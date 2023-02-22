This Is One of the Only Off-Leash & Unfenced Dog Beaches In Florida

Fort De Soto Beach Photo by Uncovering Florida

With over 1,000 miles of coastline it seems only natural that there would be a few dog-dedicated beaches around the state of Florida, but not all of them allow Fido to run as unrestrained as he can at Fort De Soto Dog Beach! Located in St. Petersburg, Florida, this uniquely unfenced dog beach is a popular destination for dog owners looking to enjoy some time in the sun and surf with their furry friends.

The beach is located within the larger Fort De Soto Park, which is situated on the southern tip of Pinellas County, Florida. The park is easily accessible from I-275 and is located about 10 miles from downtown St. Petersburg. Unique for its off-leash area that is not fenced in, this beach provides plenty of room for dogs both large and small to run and play with little restraint.

In order to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone, there are some important rules to keep in mind when visiting Fort De Soto Dog Beach. Dogs must be leashed when entering and exiting the dog beach area, and owners must clean up after their pets. Dogs should also be under voice control at all times, and aggressive dogs are not allowed.

Rules sign at Fort De Soto Dog Beach Photo by Uncovering Florida

And for pups that lack voice restraint, there are two fenced in dog parks that are located slightly inland from the beach. Water stations, waste bags, and plenty of benches and shaded areas for owners to relax are located within the dog parks.

Fort DeSoto Dog Beach is open from 7a.m. to dusk, seven days a week. However, it's worth noting that the park as a whole has different hours depending on the time of year, so it's a good idea to check ahead before making plans.

You can learn more about the Fort De Soto dog beach here.