A Free French Fry & Craft Beer Fest Is Coming To St. Petersburg Next Month

Photo by I Wanna Wok | Facebook

Addicted to the delicate deliciousness that is a deep-fried potato or a foodie simply looking for free things to do in Florida? Well, one admission-less event in St. Petersburg this Spring might just speak to your stomach.

For a 6th year, the Gulf to Bay Food Truck Association invites everyone and their picnic chairs or blankets out to the return of their annual French Fry & Craft Beer Festival for a night full of awesome food, craft beers, and toe tappin' tunes provided by a DJ.

This fest features a lineup of local food trucks, slinging a variety of sweets, street eats, and their own unique takes on french-fried faire. Alongside all the fried goodies your heart desires, soft drinks, craft beers and other adult adult beverages will be available for purchase, with both cash and cards being accepted at all vendors.

18 different food trucks have been locked-in for this year so far, including the return of fan favorite I Wanna Wok's Asian-Fusion dishes and smothered Kamikaze Fries — loaded with Korean Bulgogi Beef or Teriyaki Chicken, Grilled Onions, Yum Yum Sauce, Sour Cream, Sweet Chili Sauce, Scallions, and a waterfall of Melted Nacho Cheese.

The current list of confirmed food trucks takes shape as follows:

The St. Pete French Fry & Craft Beer Fest will take over Albert Whitted Park on Friday, April 7 from 5 pm to 10 pm. Albert Whitted Park is located at 480 Bayshore Dr SE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701.

Thanks to sponsorship by JJ Taylor Distributing TPA, this fest is able to offer free admission — meaning any moolah you decide to spend will be to feast like a king on fries and craft beverages.

Other sponsors or vendors hoping to park their truck at Albert Whitted Park are encouraged to contact the Gulf to Bay Food Truck Association here.

Want to keep tabs on festival updates? Keep an eye on their Facebook event page here.

Article by Rachael Volpe