Fun Ideas of Things To Do at Night in St. Pete

Uncovering Florida

St. Petersburg Pier at SunsetPhoto byUncovering Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida is more than just the home of the Tampa Bay Rays--it's a vibrant city located on the Gulf of Mexico in Pinellas County, known for its beautiful beaches, museums, and lively downtown area. This vacation-worthy city boasts gorgeous beaches with beautiful blue waters, historic architecture, and a thriving downtown area full of restaurants, bars, and cultural attractions. Visitors can enjoy world-renowned museums such as The Dali Museum and the Chihuly Collection, as well as the stunning Sunken Gardens botanical paradise. The city's vibrant arts scene includes the Mahaffey Theater, which hosts Broadway productions and music concerts. With a variety of outdoor activities, family-friendly attractions, and a relaxed atmosphere, St. Petersburg is a must-visit destination for anyone looking for a taste of Florida's Gulf Coast and better yet, there is always something happening at any time of the day.

Here are some of the top things you can do in St. Petersburg at night.

Enjoy the nightlife

Photo for illustrative purposesPhoto byUnsplash

St. Petersburg is home to many bars, nightclubs, and music venues, where visitors can enjoy live music, dancing, and a vibrant atmosphere. Some popular spots include The Ale and The Witch and Jannus Live--and for those looking for some sober entertainment, Mad Hatters, an "Alice in Wonderland" themed kava and tea lounge in St. Pete is open 24/7.

Explore the pier

St. Pete pier after darkPhoto byUncovering Florida

The St. Petersburg Pier, also known as the "Pier," is a landmark attraction in St. Petersburg, Florida that offers a variety of activities and amenities for visitors. During the day, the Pier features a marketplace with vendors, offering local products, food, and beverages, and the Pier also features a museum, fishing deck, a playground, and a splash pad for children--but for night owls, there is a few different options. The Pier is open until 11p.m. daily and has several restaurants, including a rooftop bar and restaurant with panoramic views of Tampa Bay. Visitors can enjoy a walk along the scenic pier, taking in the beautiful twinkling skyline ahead while listening in on free live performances.

Take a sunset cruise

Photo for illustrative purposesPhoto byUnsplash

St. Petersburg is situated on the water, making it an ideal location for a sunset cruise. Visitors can take a romantic cruise on a sailboat or catamaran and enjoy the stunning views of the city skyline as the sun sinks over the ocean.

Visit the museums

Imagine Museum, St. PetePhoto byUncovering Florida

St. Petersburg is home to several museums, including the Salvador Dali Museum and the Museum of Fine Arts. Many of the museums host occasional extended hours or special events at night, giving visitors a chance to explore the exhibits in a unique and quiet atmosphere.

See a showing

Photo for illustrative purposesPhoto byUnsplash

Who doesn't love a good show? Visitors can catch the latest and greatest movies at the AMC Sundial only a few blocks from the Pier, and for those who enjoy performing arts, the Palladium Theater and Mahaffey Theater in St. Pete are both popular spots for theater and live performances.

Shop the boardwalk

St. Johns PassPhoto byUncovering Florida

John's Pass, located near St. Pete Beach, is a popular shopping destination great for finding unique souvenirs at the various specialty stores. What's more, select shops and eateries stay open until 12a.m. on the weekends and 10p.m. on weekdays--giving you plenty of time to peruse after work.

Do you have any other things you like to do in St. Pete at night? Let us know in the comments below!

