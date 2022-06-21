Blue Goose Fall To LA Krewe

The expansion Blue Goose lost Saturday night 2-1 to GCPL transplant LA Krewe in Lafayette. The Shreveport-based Blue Goose are winless in their last five matches and are currently in fifth place in the six-team Mid-South Division.

LA Krewe’s Alfi Conteh LaCalle scored a first-half goal to take the lead and carry a 1-0 lead into halftime.

Conteh Lacalle added another on in the second half for the Krewe. Adam Morris attempted to close the gap for Blue Goose but too little too late as Krewe won 2-1. Nicholas Atkinson was credited with the assist.

Adam Morris scored the lone goal on his only shot. Nicholas Atkinson shot twice for Blue Goose. Marco Izurieta and Inzwirashe Zinga each fired a shot.

Blue Goose will be on the road again this week early as they will go round three against Little Rock Rangers. Blue Goose’s only win has come against the Rangers this year. Blue Goose will have one more match on their road trip as they will travel to the Mid South Division leader Texas United. The Goosers will return to home next Tuesday to face LA Parish. Should be exciting since the last meeting had eight goals between the two teams.

As we head in to the second half of the season for Blue Goose, playoffs are going to be a stretch. Blue Goose is currently 13 points out of the first place team Texas United which is the current qualifier for the Southern Conference Playoffs. A wild card will be determined among the second place teams in the South Atlantic, Mid South, and Lone Star. The second place team currently in that slot is currently West Virginia United out of the South Atlantic and Blue Goose is 14 points away from that goal.

If the playoffs started today, the following teams would be in the eight team playoffs: Ashville City SC (South Central Leader), One Knoxville SC (South Central 2nd Place), Nona FC (Southeast Leader), Florida Elite SA (Southeast 2nd Place), North Carolina Fusion U23 (South Atlantic Leader), West Virginia United (Wild Card - South Atlantic/Mid South/Lone Star), Texas United (Mid South Leader), Corpus Christi FC (Lone Star Leader)