. Dontravious Williams caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from Cornelius Martin. The Giants closed the lead on a 2-yard run by Delarrious Marshall. Southwood maintained an 8-6 lead after the third quarter. The Giants looked to extend the losing streak of Southwood as Amarion Dorsey made his lone reception for a 23-yard touchdown pass and took the 12-8 lead. With 1:23 remaining, Southwood’s Dontravious Williams caught his second touchdown pass from Martin and gave the Cowboys the long-awaited win.

Many 38, Sam Houston 3

The Many Tiger broke the 5A Sam Houston Broncos with a 38-3 win. Tackett Curtis only put up 58 yards (35 passing, 23 rushing) on offense, but accumulated two touchdowns and 152 yards on punt returns for the Tigers. Jeremiah James rushed 21 carries and 172 yards for two touchdowns. Curtis did launch one receiving touchdown to Mason Leach in the win.

Captain Shreve 38, Loyola 7

The Shreve-Loyola was another game that had to stretch into two days from Thursday. The Flyers probably wished it had ended on Thursday night as Trace Wall’s 1-yard run gave them a 7-0 lead before the game was postponed on Friday afternoon. Shreve ripped off 38 points on the second day with four touchdowns from Jayden Edwards and his 172 yards for the game. Kenyon Terrell added an 8-yard touchdown run for the Gators. John Hoyett Chance also hit a 27-yard field goal.

Wall was the top rusher for the Flyers with 23 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown. John Carmady Jr. Was the top receiver with 3 receptions for 75 yards.

General Trass 48, Jonesboro-Hodge 14

The Tigers' first road trip of the season was spoiled with a 48-14 loss in Lake Providence against the General Trass Panthers. Jonesboro-Hodge scores came from a 23-yard touchdown pass from Dakota Knox to Cameron Leonard. Special teams added a score when Raynald Bolds blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown. Knox threw 9 for 15 for 85 yards and one touchdown. Leonard was Knox’s top receiver catching three for 37 yards and a touchdown. Jason Blackmon was the top rusher with 11 carries for 35 yards.

D’Arbonne Woods 17, Lakeview 6

The Gators fell short in the opening home game to the Wolves on Friday. The lone score for Lakeview came from a 68-yard pass from CJ Jones to Evan Baker.

Winnfield 33, Pineville 6

The Tigers grabbed a big home win over 5A Pineville on Friday night. Quarterback Malachi Jackson broke loose on 11 carries for 161 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Trey Starks added 6 carries for 54 yards and a touchdown. Kadaryan Thomas ran 5 carries for 39 yards and a touchdown.

Neither the Rebels nor the Tigers could score in the first quarter. Winnfield opened up the game in the second quarter. Jackson scored two touchdowns on 10-yard and 9-yard runs to give the Tigers a 14-0 lead at halftime. The third quarter saw Trey Stark bust in the end zone on a 2-yard run. Jackson picked up his third touchdown on a 55-yard breakaway to give Winnfield the 26-0 lead heading into the final quarter. Kadaryan Thomas got his opportunity to score in the final quarter on a 9-yard run. Pineville stopped the shutout with a 2-yard run.

Huntington 58, Mansfield 18

The Wolverines closed out the annual Battle of the Border showcase at Independence Stadium in Shreveport on Saturday night. Huntington opened up a 28-0 first-quarter lead and Mansfield stayed in the background for the remainder of the game. Dekeldric Thomas went 4 for 12 with 86 yards for the Wolverines. Dekeldric Thomas also rushed for two touchdowns. Derrick Thomas carried 15 times for 105 and a touchdown for the Wolverines in the loss.

Top 3 QBs

Abram Wardell, Calvary, 7 for 8, 122 yards, 2 TD

Aiden Brock, North Caddo, 4 for 6, 107 yards, TD

Dakota Knox, Jonesboro-Hodge, 9 for 15, 85 yards, TD

Rollin’ 7 Rushing

Malachi Jackson, Winnfield, 11-161 3 TD

Jeremiah James, Many 21-172 2 TD

KJ Black, North Caddo 12-105, TD

Derrick Thomas, Mansfield, 15-105, TD

Jamaryan Garner, Many, 20-79

Montreveun Smith, Red River, 12-77

Delarrious Marshall, Green Oaks, 13-65, TD

Playmakin’ 5 Receivers

Kolby Thomas, Calvary, 4-116, 2 TD

Omarion Miller, North Caddo, 2-94 TD

John Carmody, Jr, Loyola, 3-75

Evan Baker, Lakeview, 68 yd TD

Chris Jackson, Calvary, 2-38, TD

Notable Special Teams & Defense

Tackett Curtis, Many, 152 punt return yards, 2 TD

Xavier McGlothen, Calvary, 98-yard fumble recovery TD

Garrett Little, Calvary, 6 for 6 XP, 42 yds FG

Deacon Lafolette, Many, 5 for 5 XP, 29 yd FG

Keaton Montgomery, Many, 5 tackles (4 solos, 2 assists)

