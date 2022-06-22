Shreveport Mavericks Start Regional Finals Series Wednesday

The Central Conference Champion Shreveport Mavericks will begin a best 2 out of 3 series starting on Wednesday, June 23 at 7:05 pm. All three games will be at the Centenary Gold Dome.

The Mavericks will face the Western Conference Champion SoCal Moguls. SoCal clinched the Western Conference championship on Sunday winning Game 3 against the California Sea Kings 108-107.

Shreveport Mavericks organization is going for their fifth national title. The Mavericks won four in the ABA and had 103 consecutive wins. They have found success in the two year stint in The Basketball League accumulating an impressive 40-14 record. For the second consecutive year they qualified for the playoffs. The franchise has accumulated a 236-28 over nine seasons.

The Moguls and the Mavericks both took a similar route to the regional finals. Like the Mavericks, the Moguls finished second in the West Conference with an 18-6. SoCal received a first-round bye. They swept the Salem Capitals 2-0 in the West semifinals. The Moguls are led in scoring by Julian Winton who scored 25.7 points per game and also led in assists with 4.9 per game. Winton also averages 1.7 steals per game. Alex Smith will be under the goal grabbing rebounds averaging 5.5 per game.

The following is the schedule for the Regional Finals at the Centenary Gold Dome.

The winner of the series will face the winner of the East Champions versus Midwest Champions. The two out of three series will be between the Albany Patrooners (East) and the Kokomo Bobkats.

Tickets can be purchased at https://shreveportmavericks.hometownticketing.com/embed/all