Blue Goose FC Can Have Impact on Playoffs

Blue Goose FC lost 5-0 to Texas United at Parish Episcopal Church in Dallas last Thursday. Blue Goose (3-8-1) remained in fifth place of six teams in the Mid South Division after the loss. The result was more rewarding to Texas United as they clinched the Mid South Division regular season title and can now get prepared for the USL2 Southern Conference playoffs.

Pol Manells scored in the first 13 seconds to give Texas United the early 1-0 lead. In the 11th minute, Texas United received a penalty kick after an altercation with the Blue Goose goalkeeper. Julie Hodek capitalized on the opportunity giving a 2-0 lead that they carried into the second half.

Monells struck again in the 50th minute to push the 3-0 lead. Another penalty shot came in the 86th minute for Texas United with a tackle in the box. Hodek gets his second goal on the penalty shot. Texas United added one more goal in the 90th minute with a Hector Romero goal.

Blue Goose got off 10 shots in the match. Fabio Lyra, Juri Schlingmann, and Gerardo Martinez all had 2 shots each. Adam Smith, Emmanuel Fakoyede, Brendan Koplin, and Alexios Rodriguez each took a shot.

Blue Goose will finish out the season facing Mississippi Brilla FC. The July 13th matchup at home for Blue Goose was canceled due to weather and may be rescheduled next week based on outcomes over the weekend. Mississippi Brilla is still in the hunt for a wild card position among the Mid South, Lone Star, and South Atlantic Divisions. Mississippi will have to win their final two game and West Virginia United, Charlotte Eagles, and Houston FC will have to lose their final games for Brilla to get the spot. Blue Goose could play spoiler and their last game of the season in this scenario in Clinton, Mississippi on Saturday night at 7