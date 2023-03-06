Florida Travel Company Now Offering $500 Sign-Up Bonus & 7-Day Free Stay at Over 3,500 Resorts

Photo for illustrative purposes Photo by Unsplash

This post is sponsored.

Just in time for spring vacation, a new travel company based out of Florida is offering exclusive deals to get you going farther for less. The company, 321TravelClub, a subscription travel service, works directly with resorts throughout the world to offer members the lowest prices on stays.



"The premier travel club level makes travel affordable for everyone, everywhere," says Captain Luke Roberts, the CEO of the company. "Our promotions and overall value we provide for our members are unmatched elsewhere."



321TravelClub officially launched in the fall of 2022 and saves members an average of up to 40% on travel expenses.



"We give every single dollar spent on memberships back to our travel club members to spend a second time through our rewards hotel point system. Our premier level is designed to bring the most amazing travel discounts to everyone at affordable cost for access, making travel a reality for so many more people, both domestic and internationally," Roberts told Uncovering Florida, furthering that an even more deal-laden "luxury" level will be available for members to take advantage of starting next year.



While there are over 150+ countries to choose from, some of the most popular destinations booked through 321TravelClub have been New Zealand, Canada, Egypt, Israel, France, Queensland and Vienna.



What's more, travelers do not have to be based in Florida to utilize the service as it is open to all US residents.



Currently, 321TravelClub has an exclusive deal running through the month of March for new membership sign ups, which includes a $500-sign up hotel reward bonus and seven day free stay for a family of up to four, valued at $2,300, with over 3,500 resorts to choose from, all members have to do is pay the resort fees and taxes (average around $200-$250) and get themselves there.



"That is easy to do with up to 40% off on internal flights and 110% price promise on all flights," says Roberts.



You can find out more and sign up for this exclusive offer only through 321TravelClub's website here.