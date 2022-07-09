Shreveport United Clinch Playoff and Western Conference Title With Blowout of BRSC Capitals

CABOSA

I guess you could say that Shreveport United wanted to make sure that they were in the postseason with a 10-0 win over BRSC Capitals. United only needed a win, tie, or Central Texas to tie or win within their next three games. Well, Shreveport United took things into their own hands.

Also a gift was presented to them on Saturday night as the Central Texas Lobos defeated Cajun Rush 3-1 to give Shreveport United the Western Conference crown.

Steven Bush scored a hat trick with two assists. Hector Hernandez added a goal for United along with two assists. David Martinez scored a goal and added an assist. Dan Hofler netted a goal and picked up on an assist. Sean French added a goal. Frankie Simoncini netted a goal. Dejan Milosevic popped a goal in for United. Carlos Martinez scored a goal. Tom Cobham picked up an assist. Adam Williams helps with an assist. Saul Camacho added an assist.

The win helped put Steven Bush and Tom Cobham on the Matchday 9 Pleyers of the Week. This is Bush’s second appearance on the list. Bush also made the list on Matchday 6. This is also Cobham’s second appearance on the list. Cobham made it back on Matchday

Shreveport United may have wrapped up the conference title and playoff spots, they will finish out the regular season with matches against Alexandria PBFC on Wednesday, July 6 and Lobos on Saturday, July 9. Both games will be at Loyola’s Messmer Field at 7 pm