Tampa, FL

Tampa's Hillsborough River Will Be Turning Bright Green Again Soon

Uncovering Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dvJXh_0lCwGoOo00
River O'Green Fest, TampaPhoto byCity of Tampa Facebook

It's almost time to dust off the "Kiss me I'm Irish" shirts for the annual River O'Green St. Patrick's Day event in Tampa, Florida.

This vibrant celebration of Irish culture and heritage is one of the most popular St. Patrick's Day events in Florida, and it is a must-see for anyone who wants to experience the true spirit of this holiday. This year the event, which is free to attend, will take place on Saturday, March 18 from 11a.m.-5p.m. at the Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park in downtown.

The highlight of the event is using a non-toxic dye to turn the Hillsborough River into a vibrant shade of kelly green, a spectacle that attracts thousands each year.

"The river provides a perfect backdrop to the Irish-themed celebration," the city's Facebook event notes in part furthering that the event will also feature live music, traditional Irish demonstrations, vendors and more.

This year, the schedule of events is as following:

  • 11a.m. – River dyeing
  • 11a.m. to 5p.m. – Hurling Demonstrations by DSM Sports Marketing, Inc.
  • 11:15a.m. to 12:45p.m. – Paddy O’Furniture musical performance
  • 1:15p.m. to 2:45p.m. – Irish Buskers musical performance
  • 3p.m. – Pet Costume Contest sponsored by Barrymore Hotel

As it stands, almost nine thousand people have marked that they are "interested" in the event on the Facebook event page, and another 600+ have indicated they will be going.

Currently, the 10-day forecast suggests that thunderstorms will be possible on the day of the event, but there is still plenty of time for that to change.

You can find more information about the River O'Green Fest in Tampa on the city's official website here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# florida# events# tampa# st patricks day# river

Comments / 2

Published by

Sharing news and interest pieces about the Sunshine State. Follow and tag us with your photos and stories on socials @uncoveringflorida!

New Port Richey, FL
4K followers

More from Uncovering Florida

Charlotte County, FL

'Do Not Put Head Under Bathing Water': Florida Dept. of Health Cautions Amid Recent 'Brain-Eating' Amoeba Death

Recently, news spread that a man died in Charlotte County, Florida, as a result of contracting Naegleria fowleri, a brain-tissue destroying single-celled organism also commonly known as a "brain-eating" amoeba, likely after using contaminated tap water for a sinus rinse.

Read full story
74 comments
Florida State

8 Gorgeous Florida Springs To Put on Your Summer Itinerary

In only a few short months many of us will be looking for refuge from the hot summer sun, and luckily, Florida is full of watery destinations to cool down at! While the beach may be synonymous with Florida, it should not be overlooked that there are many beautiful natural springs throughout the state equally as perfect for swimming, snorkeling, diving or just hanging out at on those warm days. So, Uncovering Florida has rounded up a list of eight gorgeous Florida springs to put on your summer itinerary--and you can find a link to a map of these springs (and more!) at the bottom of the article.

Read full story
Saint Petersburg, FL

Fun Ideas of Things To Do at Night in St. Pete

St. Petersburg, Florida is more than just the home of the Tampa Bay Rays--it's a vibrant city located on the Gulf of Mexico in Pinellas County, known for its beautiful beaches, museums, and lively downtown area. This vacation-worthy city boasts gorgeous beaches with beautiful blue waters, historic architecture, and a thriving downtown area full of restaurants, bars, and cultural attractions. Visitors can enjoy world-renowned museums such as The Dali Museum and the Chihuly Collection, as well as the stunning Sunken Gardens botanical paradise. The city's vibrant arts scene includes the Mahaffey Theater, which hosts Broadway productions and music concerts. With a variety of outdoor activities, family-friendly attractions, and a relaxed atmosphere, St. Petersburg is a must-visit destination for anyone looking for a taste of Florida's Gulf Coast and better yet, there is always something happening at any time of the day.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida Travel Company Now Offering $500 Sign-Up Bonus & 7-Day Free Stay at Over 3,500 Resorts

Just in time for spring vacation, a new travel company based out of Florida is offering exclusive deals to get you going farther for less. The company, 321TravelClub, a subscription travel service, works directly with resorts throughout the world to offer members the lowest prices on stays.

Read full story
2 comments
Clearwater, FL

You Can Win $500 Just By Playing Cornhole In Florida Soon

Photo for illustrative purposes onlyPhoto byPier 60 Sugar Sand Festival | Facebook. Consider yourself the king or queen of backyard bean-bag tossing and really want to put your skills to the test? A two-division cornhole tournament is returning to Pier 60 in Clearwater Florida this April — and $1000 in prize money is up for the taking.

Read full story
1 comments
Daytona Beach, FL

A7X, Slipknot, Tool, Pantera, Rob Zombie & More To Rock Daytona Beach Soon: Check Out The Iconic 90+ Line-Up

When it comes to rock concerts and festivals in Florida, it seems that no one quite does it like Welcome to Rockville. With over 90 bands currently slated to perform in Daytona Beach this May, we can see why they've donned the crown as America's Largest Rock Festival. And this year's line up? It's like something out of every elder emo's and heavy-metal head's wildest wet dreams.

Read full story
Brooksville, FL

Dates & Peeks At Live Entertainment To Free Brooksville Blueberry Fest Announced For 2023

With the Florida Strawberry Festival already in full-swing, most may not be thinking about what the Brooksville Blueberry Festival dates for 2023 are. But if you happen to be one of those planning their next weekend staycation or someone simply looking for something to do in Central Florida soon, you may be excited to know that this admission-free fest is right around the corner.

Read full story
Saint Petersburg, FL

Florida's 'Most Famous Tree' Is In Full Bloom Right Now

The city of St. Petersburg Florida is known for many things. Between its new pier, sunken gardens, and coastal preserves to its un-godly selection of bars, eateries, and art museums, the city has become a hub for all things art-appreciation, recreation, and socialization. One such natural work of art nestled on the corner of 2nd Avenue Northeast and Beach Drive Northeast attracts the attention of almost anyone who passes it.

Read full story
1 comments
Tampa, FL

Berry Big Wheel: Tallest Mobile Ferris Wheel To Be At This Year's Strawberry Fest

Even after 88 years, a festival for a certain delicious fruit continues to be one of the most-attended in the Sunshine State and top-rated across the country, coming in at #30. From sweet strawberry-smothered treats to headlining performances from notable names like Lynard Skynard, Halestorm, Willie Nelson, Ludacris, The Isley Brothers, The Jacksons and more on this year's docket, it's no surprise. What could make it better? When the 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival rides push limits and hold records — like this year's new addition.

Read full story
Dunnellon, FL

You Can Go Tubing Down This Clear Blue Spring in Florida Again Soon

With summer quickly approaching, believe us when we say that Florida's best swimming spots go far beyond the miles of beautiful beaches. Many would agree that one of the most fun ways to cool down and get your feet wet this summer is by diving into the state's gorgeous springs, like that at Rainbow River.

Read full story
31 comments
Florida State

Young 600-Pound Shark Tracked Near The Florida Keys

It may not be shark week in Florida quite yet, but with the Sunshine State coastline being completely surrounded by saltwater, every week might as well be. However, it's not every day that we can track them and know where they're choosing to hang out, that is, unless you're Ocearch.

Read full story
7 comments
Apopka, FL

A Free Mermaid & Pirate Festival Is Taking Over A Central Florida Park This Weekend

Photo for Illustrative Purposes OnlyPhoto byScott May [Left], Monsieur_Raddar [Right]onUnsplash. Mateys and mer-ladies alike looking for some free things to do in central Florida this weekend may want to check out this free festival popping up in Lake County's, Apopka — and it's got to be one of the most perfect excuses to whip out your best Ariel and Erik or Captain Hook cosplays!

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Unique Water-Based Activities You Can Only Do in Florida

Florida is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States, attracting millions of visitors every year. While one of the main reasons for its popularity is its sunny warm weather throughout the year, Florida is also home to some of the most beautiful beaches, famous theme parks, cultural offerings, and natural wonders, all of which when combined with Florida's excellent hospitality and tourist infrastructure, make it a top choice for vacationers seeking a fun and memorable experience. So, if you are one of the many who come here for an unforgettable experience you can't replicate anywhere else, this list of unique activities you can only do in Florida may help you decide on what to uncover next!

Read full story
Weeki Wachee, FL

Weeki Wachee Springs State Park Announces Early Reopening Just In Time For Spring Break

Back at the beginning of February, Weeki Wachee Springs State Park's waterpark, Buccaneer Bay, was announced closed for maintenance beginning on their beach. With an anticipated reopen originally slated at the usual start of the park's Spring Break season, a new announcement made to their Facebook page gives spring-hoppers and spring-breakers alike something to be excited about — an early reopening.

Read full story
1 comments
Hollywood, FL

Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe Headlining Intimate Concert in Florida Soon

After recently concluding their wildly successful 2022 North American stadium tour featuring Joan Jett and Poison, two of the most beloved '80s rock bands, Def Leppard and Motley Crue are already back together on the road again--this time for a world tour--and a surprising pitstop to Florida is on the lineup.

Read full story
4 comments
Haines City, FL

Florida Animal Rescue Releases Big News About Orphaned Bobcat [Photos]

Nearly a year ago, an only 10-day-old bobcat found alone in Haines City came into the care of an animal rescue in Florida operating out of Odessa. Now just 10 months later, the Owl's Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife has some big news about their fostered handsome boy, Maverick, and shared the story of his progress with their followers on social media.

Read full story
Miami, FL

U.S. Coast Guard Intercepts Suspicious Ship Off The Coast Of South Florida

30 miles northeast of Caibarien, Cuba near Miami, Florida, crews with the United States Coast Guard Southeast spotted a suspicious ship headed toward the U.S coast last week — and ultimately made the decision to intercept.

Read full story
135 comments

You Can Win Free Tickets To See 1 Of 5 Headliners At The Florida Strawberry Festival Right Now

If you were hoping to snag free tickets to the 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival, a new giveaway hosted on Facebook and Instagram by the festival's sound stage might just be your lucky ticket — offering a chance to win a free ticket to see one of five select headline performers, at least!

Read full story
Saint Petersburg, FL

This Is One of the Only Off-Leash & Unfenced Dog Beaches In Florida

With over 1,000 miles of coastline it seems only natural that there would be a few dog-dedicated beaches around the state of Florida, but not all of them allow Fido to run as unrestrained as he can at Fort De Soto Dog Beach! Located in St. Petersburg, Florida, this uniquely unfenced dog beach is a popular destination for dog owners looking to enjoy some time in the sun and surf with their furry friends.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy