Shreveport United Men On Cusp of Playoff Spot

The Shreveport United will see a second season for the second consecutive year in the Gulf Coast Premier League. United defeated the Alexandria PBFC 3-0 on Saturday night at Louisiana Christian College. Shreveport United only needs a tie in their next three matches to clinch a playoff spot. The two Western Conference spots could be decided by next matchday.

Hector Hernandez struck early with a shot from near post in the 16th minute giving the early 1-0 lead. Dan Hofler made a shot from top of 6 to stretch United lead to 2-0. Shreveport took the 2-0 lead into halftime. Bush made a short time in the second scoring in the 51st minute. Shreveport held on to the 3-0 win to remain without a loss on the season.

Matchday 8 Team of the Week honor goes to Hector Hernandez for the second consecutive week. Alvaro Torres was also given the weekly honor.

The win also moved Shreveport United into first place in the Western Conference. Cajun Rush has the weekend off with the win Shreveport moved to 13 points while Cajun Rush remained at 11. Shreveport also in good position for a conference title run as they a game in hand over Cajun Rush. Shreveport has only played 5 games as Cajun Rush has played 6 in the eight game season.

Shreveport can clinch that playoff spot on Saturday, July 2 when they face last place BRSC Capitals on their home pitch, Messmer Stadium at 7 pm. They can do it on their own with a win or tie. If they lose, a Central Texas loss or tie will clinch it for them.