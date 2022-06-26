Blue Goose Corner Kick Around

BLUEGOOSE FC

Blue Goose Break Winless Streak

Blue Goose FC broke their four game winless streak with a 3-0 win over Little Rock Rangers at War Memorial Stadium. Blue Goose’s two wins this season has come against Little Rock.

Blue Goose’s Gerardo Martinez netted the first goal at the 15 minute mark. The Goosers took a 1-0 lead at halftime. Martinez was on the assist side with the goal for Juri Schlingmann in the second half. Johan Aravelo added an insurance goal in the 72nd minute to give Blue Goose the 3-0 win.

The Goosers will have one more game on the road as they face the top of the division Texas United in Dallas on Saturday, June 25. Blue Goose will be back home on Tuesday, June 28 to face LA Parish.

Blue Goose Fall To Texas United

After coming off a win at Little Rock, the trip to Dallas was not as fun as Shreveport United lost 3-1 in the final ten minutes of the match to Midsouth Division-leading Texas United. The loss eliminates Blue Goose from playoff contention.

Nicholas TheBerge scored the first goal early in the match in the 13th minute. The Goosers held on to the 1-0 halftime lead. In the 83rd minute, Emil Jaaskelainen tied the match. Five minutes later, Texas United took the lead with an Anthony Patti shot. In extra time, Pol Manells insured the win with another goal to give Texas United three points with the 3-1 win. The loss eliminates Blue Goose from playoff contention.

Blue Goose will have a three-game home stretch starting on Tuesday, June 28 with a match against last-place LA Parish. Thursday, June 30 will be another home match against LA Parish. Saturday, July 2 will end the homestand with a match against Lafayette-based LA Krewe.