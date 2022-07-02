Scoring Bonanza Between Blue Goose and LA Parish in USL2

Blue Goose

One of the complaints that you hear about soccer from those that are not associated with the beautiful game is that there is not enough scoring. Well, they have not attended a USL2 matchup between Baton Rouge-based LA Parish and Shreveport-based Bluegoose FC. In their three-game series this year, they had a record of 1-1-1 each scoring 12-12. That’s right 24 goals. The two squared off for two of those games this week at Mayo Field at Centenary College. The first occurred earlier in the season in a 4-4 tie in Baton Rouge.

LA Parish 3, Blue Goose FC 2

LA Parish received their first win of the season win over Blue Goose at Mayo Field on Tuesday, June 28 evening.

Parish jumped on the Goosers quickly scoring their first goal as Kento Takamura scored in the third minute. Blue Goose didn't let them celebrate long scoring a countering goal in the 6th minute. In the closing minutes of the first half, Trevor Bison scored in the 44th minute. Kento struck for the second time in the first half extra time to give LA Parish a 3-1 halftime lead. Blue Goose closed the gap in the 71st minute but LA Parish held on for the franchise's first win in history.

Juri Schlingmann and Samuel Scarth scored a goal each.

Blue Goose 6, LA Parish 5

Blue Goose started early this round scoring in the 7th minute. Trevor Reichman tied the match for LA Parish in the 11th minute of the first half. In the 32nd minute, LA Parish scored on a header by Trevor Bisson to take the lead. Blue Goose was right back in it with a swarm of goals in the next minute and two minutes later to take a 3-2 lead. Blue Goose added one more in the extra time of the first half to take the 4-2 lead into halftime. Reichman scored his second goal in the 53rd minute to close in 4-3 for LA Parish. Once again Blue Goose struck quickly two minutes later to push to 5-3. Reichman picked up the hat trick for LA Parish in the 66th minute. Charlie Aguilerra tied the match for LA Parish in the 70th minute. Blue Goose pulled out the win with a goal in the 83rd minute

Johan Aravalo scored two goals and gained an assist. Juri Schlongmann netted two goals for the Goosers. Samuel Scarth scored a goal and gained two assists. Nicholas TheBerge scored one and assisted on another. Adam Morris picked up an assist.

The two expansion teams on the bottom rungs of the Midsouth division and will play out their regular season but what a way to put some goals in the net. Blue Goose will have one more home game of the three-game home on Saturday at 7 pm against LA Krewe.