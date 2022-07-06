Blue Goose Drop Home Match To LA Krewe

Blue Goose

Blue Goose fell in their home match 3-2 at Mayo Field at Centenary College on Saturday night. Although Blue Goose is elimnated from playoff contention, they can play spoiler to teams like LA Krewe. The win moved LA Krewe into second place and kept them alive in the Midsouth Division crown. LA Krewe is also in pursuit of the one wild card position between the Midsouth Division, Lone Star Division, and South Atlantic Division.

LA Krewe took the first goal in the first half with a shot from Quesi Weston. Krewe struck again in the first from Pol Mur. LA Krewe took a 2-0 lead into halftime.

Blue Goose was not going to let the Krewe run away on their home pitch closing the gap to 2-1. Krewe netted a goal from Junior Duran to push the lead 3-1. Blue Goose raced to close the gap and scored another goal, but time ran out and Krewe took the 3-2 win.

Juri Schlingmann and Nicholas Atkinson each scored goals for Blue Goose. Emmanuel Fakoyede and Nicholas TheBerge.

The homestand is over this round for Blue Goose and they have to travel to Dallas to face first place Texas United. They can still play spoiler to not allow Texas United to clinch the division on their own. Texas United can clinch the division with a win or tie or LA Krewe loss or Mississippi Brilla loss

Blue Goose has one more home game for the season on Wednesday, July 13 against Mississippi Brilla. Blue Goose will close out their inaugural season on Saturday, July 16 at Mississippi Brilla.