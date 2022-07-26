Shreveport, LA

Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid Off

Under The Radar NWLA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kF98D_0gsuf1v200
CABOSA

It’s been a long road for Shreveport United in the semi-pro realm but they will host the pinnacle game in the Gulf Coast Premier League next week at Loyola’s Messmer Field against Gaffa FC out of Jackson, Mississippi. United took care of Hattiesburg FC 5-2 at Messmer this past Saturday night. Coach Radi Baltov has seen this team grow in the past two years. “We play in the finals here next week and it’s been breaking records,” Coach Baltov said. “Last year was the first time we went to the semis, this year is the first time we are going to the finals. We have a good group of players. They are positive and from all around the world. We’re excited to come to play and host. I like our chances.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XZyV9_0gsuf1v200
Shawn White

Baltov sees that the difference is the depth available to the team. “We’ve got more players, more experienced players than in the past,” said the United coach. “Four years ago we just had youth player 15 or 16 years old. We had a lot of kids and not many adults playing. It was a rough season. Progressively we got better and better and we got most of the local talent to play. When you have players like that, coaching is easy. That’s the difference. This year we have 50 players from the roster that I have to cut to 18 every week. There is a lot of competition for playing time and competition to be on the A-Team. That’s tough but a good situation for a coach.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3taFD2_0gsuf1v200
Shawn White

Dan Hofler mustered a hat trick in the semi-final match.

“It was good fun to come out to

play with the boys,” Hofler said. “It’s been a good season. I love to score and to get three tonight is really great. We are undefeated on this pitch. It’s been a good adventure. First time I’ve played with these boys. We’ve done very well.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BiPi5_0gsuf1v200
HofflerShawn White

Hector Hernandez and Dan Martinez each popped a goal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H7olW_0gsuf1v200
Shawn White

Shreveport came out in control of the ball and meant to keep it for the first half. Hector Hernandez got a close shot in the 6th minute. Hattiesburg finally broke the backline and snuck a shot in the next minute but to no chance. The aggressive offense finally paid off in the 11th minute as Dan Hofler raced down the line and fired a shot that popped the back of the net to take a 1-0 lead. Shreveport continued the attack into the 16th minute as Steven Bush took a shot on target but was barely blocked by the goalkeeper. The rare instances that Hattiesburg had chances were dangerous. In the 18th minute, a throw-in by Hattiesburg into the middle of the box fired a kick to the goal only to be saved by the United goalkeeper. United struck back in the 23rd minute as Hector Hernandez gets a second touch to tap into the goal and give United the 2-0 lead. Hofler looked to extend the lead with an angled shot that bounces off the top corner of the goal. Hofler would get a second chance as a United shot was blocked by Hattiesburg only for Hofler to fire it back into the goal for a 3-0 lead and his second goal of the night. Hattiesburg snuck a goal in the 37th minute. Shreveport United took a commanding 3-1 lead into halftime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LZ8X9_0gsuf1v200
Shawn White

Torres Alvaro continues the Shreveport United assault as a shot hit the crossbar and barely missed. Hattiesburg found an opening and broke through the backline and took a shot on target but rose above the goal. Hattiesburg gained the ball again and took to their third. A corner kick opportunity came for them. Fighting off the defense, United saw some yellow cards and escaped some close calls. A bit of bad luck for United hit when a header from Daniel Meza went the wrong direction and scored an own goal for Hattiesburg in the 57th minute to close the gap to 3-2. The momentum shift towards Hattiesburg continued as a shot to tie the game was blocked by Adam Williams. Frustrated play by United saw another yellow card a free kick on the right side of the box. Another block by Williams in the 60th minute. United finally took to their third where Hofler was open and gained his hat trick in the 63rd minute. The two stayed midfield the remainder of the match. David Martinez snuck one more goal for United in extra time to send Shreveport United to their first GCPL Cup final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UGOfV_0gsuf1v200
Shawn White

The road has been long for United as they joined the GCPL IN 2018 and stayed near the bottom of the standings for the next couple of years. In 2021, they received their first playoff berth and reached the semifinals. This year they won a Western Conference title, No. 1 overall seed, and will host their first appearance in the GCPL Cup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E203m_0gsuf1v200
Shawn White

Not only has the team been waiting for a cup appearance, but the two captains Steven “Bushy” Bush and Sean “Frenchy” French have been waiting patiently for this moment. The two have been a staple of Shreveport/Bossier semi-soccer since their inaugural days in 2016 playing for the Rafters FC. They’ve bounced around and played for Shreveport United these past two years. This will be their first chance to play for a semi-pro cup in the Shreveport area. “It’s unbelievable,” Steven Bush said. “Where this team has come from basically at the bottom of the league and now being one of the top teams and making the finals and having a home game. It’s a dream come true. Credit to the entire team we built, Gary (McCormick) and Radi (Baltov) putting us together. I’m excited with just one more game to go.”

“It’s definitely been a long road,” Sean French said. “Last year’s playoffs, we were lucky enough to make it: When we traveled we only had 13 or 14 on the squad. This year is a lot better because we have depth in the squad. Not to say we were bad last year, but we have more depth on our bench.”

The championship home could be more than just a trophy for the GCPL, it could be an entrance into the chase for the US Open Cup. The US Open Cup is the American equivalent of the UK’s FA Cup. The winner could qualify to compete in the 2023 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. The boys say don't get ahead of themselves. “One game at a time.” both Bush and French said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SwPVx_0gsuf1v200
Shreveport United

The GCPL Cup Finals will be held on Saturday, July 30 at 7 pm at Loyola’s Messmer Field against Jackson, MS-based Gaffa FC.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Soccer# Shreveport# Mississippi# GCPL# Championship

Comments / 0

Published by

This website is dedicated to giving a light to high schools sports in the Class 2A-A-B-C and also leagues who don't get a lot of press coverage. I want to tell their untold stories. Focus area is NW Louisiana and help these stars get discovered

Bossier City, LA
88 followers

More from Under The Radar NWLA

Shreveport, LA

Shreveport Semi-Pro Soccer Season Winding Down

The semi-pro soccer season is winding down and Shreveport United team is headed for the playoffs in the GCPL starting this Saturday, while Blue Goose finished last Saturday in Mississippi.

Read full story
Louisiana State

BPCC Pitcher Primrose Aholelei Racking Up The Records

BPCC pitcher Primrose Aholelei you could say had a pretty good year. Well, that would be a serious understatement. The Lady Cav pitcher tossed a 28-3 record including nine shutouts. She also accumulated 344 strikeouts and 191 innings pitched. She set the BPCC record for single-season wins and single-season strikeouts. Primrose finished No. 1 in wins in the NJCAA and No. 2 in strikeouts per 7 innings.

Read full story
Louisiana State

Blue Goose FC Can Have Impact on Playoffs

Blue Goose FC lost 5-0 to Texas United at Parish Episcopal Church in Dallas last Thursday. Blue Goose (3-8-1) remained in fifth place of six teams in the Mid South Division after the loss. The result was more rewarding to Texas United as they clinched the Mid South Division regular season title and can now get prepared for the USL2 Southern Conference playoffs.

Read full story
Louisiana State

Shreveport United Men And Women Wrap Up Regular Season

The regular season for the Gulf Coast Premier League has finished for both Shrevport United teams last Saturday. Shreveport United Women lost 3-0 in their final game of the season to Hattiesburg FC on the road. Shreveport United Men finished their regular season undefeated with a 5-3 win over the Central Texas Lobos at Loyola’s Messmer Stadium.

Read full story
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport United Women Eliminated From Playoffs

The Shreveport United Women’s team was officially eliminated from playoff contention on Wednesday night with a 5-2 loss to Baton Rouge United. Shreveport made a strong playoff push with a difficult road trip to end their season. The playoff slots could all be decided on Saturday night if Mississippi Blues defeat Gulf Coast Rangers.

Read full story
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport Mavericks Are The 2022 TBL National Champions

The Shreveport Mavericks are The Basketball League national champions with a 137-132 overtime victory over the Albany Patroons at the Washington Avenue Armory on Thursday night. The Pauls gave the Mavericks in closing seconds to send the game to overtime where Shreveport overcame Albany.

Read full story
Louisiana State

Blue Goose Drop Home Match To LA Krewe

Blue Goose fell in their home match 3-2 at Mayo Field at Centenary College on Saturday night. Although Blue Goose is elimnated from playoff contention, they can play spoiler to teams like LA Krewe. The win moved LA Krewe into second place and kept them alive in the Midsouth Division crown. LA Krewe is also in pursuit of the one wild card position between the Midsouth Division, Lone Star Division, and South Atlantic Division.

Read full story
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport Mavericks Win Game 1 In TBL Championship

The Shreveport Mavericks took game one of the TBL National Championship over the Albany Patroon 125-115 at the Centenary Gold Dome on Saturday night. This will be Shreveport’s last home game of the season and they gave the raucous crowd of 1,567 a thrilling win. The series will now move on to Albany, New York for Game 2 on Wednesday, July 6 and, if necessary Game 3 on Thursday, July 7.

Read full story
Louisiana State

Scoring Bonanza Between Blue Goose and LA Parish in USL2

One of the complaints that you hear about soccer from those that are not associated with the beautiful game is that there is not enough scoring. Well, they have not attended a USL2 matchup between Baton Rouge-based LA Parish and Shreveport-based Bluegoose FC. In their three-game series this year, they had a record of 1-1-1 each scoring 12-12. That’s right 24 goals. The two squared off for two of those games this week at Mayo Field at Centenary College. The first occurred earlier in the season in a 4-4 tie in Baton Rouge.

Read full story
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport United Stay Alive In Playoff Chase After Matchday 8

The Shreveport United kept alive for the playoffs with a 1-0 win over Flowood FC at Hartfield Academy in Flowood, Mississippi. United is still in pursuit of one of the four playoffs spots in the Women’s Division of the Gulf Coast Premier League.

Read full story
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport Mavericks Heading To TBL National Championship

In just their second year participating in the TBL, the Shreveport Mavericks will be competing for their fifth national title in franchise history. Four of those titles were in the ABA and this will be the first opportunity for TBL Title. The Mavericks picked up yet another piece of hardware claiming the Western Regional Championship in a 2-0 sweep of the SoCal Moguls.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Blue Goose Corner Kick Around

Blue Goose FC broke their four game winless streak with a 3-0 win over Little Rock Rangers at War Memorial Stadium. Blue Goose’s two wins this season has come against Little Rock.

Read full story
Shreveport, LA

Home Sweet Home For Shreveport United Women

Finally, the Shreveport United Women can feel good at home as they knocked the Women’s Division-leading Cajun Rush 1-0 at Messmer Stadium on Saturday afternoon. After an attempt by Cajun Rush to take the ball to their third of the pitch in the 22nd minute. A steal found Kalli Matlock left side of the goal to pop the top right corner of the net. United took a 1-0 lead at halftime. The defense played tough in the second half to take three points away from the Women’s division leader.

Read full story
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport Mavericks Start Regional Finals Series Wednesday

Shreveport Mavericks Start Regional Finals Series Wednesday. The Central Conference Champion Shreveport Mavericks will begin a best 2 out of 3 series starting on Wednesday, June 23 at 7:05 pm. All three games will be at the Centenary Gold Dome.

Read full story
Shreveport, LA

Blue Goose Fall To LA Krewe

The expansion Blue Goose lost Saturday night 2-1 to GCPL transplant LA Krewe in Lafayette. The Shreveport-based Blue Goose are winless in their last five matches and are currently in fifth place in the six-team Mid-South Division.

Read full story
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport Mavericks Are The 2022 Central Conference Champions

The Shreveport Mavericks defeated the defending TBL Champion Enid Outlaws 112-104 on the road on Saturday night and captured the Central Conference Championship. Enid struggled beyond the arc shooting only 4 for 32 (12.5%) while Shreveport shot 41% in 3-point land. Shreveport utilized the bench efficiently getting 20 points versus the Outlaws 8.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy