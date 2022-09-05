Lady Pilots Have Strong Second Half To Cruise By Eagles

LSUS Athletics

LSUS Lady Pilots moved to 2-0 for the season with a 4-1 win over Southwestern Christian Eagles on Wednesday afternoon at the Swamp. Ameris Taylor netted two goals in the win. Abbie Rutledge scored her second goal of the season. Mira Erixson grabbed her first goal of the season. Chelsea Brown was credited with two assists. Charlotte Schmidt and Aimee Dillworth each had an assist.

LSUS outshot Southwestern Christian 19-5 for the match. Taylor had 6 shots with 4 shots on goal. Erixson took 3 opportunities to score. Abbie Rutledge and Dawniella Torres got a couple of shots.

The Lady Pilot struck early as Abbie Rutledge scored in the 5th minute with an assist by Aimee Dilworth. The Eagles evened the match 35th minute with a goal from Chrissy Mitchell. The match was tied 1-1 heading into the half.

The goal radar must have been on for the Lady Pilots as they took only seven shots but netted three goals: The tiebreaker came in the 58th minute as Ameris Taylor took her first goal with some help from Charlotte Schmidt. Less than five minutes later, Taylor struck again this time with an assist from Chelsea Brown. To stake the win, LSUS scored their third second-half goal by Mira Erixson and a second assist from Chelsea Brown to get the 4-1 win.

The Lady Pilots will be on the road to Lawrenceville, Georgia over the Labor Day weekend where they will face Dalton State Road Runners on Saturday afternoon and the Georgia Gwinett Grizzlies on Labor Day.