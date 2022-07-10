Shreveport, LA

Shreveport United Women Eliminated From Playoffs

Under The Radar NWLA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kF98D_0gaN6Vvm00
CABOSA

The Shreveport United Women’s team was officially eliminated from playoff contention on Wednesday night with a 5-2 loss to Baton Rouge United. Shreveport made a strong playoff push with a difficult road trip to end their season. The playoff slots could all be decided on Saturday night if Mississippi Blues defeat Gulf Coast Rangers.

The Shreveport United women made a end of the season mad rush for one of the four playoff spots. Shreveport struggled with their home run but got a huge confidence win over league leading Cajun Rush. With the remainder of the games on the road, they knew they would have an uphill battle. Battle they did. A win over Flowood followed and move from seventh of eight teams to fifth place.

Shreveport United Women traveled down to Baton Rouge to face Baton Rouge United. The game started with a lightning delay and kick-off was pushed to 6:15. Not long after starting, Baton Rouge scored by McKenzie Maher in the 7th minute. Shreveport countered with an equalizer in the 18th minute. Baton Rouge scored in the closing minutes of the first halftime to take the 2-1 lead. Opening the second half, Baton Rouge netted a goal from the corner kick. Shreveport responded with their second goal in the 51st minute. Baton Rouge recoups the two-goal lead in the 57th minute with a goal from Riley Ely. Mya Guillory gave Baton Rouge some insurance with a fifth goal for Baton Rouge in the 87th minute.

The Gulf Coast Premier League decided not to put out a Team of the Week for Matchday 9 due to only two games. The will combine Matchday 9 and 10.

Shreveport United Women will wrap their inaugural season on Saturday, July 9 on the road against Hattiesburg FC.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Womens Soccer# Shreveport# GCPL# Playoffs# Baton Rouge

Comments / 0

Published by

This website is dedicated to giving a light to high schools sports in the Class 2A-A-B-C and also leagues who don't get a lot of press coverage. I want to tell their untold stories. Focus area is NW Louisiana and help these stars get discovered

Bossier City, LA
48 followers

More from Under The Radar NWLA

Shreveport, LA

Shreveport Mavericks Are The 2022 TBL National Champions

The Shreveport Mavericks are The Basketball League national champions with a 137-132 overtime victory over the Albany Patroons at the Washington Avenue Armory on Thursday night. The Pauls gave the Mavericks in closing seconds to send the game to overtime where Shreveport overcame Albany.

Read full story
Louisiana State

Blue Goose Drop Home Match To LA Krewe

Blue Goose fell in their home match 3-2 at Mayo Field at Centenary College on Saturday night. Although Blue Goose is elimnated from playoff contention, they can play spoiler to teams like LA Krewe. The win moved LA Krewe into second place and kept them alive in the Midsouth Division crown. LA Krewe is also in pursuit of the one wild card position between the Midsouth Division, Lone Star Division, and South Atlantic Division.

Read full story
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport Mavericks Win Game 1 In TBL Championship

The Shreveport Mavericks took game one of the TBL National Championship over the Albany Patroon 125-115 at the Centenary Gold Dome on Saturday night. This will be Shreveport’s last home game of the season and they gave the raucous crowd of 1,567 a thrilling win. The series will now move on to Albany, New York for Game 2 on Wednesday, July 6 and, if necessary Game 3 on Thursday, July 7.

Read full story
Louisiana State

Scoring Bonanza Between Blue Goose and LA Parish in USL2

One of the complaints that you hear about soccer from those that are not associated with the beautiful game is that there is not enough scoring. Well, they have not attended a USL2 matchup between Baton Rouge-based LA Parish and Shreveport-based Bluegoose FC. In their three-game series this year, they had a record of 1-1-1 each scoring 12-12. That’s right 24 goals. The two squared off for two of those games this week at Mayo Field at Centenary College. The first occurred earlier in the season in a 4-4 tie in Baton Rouge.

Read full story
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport United Stay Alive In Playoff Chase After Matchday 8

The Shreveport United kept alive for the playoffs with a 1-0 win over Flowood FC at Hartfield Academy in Flowood, Mississippi. United is still in pursuit of one of the four playoffs spots in the Women’s Division of the Gulf Coast Premier League.

Read full story
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport Mavericks Heading To TBL National Championship

In just their second year participating in the TBL, the Shreveport Mavericks will be competing for their fifth national title in franchise history. Four of those titles were in the ABA and this will be the first opportunity for TBL Title. The Mavericks picked up yet another piece of hardware claiming the Western Regional Championship in a 2-0 sweep of the SoCal Moguls.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Blue Goose Corner Kick Around

Blue Goose FC broke their four game winless streak with a 3-0 win over Little Rock Rangers at War Memorial Stadium. Blue Goose’s two wins this season has come against Little Rock.

Read full story
Shreveport, LA

Home Sweet Home For Shreveport United Women

Finally, the Shreveport United Women can feel good at home as they knocked the Women’s Division-leading Cajun Rush 1-0 at Messmer Stadium on Saturday afternoon. After an attempt by Cajun Rush to take the ball to their third of the pitch in the 22nd minute. A steal found Kalli Matlock left side of the goal to pop the top right corner of the net. United took a 1-0 lead at halftime. The defense played tough in the second half to take three points away from the Women’s division leader.

Read full story
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport Mavericks Start Regional Finals Series Wednesday

Shreveport Mavericks Start Regional Finals Series Wednesday. The Central Conference Champion Shreveport Mavericks will begin a best 2 out of 3 series starting on Wednesday, June 23 at 7:05 pm. All three games will be at the Centenary Gold Dome.

Read full story
Shreveport, LA

Blue Goose Fall To LA Krewe

The expansion Blue Goose lost Saturday night 2-1 to GCPL transplant LA Krewe in Lafayette. The Shreveport-based Blue Goose are winless in their last five matches and are currently in fifth place in the six-team Mid-South Division.

Read full story
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport Mavericks Are The 2022 Central Conference Champions

The Shreveport Mavericks defeated the defending TBL Champion Enid Outlaws 112-104 on the road on Saturday night and captured the Central Conference Championship. Enid struggled beyond the arc shooting only 4 for 32 (12.5%) while Shreveport shot 41% in 3-point land. Shreveport utilized the bench efficiently getting 20 points versus the Outlaws 8.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy