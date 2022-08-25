Pilots Knock Off Thomas University For First Win in 2022

Under The Radar NWLA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G5E08_0hUUKI3A00
LSUS Athletics

After an emotional game with a tie over No. 2 University of Mobile on Friday, the LSUS Pilots notched their first win outscoring the Thomas University Nighthawks 2-1 at a neutral Mobile, Alabama site. The Pilots road trip sends them back to Louisiana 1-0-1.

LSUS outshot the host team 11 - 7 for the match. The Pilots also had 5 shots on goal to Thomas University’s 3.

LSUS jumped on the lead in the 17th minute when Scott Neil scored his second goal of the season with an assist from Liam Vivian. The Nighthawks even the score in the 42nd minute with a score from Giacomo Bacigalupo. The two teams went into halftime tied 1-1.

The two teams came out in the second half aggressively to take the lead. LSUS received the opportunity for a penalty kick. Liam Vivian’s shot was blocked by Nighthawk goalkeeper Stephen Douglas to keep the match tied. Mother Nature intervened and stop the match for 40 minutes with a lightning delay. Pilots took a while to command the lead as Ryan Bayless scored in the 78th minute with an assist from Gledi Doda. LSUS would hold on for their first win of the season.

The LSUS Pilots were going to travel with the Lady Pilots to travel to Fort Worth to face Texas Wesleyan but the matches were postponed later in the season. The men’s match will be rescheduled for September 13. The women’s match will be on September 14.

The next scheduled match for the Pilot will. be their first home match at The Swamp on Sunday, August 28 at 4 pm against Lyon College Scots. The Lady Pilots will hopefully have their first match of the season against LeTourneau College in Longview on Saturday, August 27 at 7:30 pm.

# College Sports# LSUS# Thomas University# Soccer# NAIA

Comments / 0

Published by

This website is dedicated to giving a light to high schools sports in the Class 2A-A-B-C and also leagues who don't get a lot of press coverage. I want to tell their untold stories. Focus area is NW Louisiana and help these stars get discovered

Bossier City, LA
112 followers

