Dallas, TX

Blue Goose Corner Kick Around

Under The Radar NWLA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Up870_0gMh3gnM00
BLUEGOOSE FC

Blue Goose Break Winless Streak

Blue Goose FC broke their four game winless streak with a 3-0 win over Little Rock Rangers at War Memorial Stadium. Blue Goose’s two wins this season has come against Little Rock.

Blue Goose’s Gerardo Martinez netted the first goal at the 15 minute mark. The Goosers took a 1-0 lead at halftime. Martinez was on the assist side with the goal for Juri Schlingmann in the second half. Johan Aravelo added an insurance goal in the 72nd minute to give Blue Goose the 3-0 win.

The Goosers will have one more game on the road as they face the top of the division Texas United in Dallas on Saturday, June 25. Blue Goose will be back home on Tuesday, June 28 to face LA Parish.

Blue Goose Fall To Texas United

After coming off a win at Little Rock, the trip to Dallas was not as fun as Shreveport United lost 3-1 in the final ten minutes of the match to Midsouth Division-leading Texas United. The loss eliminates Blue Goose from playoff contention.

Nicholas TheBerge scored the first goal early in the match in the 13th minute. The Goosers held on to the 1-0 halftime lead. In the 83rd minute, Emil Jaaskelainen tied the match. Five minutes later, Texas United took the lead with an Anthony Patti shot. In extra time, Pol Manells insured the win with another goal to give Texas United three points with the 3-1 win. The loss eliminates Blue Goose from playoff contention.

Blue Goose will have a three-game home stretch starting on Tuesday, June 28 with a match against last-place LA Parish. Thursday, June 30 will be another home match against LA Parish. Saturday, July 2 will end the homestand with a match against Lafayette-based LA Krewe.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Soccer Shreveport Lafayette Bl

Comments / 0

Published by

This website is dedicated to giving a light to high schools sports in the Class 2A-A-B-C and also leagues who don't get a lot of press coverage. I want to tell their untold stories. Focus area is NW Louisiana and help these stars get discovered

Bossier City, LA
14 followers

More from Under The Radar NWLA

Shreveport, LA

Shreveport Mavericks Heading To TBL National Championship

In just their second year participating in the TBL, the Shreveport Mavericks will be competing for their fifth national title in franchise history. Four of those titles were in the ABA and this will be the first opportunity for TBL Title. The Mavericks picked up yet another piece of hardware claiming the Western Regional Championship in a 2-0 sweep of the SoCal Moguls.

Read full story
Shreveport, LA

Home Sweet Home For Shreveport United Women

Finally, the Shreveport United Women can feel good at home as they knocked the Women’s Division-leading Cajun Rush 1-0 at Messmer Stadium on Saturday afternoon. After an attempt by Cajun Rush to take the ball to their third of the pitch in the 22nd minute. A steal found Kalli Matlock left side of the goal to pop the top right corner of the net. United took a 1-0 lead at halftime. The defense played tough in the second half to take three points away from the Women’s division leader.

Read full story
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport Mavericks Start Regional Finals Series Wednesday

Shreveport Mavericks Start Regional Finals Series Wednesday. The Central Conference Champion Shreveport Mavericks will begin a best 2 out of 3 series starting on Wednesday, June 23 at 7:05 pm. All three games will be at the Centenary Gold Dome.

Read full story
Shreveport, LA

Blue Goose Fall To LA Krewe

The expansion Blue Goose lost Saturday night 2-1 to GCPL transplant LA Krewe in Lafayette. The Shreveport-based Blue Goose are winless in their last five matches and are currently in fifth place in the six-team Mid-South Division.

Read full story
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport Mavericks Are The 2022 Central Conference Champions

The Shreveport Mavericks defeated the defending TBL Champion Enid Outlaws 112-104 on the road on Saturday night and captured the Central Conference Championship. Enid struggled beyond the arc shooting only 4 for 32 (12.5%) while Shreveport shot 41% in 3-point land. Shreveport utilized the bench efficiently getting 20 points versus the Outlaws 8.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy