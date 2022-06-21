Blue Goose Fall To LA Krewe

The expansion Blue Goose lost Saturday night 2-1 to GCPL transplant LA Krewe in Lafayette. The Shreveport-based Blue Goose are winless in their last five matches and are currently in fifth place in the six-team Mid-South Division.
LA Krewe’s Alfi Conteh LaCalle scored a first-half goal to take the lead and carry a 1-0 lead into halftime.
Conteh Lacalle added another on in the second half for the Krewe. Adam Morris attempted to close the gap for Blue Goose but too little too late as Krewe won 2-1. Nicholas Atkinson was credited with the assist.
Adam Morris scored the lone goal on his only shot. Nicholas Atkinson shot twice for Blue Goose. Marco Izurieta and Inzwirashe Zinga each fired a shot.
Blue Goose will be on the road again this week early as they will go round three against Little Rock Rangers. Blue Goose’s only win has come against the Rangers this year. Blue Goose will have one more match on their road trip as they will travel to the Mid South Division leader Texas United. The Goosers will return to home next Tuesday to face LA Parish. Should be exciting since the last meeting had eight goals between the two teams.
Comments / 0