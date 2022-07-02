Shreveport United Stay Alive In Playoff Chase After Matchday 8

CABOSA

The Shreveport United kept alive for the playoffs with a 1-0 win over Flowood FC at Hartfield Academy in Flowood, Mississippi. United is still in pursuit of one of the four playoffs spots in the Women’s Division of the Gulf Coast Premier League.

According to Coach Mark Matlock, in the first half, each team only had a couple of opportunities. For the second half, a change in strategy paid off as United pressed the ball more aggressively into their third of the pitch. It paid off in the end. “We had two chances to finish 1v1s but their keeper made a couple of good saves,” Coach Matlock said. “I knew a draw would not help us in the playoff hunt so with 10 minutes left I pushed Kalli from left back to left forward. Mary Helen (Burford) got the ball at midfield and dribbled by several players before finding Kalli (Matlock) just outside the box. She hit a hard shot past the keeper with 8 minutes left. The defense played lights out along with keepers for our second consecutive clean sheet.”

The win pushed Shreveport up to fifth place with just a point separating them from fourth place Baton Rouge United. Three spots are remaining in the playoffs with five teams vying for them. Cajun Rush is the only team to have clinched a postseason spot. Hattiesburg, Mississippi Blues, and Baton Rouge United are currently in those slots. Shreveport and eighth-place Gulf Coast Rangers are on the outside looking in.

The win put two on the GCPL Team of the Week for Matchday 8. Mary Ellen Burford made her second appearance this season on the list. Former LSUS player Alexis Hobbs was added to the Team of the Week.

Shreveport United will have a crucial match against Baton Rouge United for Matchday 9 in the GCPL.