LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIA

LSUS Athletic Department

You always like to start the season off with a win, but the LSUS Pilots will take a tie against the No. 2 team in the NAIA. The Pilots opened the season on the road with a 2-2 tie against the No. 2 University of Mobile Rams on Friday afternoon. LSUS had the Rams on the rope at 2-1 until a second goal by Joshua Bynoe tied the game in the 81st minute.

The Pilots were outshot by Mobile 18-8 during the match. Pilot goalkeeper Ikan Denis Sahin was kept busy with 6 shots on goal from the Rams converting 4 into saves. LSUS had 3 shots on goals.

Mobile controlled possession for the majority of the first half and it paid off as Joshua Bynoe scored in the 39th minute with an assist from Ange Almiron and Sebastian Jorgge. The Rams held the 1-0 lead until halftime. In an interview with LSUS Athletic webpage Coach Philip Bohn told how they held off a strong first-half performance by the Rams. “First game against a top team is always tough,” Bohn said. “We started very shaky and were lucky not to dig too big a hole. We weathered the storm for 40 plus minutes before giving up a late goal in the first half.”

The Pilots showed they weren’t intimidated by the “No. 2” in front of Mobile’s name. Adam Morris struck first for LSUS in the 54th minute. Seven minutes later Scott Neil found the back of the net with an assist from Liam Vivian. LSUS held the 2-1 lead. They maintained that lead until the fateful second goal by Joshua Byone allowed the Rams to salvage a 2-2 tie instead of a loss.

Bohn proud of his squad who is currently receiving votes in the opening NAIA polls saw the spunk in his team as he told the LSUS Athletics page. “Fortunately, the boys responded very positively coming out at halftime and showed some quality,” Bohn said. “Another late goal hurt, costing us a win, but we learned a great deal about ourselves today which will really serve us well moving forward. I’m really proud of these boys. They showed great togetherness to keep fighting against a very good Mobile team.”

Hopefully, that momentum will carry forward to a win against the Thomas University Night Hawks on Sunday at 2 pm in Satsuma, AL.