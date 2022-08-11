Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XI

CABOSA

The Shreveport United season paid off in the GCPL. The Men’s squad placed five in the GCPL Best XI group. The United Women group placed one on the Best XI list.

Loyola alum and current Louisiana Tech Lady Bulldog soccer player Kalli Matlock was the lone United player to make the list. Matlock made Matchday of the Week 4 and 7. “I’m very proud of how our team finished the year considering it was our first year being in the league,” Kalli Matlock said. “It was a great experience getting to play for my home club again and getting the opportunity to play under my dad for another season. It was also great to play with some of my old teammates from childhood as well as meet some awesome new people! I can’t wait for next season with this team, as we continue to build the women’s game within Shreveport United and the GCPL.”

The United Women in their inaugural season finished just outside the playoffs in fifth place with a 3-4-0 record.

Five Shreveport United men were selected to the Best XI for the Western Conference. The high-scoring United was led by team captain Steven Bush.

Bush captured 11 goals for the year and tied for second in the Golden Boot race for the season.

Dan Meirhofler came in fifth in the race for the Golden Boot scoring eight goals for the season and snagged the Best XI honor. Hector Hernandez was the only United player to make back-to-back Team of the Week appearances. Tom Cobham made an appearance on Matchday 5 and 9 on the Team of the Week. Getting an honorable mention shoutout was co-captain Sean French.

United men finished the regular season unbeaten and reached the GCPL Cup Finals for the first time in club history