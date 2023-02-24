Weeki Wachee, FL

Weeki Wachee Springs State Park Announces Early Reopening Just In Time For Spring Break

Back at the beginning of February, Weeki Wachee Springs State Park's waterpark, Buccaneer Bay, was announced closed for maintenance beginning on their beach. With an anticipated reopen originally slated at the usual start of the park's Spring Break season, a new announcement made to their Facebook page gives spring-hoppers and spring-breakers alike something to be excited about — an early reopening.

In the post made to Facebook early morning on February 20, Weeki Wachee showcased a photo of one of their mermaid performers, Lexy, hash-tagging it with #MermaidMonday.

Beginning with an invite to visitors to see one of their daily mermaid shows between 11 am and 3 pm, it leads into a list of available times for River Cruises and Wildlife Shows, ending with an update that Buccaneer Bay will now be opening two days sooner than their usual Spring Break season start on the thirteenth. The official State Park website has also been updated in accordance with the date change.

The Spring Break season for Buccaneer Bay will now run from March 11 through March 19. Those looking to take advantage of the couple of extra days can make a splash by sliding down water slides into crystal clear spring waters between the hours of 9 am and 5:30 pm.

Those wanting to see a little piece of nature up close can catch a Wildlife Show or board their Wilderness River Cruise. Wildlife Shows will be staggered throughout the day at 10 am, 12 pm, and 2:15 pm, with Wilderness River Cruises running between 9:30 am and 4 pm.

Aside from the water slides, you'll also find kayak, canoe, and tubing options. After you've played in the spring all day, you can take to land to grab a bite to eat. Several concessions areas are located throughout the park, as well as an ice cream shop and on-site restaurants.

Snag a sandwich, burger, wrap, or tenders from Mermaid Galley or Pirate's Grubb, or get something a little smaller from the Snack Shack. Alternatively, you can enjoy an ice cream overlooking the bay at the Captain's Quarters, or sip on frozen drinks, beer, and wine at Buccaneer Bay's seasonal Tiki Bar. The Tiki Bar also has grilled food options on the menu.

Weeki Wachee Springs State Park is located at 6131 Commercial Way. Park admission is $13 for adults, and $8 for children between the ages of 6 and 12. Children under 5 get in for free.

You can learn more about what Weeki Wachee Springs State Park has to offer on their official website here.

