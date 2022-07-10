Shreveport United Women Eliminated From Playoffs

CABOSA

The Shreveport United Women’s team was officially eliminated from playoff contention on Wednesday night with a 5-2 loss to Baton Rouge United. Shreveport made a strong playoff push with a difficult road trip to end their season. The playoff slots could all be decided on Saturday night if Mississippi Blues defeat Gulf Coast Rangers.

The Shreveport United women made a end of the season mad rush for one of the four playoff spots. Shreveport struggled with their home run but got a huge confidence win over league leading Cajun Rush. With the remainder of the games on the road, they knew they would have an uphill battle. Battle they did. A win over Flowood followed and move from seventh of eight teams to fifth place.

Shreveport United Women traveled down to Baton Rouge to face Baton Rouge United. The game started with a lightning delay and kick-off was pushed to 6:15. Not long after starting, Baton Rouge scored by McKenzie Maher in the 7th minute. Shreveport countered with an equalizer in the 18th minute. Baton Rouge scored in the closing minutes of the first halftime to take the 2-1 lead. Opening the second half, Baton Rouge netted a goal from the corner kick. Shreveport responded with their second goal in the 51st minute. Baton Rouge recoups the two-goal lead in the 57th minute with a goal from Riley Ely. Mya Guillory gave Baton Rouge some insurance with a fifth goal for Baton Rouge in the 87th minute.

The Gulf Coast Premier League decided not to put out a Team of the Week for Matchday 9 due to only two games. The will combine Matchday 9 and 10.

Shreveport United Women will wrap their inaugural season on Saturday, July 9 on the road against Hattiesburg FC.