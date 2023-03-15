Bradenton, FL

Central Florida Wildflower Field Opens Today & Admission Is Only $2

Hunsader Farms Flower FieldPhoto byUncovering Florida

Just in time for spring break, Hunsader Farms, located in Bradenton, Florida, announced today that their seasonal wildflower field is blooming and open to the public!

"We are opening our flower fields TODAY💐 (Weds March 15th) for the season," the farm announced in a public Instagram post. "We have zinnias and wildflowers, including cosmos, sweet alyssum, and wild snapdragons. There are SOME sunflowers popping up, but they are not plentiful yet."

Admission to the field is $2 per person and for an additional $8 you can pick a foam cup full of beautiful wildflowers to take home--sunflowers are $1 each. It's $12 for a souvenir cup or glass vase.

"You must purchase a cup to pick flowers. The cup is the measurement of flowers that can fit in the cup. If you do not purchase a cup, it does not mean you can pick a handful of flowers for free," the post notes, in part, furthering that sunflowers are an exception since they are priced per flower.

According to the post, fields will be open Monday through Saturday from 8a.m. to 4p.m. and Sundays at 10a.m. to 3p.m.

Protip: Remember to bring your own pair of scissors! If you do not, you will have a hard time picking flowers. Also, this might not be the best trip for someone with a bee allergy, as there are many honeybees flying around the flowers.

For location, other information, and information regarding photographers, you can go to the farm's website to learn more here.

