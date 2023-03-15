Tampa, FL

A 10,000 Rubber Duck Race Down Florida's Hillsborough River Next Month Could Make You $5000 Richer

Uncovering Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z5kOM_0lK7M2yN00
photo for illustrative purposes only.Photo byAndrew WulfonUnsplash

If someone told me I could possibly pay my rent with a little left over for my savings account just by winning a rubber duck race? I'll be honest and say that I probably wouldn't believe them without some cold, hard proof. However, that proof came in the for of an official website, non-profit roots, and video footage from the non profit's previous free events in Tampa. It just so turns out that this duck race not only could win you some serious moolah, but also goes to support a good cause — and you don't even have to be present to win!

An annual tradition presented by a Bay Area Non-Profit known as Kiwanis Club of Tampa, The 2023 Incredible Duck Race will return to Curtis Hixon Park, offering another year full of cash prizes, gift cards, and more to would-be lucky ducks.

On Saturday, April 8 at approximately 12 noon, 10,000 rubber ducks will be released into the Hillsborough River, racing against their quack-y cousins in hopes of being crowned the luckiest duck. A $5000 grand prize will be awarded for the first duck to cross the course finish line.

$1000 for second, and $500 for third place are also on the line, as well as a smorgasbord of gift cards, tickets and other prizes for 4th through 10th place that have yet to be announced. According to Duck Race organizers, the extra prizes are set to be announced on the official Duck Race Tampa website the closer we get to the event.

In addition to this cash-prize duck race, a free day of family fun will be scattered around Curtis Hixon Park's waterfront, including games, food, and other entertainment, between the hours of 10 am and 1 pm.

So that begs the question, how do you get yourself a duck in this race? You have to adopt yourself a rubber duck! Anyone aged 18 and up can enter by adopting a duck, no matter where they live.

There are a few different methods for making your rubber ducky adoption official. You can adopt by either completing their online adoption form, submitting a mail-in entry, making donations at a Duck Race Booth within Curtis Hixon Park the day of the race, or by being a sponsoring business.

A single lucky duck is $5, but if you're looking to increase your odds of winning, you can submit a larger donation for extra entries. A Quack Pack of 5 ducks is $20, while a Quacker's Dozen gets you a whopping 12 ducks for $50 into the race. Or you can go big with the whole Flock for the best possible winning chance, an entry total of 25 ducks for a generous $100 donation.

While the entire nature of the event is to raise money for local charities, one free duck per-household can be requested by submitting a written entry to the Kiwanis Club of Tampa at 3616 West Cypress Street, Tampa, FL 33607. Your received written request will be considered "adoption papers," securing your single spot in the race.

Adoptions (entries) will be accepted until 5 pm Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday, March 29.

As of publication, the 10,000 duck adoption goal is about 22% complete. 2,156 have been adopted thus far, raising $9,205 towards Kiwanis Club's children's programs that go to assist, enrich, and encourage local families in need.

So that got us wondering, what happens if the 10,000 ducks aren't adopted? A minimum of 10,000 will be entered into the race regardless of the amount that are adopted, with some being assigned dummy-numbers.

If one of the dummy-ducks happens to cross the finish line? No worries there, only the adopted ones will receive the prizes — with the first adopt-a-duck to win securing the coveted $5000 grand prize. While 10,000 ducks is the minimum, more could find their way into the race if the adoption goal ends up getting smashed.

How does the race even work; how do they determine who gets what duck, ultimately deciding the race's winner?

Once you've secured your ducks through one of the available entry methods, your name and the full-range of entries is then thrown into a database known as the E-Quack. The E-Quack will shuffle all the numbers up, creating tag numbers for each yellow rubber friend. It will then automatically assign the randomized 14-digit tags to entrants. For example, if you've adopted 5 duckies, your name will get 5 uniquely assigned tag numbers.

These numbers stay in the E-Quack data-base and are never given out. While you won't know your tag numbers unless you win, the form you fill out will ask for contact information; Duck Race organizers will contact you by one of the methods you provide if your lucky duck happens to win so you can claim your prize!

Those concerned about the environmental impacts of releasing so many rubber ducks into the Hillsborough River will be happy to know that The Incredible Duck Race partners with a professional environmental company that deploys containment booms to keep the ducks on course. This helps to ensure easy removal once the race is completed.

Once they've removed ducks from the river, several boats boarded with volunteers will begin to count them to make sure all are collected and accounted for. Those that aren't get hunted for to make sure that all ducks are removed as the event comes to a close.

The 2023 Incredible Duck Race is presented by the Kiwanis Club of Tampa, a local non-profit that's been serving children and families of Hillsborough County for approximately 60 years, providing charitable contributions to more than 20 community programs and charitable organizations across Tampa Bay.

Their efforts average approximately $120,000 in charitable contribution each year. Since their inception in the early 1960's, The Kiwanis Club of Tampa has provided over $2 million to charities in Tampa and Hillsborough County communities.

Their contributions go to a variety of projects, including scholarship awards, community children's Christmas parties, residential construction of accessibility ramps for people in need, community grants, elderly support, and much more.

To learn more about The 2023 Incredible Duck Race or to adopt a duck for the race, check out their website here. To learn more about Kiwanis Club of Tampa, click here instead.

Article by Rachael Volpe

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Florida# Events# Family Events# Things To Do# Contests

Comments / 0

Published by

Sharing news and interest pieces about the Sunshine State. Follow and tag us with your photos and stories on socials @uncoveringflorida!

New Port Richey, FL
4K followers

More from Uncovering Florida

Orlando, FL

What's With All The Weird Trees Popping Up All Over Downtown Orlando?

Those living in Orlando might have noticed a few new bushy buds sprucing up their downtown areas on Pine Street lately. But where are all these weird trees coming from? What even are they?

Read full story
Florida State

Giant Deadly-Parasite Carrying Snails Invade Florida, Prompting County-Wide Quarantine

Cover photo for illustrative purposes only.Photo byInvisiblepower | Pexels. *This article include details about parasites and medical conditions that may be unsettling for some readers; Reader discretion is advised."

Read full story
Florida State

The 'World's Largest Ghost Hunt' Will Be Returning to Florida This Fall

*This article mentions details of death and the paranormal that may be unsettling to some readers; Reader discretion is advised.*. Consider yourself a connoisseur of all the paranormal locations in Florida? A record-setting ghost hunt will make its way back to the Sunshine State this fall, taking place at a location that's been featured on the Travel Channel's Ghost Adventures!

Read full story
3 comments
Miami Beach, FL

‘Luck Is Not a Plan’: Commission Torn Over Extending Emergency Miami Beach Curfew & Evening Booze Ban

Following two consecutive nights of shootings, an emergency curfew order for the City of Miami Beach was enacted, with rules extending for approximately 48 hours. Today at 4 pm, commissioners for Miami-Dade met to discuss the potential of extending the ruling, some with hopes it could make a positive impact on crime and crowds in the evenings.

Read full story
2 comments

You Can Catch History's Oldest Recorded Meteor Shower Over Florida Next Month

Those looking to the stars this April can catch sight of a mesmerizing meteor shower in Florida, as well as across the US — and history says this one has been observed for nearly 3,000 years.

Read full story
Miami Beach, FL

Two Consecutive Deadly Shootings Prompt Emergency Curfew & Alcohol Consumption Ban for Miami Spring Breakers

Those visiting and looking for things to do in Miami Beach for Spring Break may not be too happy about an emergency curfew order issued on the heel of deadly shootings occurring late at night in the area — and the imposition could be extended beyond its initial 48 hour window.

Read full story
8 comments

‘It’s the Reason I Don’t Eat Raw Oysters Anymore’: TikTok Doctor Warns of Flesh-eating Bacteria Dangers [VIDEO]

*This story describes medical conditions and operating procedure details that may be unsettling for some readers. Reader discretion is advised.*. Consider yourself a seafood fanatic that's always on the hunt for the best seafood restaurants in Florida? Especially fond of oysters? When you find out that you could get a flesh eating bacteria just from eating or coming into contact with them, you might just decide to stick to steaks instead.

Read full story
1 comments
Treasure Island, FL

You Can Now Find a Community Toy Box at This Florida Beach

Those who have visited one of the beaches in Tampa Bay recently may have spotted something new hanging out on the shore — a community toy box. In a post made to Facebook on March 16 at approximately 9:30 am, The City of Treasure Island Florida announced the new addition.

Read full story
1 comments
Belleair Bluffs, FL

Michigan-Born Minor League Player Arrested for DUI & Property Damage in Florida

Konnor Thomas Ash, 23; minor league player arrested for DUIPhoto byPinellas County Sheriff's Office. Deputies assigned to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office's DUI Unit arrested a minor league baseball player from the Philadelphia Phillies last Saturday for Driving Under the Influence, resulting in tens of thousands of dollars in property damages.

Read full story
14 comments
Citrus County, FL

RABIES ALERT: Florida Dept. of Health Issues Alert After Cat Bites Person in Local County

A Florida county is under a 60-day rabies alert following a confirmed case of rabies, a press release issued by the Florida Health Department of Citrus County on March 14 confirmed.

Read full story
2 comments
Flagler Beach, FL

10 Critically Endangered Sea Turtles Rescued & Released Back Into the Ocean From Florida Beach [VIDEOS]

On Tuesday, March 7 at Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area on Flagler Beach, the Clearwater Marine Aquarium (CMA) released 10 critically endangered Kemp's Ridley sea turtles back into Atlantic waters after receiving clean bills of health from the aquarium's veterinary team.

Read full story
Plant City, FL

The 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival Shatters Records For 88th Consecutive Year

With a killer line-up featuring artists like Willie Nelson, Ludacris, The Isley Brothers and many more alongside tons of rides, and all the berry-blasted treats one could eat, the 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival had plenty to offer locals and tourists alike looking for a day full of food and fun this year. So much in fact, that it shattered previous attendance records for an 88th consecutive year.

Read full story
2 comments
Pinellas County, FL

Pinellas County Deputy Fired Following DUI Arrest

Earlier this week, officers with the Clearwater Police Department made an arrest of an off-duty Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputy after observing his vehicle fail to stop at a red light at a Tampa Bay intersection.

Read full story
20 comments
Clearwater, FL

One Month Left: You Can Go On a Life-Sized Dinosaur Safari at a Florida Aquarium Right Now

Sarah the Triceratops on display at The Dino Rescue Experience at Clearwater Marine Aquarium 2022-2023Photo byClearwater Marine Aquarium | Website. If you happen to have a raptor fanatic for a kid, a special experience at one of the aquariums in Florida needs to be added to your calendar before it ends next month. The Dino Rescue Safari Experience opened in October of 2022 at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium with a run date through April 15, 2023.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Two Florida Aquariums Make Top 10 Best in the US List by Popular Vote

Cover photo for illustrative purposes only.Photo byRachel Claire | Pexels. Voters have showed their love for Florida once again, crowning not one, but two locations as some of the best aquatic worlds in the entire country. Even better? One of Florida's aquariums came out as being a fan fave not once, but twice.

Read full story
Saint Petersburg, FL

Unidentified Dead Body Found in St. Pete Alley

*This article mentions manners of death and details of crime scenes that could be triggering for some readers. Reader discretion is advised.*. An unidentified woman was found dead Friday evening, March 17, by local law enforcement. Discovered tucked away in an alley in the 200 block of St. Pete's 37th street north, The St. Petersburg Police Department responded to a 911 call from a neighbor, who was the first to find the body.

Read full story
Sarasota County, FL

Fecal Bacteria Cause 'No Swim Advisory' in Sarasota County

On top of elevated red tide levels, beach-goers in Sarasota County have a new reason to avoid swimming at the beach this week. Due to levels of enterococcus bacteria found during water quality testing earlier in the week, yesterday at 2p.m. Sarasota County health officials issued a “No Swim” advisory for Lido Casino Beach.

Read full story
33 comments
Pinellas County, FL

Florida Cold Case Cracked with DNA 36 Years Later

*This article mentions manners of death and details of crime scenes that could be triggering for some readers. Reader discretion is advised.*. A 36-year old cold case in Florida finally came to a close this year with a little helping hand of a free meal promotion — resulting in the arrest of a Mississippi man on the 26th of January. Michael Lapniewski, age 55, was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on January 31, 2023. The charge? One count of first-degree felony murder in connection with the death of 82-year-old widow, Opal Weil.

Read full story
6 comments
Homosassa, FL

Multiple Central Florida Businesses Busted In Joint Undercover Sting Operation

An announcement by Citrus County Sheriff's Office on social media early Wednesday morning reveals that multiple businesses in Homosassa and Crystal River are not in compliance with Florida's local Tobacco and Beverage Laws — and were caught selling alcohol to minors.

Read full story
2 comments
Parrish, FL

One Weekend Left: Thomas The Tank Engine Train Adventure Transforms A Florida Museum Into A Colorfully Fun Kid's Haven

Looking for something to do with your kids this weekend? A fun event for families with train-obsessed littles makes a return to central Florida for it's final weekend in 2023. Dubbed 'Day Out with Thomas', Thomas the Train & Friends will transform the Florida Railroad Museum into a colorful train ride adventure this Saturday and Sunday.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy