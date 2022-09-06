Haynesville, LA

Week 1 NWLA Class A Football Report

Under The Radar NWLA

Shawn White

Week 1 is in the books and local area teams experience postponements, lightning delays that made games last until midnight, massive late fourth-quarter comebacks, etc. All the fun that is the NW Louisiana brand of high school football. Here’s a recap of the games from the first week:

Haynesville 29, North Webster 28

The 82nd meeting in the Claiborne-Webster rivalry took place on Friday. Haynesville and North Webster (Springhill in a past life) brought the excitement of this marquee matchup.

Alonzo Jackson blazed for 143 yards and three touchdowns. Toby Franklin also passed the 100-yard mark with 116 yards and a touchdown.

The Tors had to withstand the arm of Collin McKenzie who threw for 266 yards and two touchdowns. Gregory Davis was on the receiving end of a touchdown and had 120 yards receiving. Braeden Robertson caught a touchdown and ran for one. McKenzie also pushes one across the goal line.

North Webster struck first in the first quarter with a 65-yard pass from McKenzie to Davis. Alonzo Jackson let loose with a 62-yard blast to give the Tors a 7-6 lead at the end of the first. The Knights opened up in the second quarter. Robertson scored in the first right seconds on a 7-yard run. Jackson countered with his second touchdown with an 8-yard run and tied the game at 14. Mckenzie launched a 75-yard touchdown pass to Robertson to give the Purple Knights back the lead. With 1:50 left in the half, North Webster reached deep in the red zone to allow McKenzie to crash into the end zone from the 1. North Webster took the 28-14 lead into halftime.

North Webster seemingly had control and rolled to a win in the long-standing rivalry. Until 5:52 remaining in the fourth quarter. Jackson pushed in his third touchdown from the 6-yard line to close the gap to 28-21. On the last chance for the Tors cane with 0:24 left, Toby Franklin made it good with a 4-yard run. Franklin scored the then two-point conversion to give the Tors the win.

Arcadia 26, Lakeside 12

The Arcadia Hornets grabbed the first-week win over the Lakeside Warriors at home on Friday night.

Markecion Carr broke the 100-yard mark with 107 yards and a touchdown. Tayshaun Johnson scored two touchdowns. Ian Fitzgerald had 11 carries for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Isaiah Jackson brought it on the defensive side with 11.5 tackles. Dimitri Carr, Jr. had a sack and 5 tackles. GeAuntre Nelson snatched an interception.

Cade Boley and Josh Sebald put points on the board for the Warriors

Arcadia put two touchdowns in the first quarter as Ian Fitzgerald crashed in on a 3-yard run and Markecion Carr broke loose for a 26-yard touchdown run. The Hornets had a 12-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Tayshaun Johnson ran in a 2-yard touchdown in the second to give the Hornets an 18-0 halftime lead

After Johnson scored his second touchdown in the fourth quarter on another 2-yard run and had a 26-0 lead, Lakeside attempted a comeback. The Warriors scored on a 15-yard touchdown followed by a 5-yard touchdown but not enough time left as Arcadia held on for the 26-12 win.

Calvary 45, Logansport 22

The Logansport Tigers had to wait a couple of days to face the Cavaliers in the opening game of the season. A lightning storm delayed the matchup until Saturday afternoon.

Khameron Boykins launched for a touchdown with a 16 for 27 performance and 109 yards passing. Jayven Claybrook was on the receiving end of the touchdown and led receiving with 46 yards. DeKamaron Yarbrough scored a touchdown and led the rushing with 6 carries and 55 yards.

The Calvary quarterback tandem threw 11 for 12 with 213 yards and three of the five touchdowns. Abram Wardell threw 7 for 8 for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Bryce Carpenter threw 4 for 4 and 93 yards and a touchdown. Colby Thomas was on the receiving end of a touchdown from each QB and had five receptions for 131 yards. James Simon scored two touchdowns with 43 yards. Chris Jackson added a receiving touchdown. The defense got on the board too with a Xavier McGlothen 99-yard fumble recovery. Kicker Garrett Little went 6 for 6 on extra points and nailed a 42-yard field goal.

Calvary took the first lead with a James Simon 1-yard run. Carpenter at the helm for the Cavaliers hit Colby Thomas on a 52-yard touchdown pass. Logansport closed the gap with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Khamaron Boykins to Jayven Claybrook. Thomas reached the end zone again in the first quarter on a 49-yard pass from this time Abram Wardell. Calvary had the 21-6 at the end of the first quarter. Chris Jackson and James Simon added touchdowns in the second quarter too. give Calvary the 35-6 halftime lead.

Xavier McGlothen added to the Cavalier lead with a 99-yard fumble as the lone score in the third quarter. Calvary led 42-6 after three quarters.

Logansport added two scores behind Jayven Claybrook 3 yard touchdown run and DeKamaron Yarbrough's 32-yard run. Calvary kick Little gave the Cavs a 42-yard field goal.

Union Parish 18, Homer 14

The Fightin’ Farmers edged out the Pelicans in a slobberknocker of a back-and-forth game in Homer on Friday night. Union Parish’s LSU commit Trey Holley had 183 all-purpose yards in the win. For the Pelicans, Andrevious Buggs and Gregory Williams crashed the end zone. Elijah Curry had 14 carries for 111 yards. The defense for Homer shined. Walteze Champ had 10 tackled (8 solos, 4 assists). Brandon Harris put up a sack in his 9 tackles (7 solos, 4 assists). Katrevick Banks added 8.5 tackles (7 solos, 3 assists).

Glenbrook 12, Cedar Creek 6

The Apaches were one of the few games that were played on Thursday night. The two had a defensive struggle in this matchup. Maddox Mandino and Ty Feaster put up the two scores on short-yard touchdowns for Glenbrook in the win. DJ Carter rushed for 11 carries for 98 yards. The defense was the game as Rhett Johnson had 6 tackles (5 solos, 2 assists). Hayden Harmon had 4.5 tackles (3 solos, 3 assists) and a fumble recovery. Landrey Powell had 5 tackles (4 solos, 2 assists). Mandino struck on defense with 4.5 tackles (4 solos, 1 assist) and an interception. Seth Mangum had 4.5 tackles (4 solos, 1 assist).

Northwood-Lena 38, Ringgold 0

Ringgold’s Tydavion Moore had 13 carries for 123 yards in the loss. Devin Rushings was the top defender of the Redskins with 6.5 tackles (6 solos, 1 assist). Caden Allums also had 5.5 tackles (4 solos, 3 assists).

Abbeville 21, St. Mary’s 7

An early lead slipped away from the Tigers as Abbeville rolled to the 21-7 win. St. Mary’s quarterback Adam Parker threw 23 for 33 and 166 yards for 1 touchdown. The only touchdown came to Joe Metoyer on a 1-yard pass. Payne Williams was the top receiver with 8 receptions for 74 yards. Williams put up special team yards as he averaged 24.8 yards on 6 punt returns Metoyer was the top rusher with 31 yards. Metoyer also had 76 kick-off return yards for the Tiger.

Lincoln Prep 14, Madison 6

The Panther grabbed the first-week win over Madison on the road. Senior Braylyn Mayfield scored on a rush touchdown and found Brandon Heard on the other score in the win. Jamarion Buggs had 15 carries for 112 yards. The defense was key in the win. Verlanski Glossom led with 12 tackles. Jerry Lee popped for 7 tackles. Heard had two fumble recoveries. Jacobie Bedford added 5 tackles and 1 fumble recovery.

Delta Charter 54, Plain Dealing 8

The 18-strong Lions fell against Delta Charter in week 1. The lone score from the Lions came from Tyrese Kimble. Kimble accumulated 91 yards and scored the 2-point conversion for Plain Dealing.

Lake Charles College Prep 54, Magnolia SOE 6

The Mariners' only score came from quarterback Mark McCray on a 10-yard run.

Top 3 QB

Adam Parker, St. Mary’s, 23-33. 166 yd 1 TD

Khameron Boykins, Logansport, 16-27. 109 yd. 1 TD

Ty Feaster, Glenbrook, 8-20. 96 yd.

Rollin’ 7 Rushing

Alonzo Jackson, Haynesville, 8-143, 3 TDs

Toby Franklin, Haynesville, 14-116, 1 TD

Tydavion Moore, Ringgold, 13-123

Jamarion Buggs, Lincoln Prep, 15-112

Elyjay Curry, Homer, 14-111

Markecion Carr, Arcadia 12-107, 1 TD

Tayshaun Johnson, Arcadia 2 TD

Playmakin’ 5 Receivers

Payne Williams, St. Mary’s 8-74

Jayven Claybrook, Logansport, 46 yds 1TD

Brandon Heard, Lincoln Prep 1-40 1TD

Ethan Busby, St. Mary’s 5-35

Cason Clemmons, Glenbrook 3-34

Brick Wall Defense 10

Verlanski Glossom, Lincoln Prep, 12 tackles.

Isaiah Jackson, Arcadia, 11.5 tackles

Walteze Champ, Homer, 10 tackled (8 solos, 4 assists).

Brendon Harris, Homer, 9 tackles (7 solos, 4 assists).

Katrevick Banks, Homer, 8.5 tackles (7 solos, 3 assists).

Jerry Lee, Lincoln Prep, 7 tackles.

Devin Rushings, Ringgold, 6.5 tackles

Drake Griffin, St. Mary’s, 6.5 tackles

Rhett Johnson, Glenbrook, 6 tackles (5 solos, 2 assists).

Stats come from various coaches.

This website is dedicated to giving a light to high schools sports in the Class 2A-A-B-C and also leagues who don't get a lot of press coverage. I want to tell their untold stories. Focus area is NW Louisiana and help these stars get discovered

