Discounted Tickets To Florida Strawberry Festival Are Available At These Sunshine State Shops

Strawberry Shortcake Booth at previous Florida Strawberry Festival Photo by Uncovering Florida

With what feels like the price of literally everything going up, well, everywhere, most of us are probably looking for any place possible to cut costs. Those looking for a little extra wiggle room in their entertainment and recreation budget may be happy to find out that discounted tickets to the Florida Strawberry Festival are available at select Publix stores.

General admission to The Florida Strawberry Festival typically costs $10 for adults and $5 for children between the ages of 6 and 12, with children 5 and under getting in free with a paid adult. From now until March 13, festival-goers can save a couple bucks on general admission by purchasing their tickets from Publix stores across a handful of central Florida counties.

The Publix discount knocks $2 off the cost of adult admission as well as $1 off children's tickets, making prices $8 for adults and $4 for the 6 to 12 age group, respectively. Participating counties include Charlotte, Desoto, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Manatee, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, and Sumter.

However, not all stores in participating counties will have the discounted tickets available. In total, 245 Publix locations scattered across the 15 counties are offering the discounted tix, with some counties having only a single participating location.

Luckily, we've got the full list of participating stores, as well as where they're located. Find your county below and check the list to see where you can snag the discounted Florida Strawberry Festival tickets for yourself.

If you don't see your local Publix, you can also check out the other special day deals and discounts available for the Florida Strawberry Festival here.

Charlotte County

Punta Gorda Crossing — 2310 Tamiami Trl. Unit 1129 — Punta Gorda

Merchants Crossing — 1500 Placida Rd. Ste. C. — Englewood

Publix At Cape Haze — 8725 Placida Rd. — Placida

Port Charlotte Crossing — 4265 Tamiami Trl. — Port Charlotte

Publix at Gulf Cove — 13435 S. McCall Rd. — Port Charlotte

Quesada Commons — 19451 Cochran Blvd Unit 2000 — Port Charlotte

Peachland Promenade — 24051 Peachland Blvd. — Port Charlotte

Burnt Store Marketplace — 3941 Tamiami Trl. Unit 3145 — Punta Gorda

Crescent B Commons — 42051 Cypress Pkwy. — Babcock Ranch

Desoto County

Arcadia Crossings Shopping Center — 2551 S.E. Hwy. 70 — Arcadia

Hernando County

Hernando West Plaza — 1400 Pinehurst Dr. — Spring Hill

Publix at Seven Hills — 160 Mariner Blvd. — Spring Hill

Lakewood Plaza — 4365 Commercial Way — Spring Hill

Publix at Barclay — 14371 Spring Hill Dr. — Spring Hill

Mariner Commons — 4158 Mariner Blvd. — Spring Hill

Brooksville Square — 19390 Cortez Blvd. — Brooksville

The Shoppes at Glen Lakes — 9595 Commercial Way — Weeki Wachee

Shoppes at Avalon — 13455 County Line Rd. — Spring Hill

Highlands County

Fairmont Plaza — 3610 US Highway 27 N. — Sebring

Southgate Shopping Center — 2848 US 27 S. Ste. 107 — Sebring

South Highlands Shopping Center — 586 US 27 N. — Lake Placid

Hillsborough County

Mango Square — 11782 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. — Seffner

Kingsway Crossing — 1220 Kingsway Rd. — Brandon

North Pointe Plaza — 15151 N. Dale Mabry Hwy. — Tampa

Twelve Oaks Plaza — 7018 W. Waters Ave. — Tampa

Publix Super Market — 6001 N. Nebraska Ave. — Tampa

Northgate Square — 3939 Van Dyke Rd. — Lutz

Brandon Mall — 939 W. Brandon Blvd. — Brandon

Hillsboro Plaza — 2724 W. Hillsborough Ave. — Tampa

New Tampa Center — 19034 Bruce B. Downs Blvd. — Tampa

Dale Mabry Shopping Center — 1313 S. Dale Mabry Hwy. — Tampa

Publix at Westchase — 12139 W. Linebaugh Ave. — Tampa

Publix on Bayshore — 243 Bayshore Blvd. — Tampa

Lake Brandon Plaza — 11255 Causeway Blvd. — Brandon

Publix at Temple Terrace — 5450 E. Busch Blvd. — Temple Terrace

Goolsby Point Shopping Center — 11667 Boyette Rd. — Riverview

Kings Crossing — 4854 Sun City Center Blvd. — Sun City Center

Shoppes of Citrus Park — 7835 Gunn Hwy. — Tampa

Plant City Crossing — 2515 Thonotosassa Rd. — Plant City

Lutz Lake Crossing — 19221 N. Dale Mabry Hwy. — Lutz

Apex — 16560 N. Nebraska Ave. — Lutz

Carrollwood Shopping Center — 10015 N. Dale Mabry Hwy. — Tampa

Cross Creek Commons — 10928 Cross Creek Blvd. — Tampa

Shoppes of Lithia — 3461 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. — Valrico

Winthrop Town Center — 11109 Winthrop Market St. — Riverview

Summerfield Crossings — 13154 US Highway 301 S. — Riverview

North Bay Commerce Center — 8975 Race Track Rd. — Tampa

Paradise Shoppes of Apollo Beach — 6434 N. US Highway 41 — Apollo Beach

Publix at FishHawk Ranch — 5642 FishHawk Crossing Blvd. — Lithia

Carrollwood Square — 5371 Ehrlich Rd. — Tampa

Publix Super Market at Hyde Park — 2401 W. Azeele St. — Tampa

Publix at Walden Woods — 2202 James L. Redman Pkwy. — Plant City

Publix at Southshore Village — 5052 N. Highway 41 — Apollo Beach

Valrico Commons — 1971 E. State Road 60 — Valrico

Publix — 8701 W. Hillsborough Ave. — Tampa

Pavilion Crossing — 3863 US Highway 301 S. — Riverview

City Plaza at Tampa Palms — 16041 Tampa Palms Blvd. W. — Tampa

The Village Center — 13178 N. Dale Mabry Hwy. — Tampa

Britton Plaza — 3838 Britton Plaza — Tampa

Rivercrest Commons Shopping Center — 11460 S. US Highway 301 — Riverview

Westgate Plaza — 12024 Anderson Rd. — Tampa

Publix at Channel Club — 1105 E. Twiggs St. — Tampa

Terrace Ridge Plaza — 11502 N. 53rd St. — Temple Terrace

Publix at USF — 4425 E. Fletcher Ave. — Tampa

Publix at Westshore — 4900 W. Kennedy Blvd. — Tampa

Publix at Alafia Commons — 5655 Circa Fishhawk Blvd. — Lithia

Bloomingdale Square — 949 E. Bloomingdale Ave. — Brandon

Belmont Shopping Center — 14323 S. US Hwy. 301 — Wimauma

Gandy Commons — 4315 W. Gandy Blvd. — Tampa

Lake County

Citrus Tower Village — 250 Citrus Tower Blvd. — Clermont

East Towne Center — 13900 County Road 455 — Clermont

La Plaza Grande West — 1120 Bichara Blvd. — The Villages

Woodland Center — 1950 N. Highway 19 — Eustis

Publix at Summer Bay — 17445 US Highway 192 Ste. 11 — Clermont

Publix at Lake Harris — 27615 US Highway 27 #U — Leesburg

Publix at Kings Ridge — 4351 S. Highway 27 — Clermont

Palm Plaza — 717 N. 14th Street — Leesburg

Eustis Village — 2840 David Walker Dr. — Eustis

Eagle Ridge Shoppes — 7975 State Road 50 — Groveland

Loch Leven Landing — 18955 US Highway 441 — Mount Dora

Golden Eagle Village — 2430 US Highway 27 — Clermont

Sorrento Hills Village — 24420 SR. 44 — Eustis

Tavares Crossroads — 2042 State Road 19 — Tavares

Hills Crossing — 1685 N. Hancock Rd. — Minneola

Shoppes of Lake Village — 10601 US 441, Suite D — Leesburg

Manatee County

Bayshore Gardens Shopping Center — 6030 14th St. W. — Bradenton

Twelve Oaks Plaza — 7290 55th Ave. E. — Bradenton

Publix at Holmes Beach — 3900 E. Bay Dr. — Holmes Beach

Lakewood Ranch Town Center — 8330 Market St. — Bradenton

Rivers Edge — 5001 E. State Road 64 — Bradenton

Westgate Shopping Center — 3913 Manatee Ave. W. — Bradenton

Lakewood Ranch Gateway — 1755 Lakewood Ranch Blvd. — Bradenton

University Walk — 2875 University Pkwy. — Sarasota

Beachway Plaza — 7310 Manatee Ave. W. — Bradenton

The Shops at Silver Leaf — 11245 US Highway 301 N. — Parrish

Lakewood Walk — 11205 E. State Road 70 — Bradenton

Parkwood Square — 9005 US Highway 301 N. — Parrish

Bradenton Commons — 4651 Cortez Rd. W. — Bradenton

Publix at Palmetto — 1101 8th Ave. W. — Palmetto

Lockwood Commons — 4240 53rd Ave. E. — Bradenton

Publix at Braden River — 14605 SR. 70 — Bradenton

University Corner — 7325 University Pkwy. — Lakewood Ranch

Gateway Commons — 9520 Buffalo Rd. — Palmetto

Marion County

Mulberry Grove Plaza — 8780 S.E. 165th Mulberry Lane — The Villages

Orange County

Orange Lake Town Center — 14928 E, Orange Lake Blvd. — Kissimmee

Osceola County

Publix Center Of St. Cloud — 4401 13th St. — Saint Cloud

Columbia Promenade — 1910 N. John Young Pkwy. — Kissimmee

The Promenade — 841 Cypress Pkwy. — Poinciana

Champions Gate Village — 8301 Champions Gate Blvd. — Champions Gate

Narcoossee Shoppes — 1951 S. Narcoossee Rd. — Saint Cloud

Pleasant Hill Commons — 3343 S. Orange Blossom Trl. — Kissimmee

Village Shops at Bellalago — 3839 Pleasant Hill Rd. — Kissimmee

Osceola Village — 3040 Dyer Blvd. — Kissimmee

Crosscreek Village — 3372 Canoe Creek Rd. — Saint Cloud

Partin Village — 2338 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. — Kissimmee

Water Tower Shoppes — 29 Blake Blvd. — Celebration

Boggy Creek Marketplace — 2625 Simpson Rd. — Kissimmee

Sunrise City Plaza — 3221 Vineland Rd. — Kissimmee

Pasco County

Shoppes at New Tampa — 1920 County Road 581 — Wesley Chapel

Shoppes of Golden Acres — 9850 Little Rd. — New Port Richey

Chelsea Place — 1346 Seven Springs Blvd. —New Port Richey

Fairway Oaks Plaza — 13752 Little Rd. — Hudson

Holiday Centre — 4701 Sunray Dr. — Holiday

Hollybrook Plaza — 5400 Bruce B. Downs Blvd. — Wesley Chapel

Publix at River Crossing — 5324 Little Rd. — New Port Richey

Regency Crossings — 7037 Ridge Rd. — Port Richey

Riverwalk Crossings — 11400 Ridge Rd. — New Port Richey

Mitchell Ranch Plaza — 3100 Little Rd. — Trinity

Collier Commons — 2121 Collier Pkwy. — Land O Lakes

Southgate Shopping Center — 5127 US Highway 19 — New Port Richey

Arbor Square at Connerton — 7830 Land O Lakes Blvd. — Land O Lakes

Summertree Plaza — 32765 Eiland Blvd. — Zephyrhills

The Shoppes at Sunlake Centre — 18901 State Road 54 — Lutz

Zephyr Commons — 7838 Gall Blvd. — Zephyrhills

Hays Road Town Center — 14851 State Road 52 — Hudson

The Shoppes of Dade City — 11830 US Hwy. 301 — Dade City

Shoppes at Trinity Lakes — 12500 SR. 54 — Odessa

Tower Oaks Terrace — 12101 Little Rd. — Hudson

Starkey Ranch Town Square — 13589 SR. 54 — Odessa

The Market at Mirada — 30841 Mirada Blvd. — San Antonio

Pinellas County

University Village — 250 3rd St. S. — Saint Petersburg

Bardmoor Promenade — 10801 Starkey Rd. Ste. 200 — Seminole

Pinellas Crossings — 7333 Park Blvd. N. — Pinellas Park

Dolphin Village Shopping Center — 4655 Gulf Blvd. — St Pete Beach

Carillon Town Center — 120 Carillon Pkwy. — Saint Petersburg

Tarpon Mall — 40932 US Highway 19 N. — Tarpon Springs

Eagles Park Retail Center — 5577 Park St. N. — Saint Petersburg

Granada Plaza — 1491 Main St. — Dunedin

Tri City Plaza — 5000 E. Bay Dr. — Clearwater

Bayside Bridge Plaza — 1520 N. McMullen Booth Rd. — Clearwater

Gateway Crossing — 10496 Roosevelt Blvd. N. — Saint Petersburg

Coral Landings Shopping Center — 33343 US Highway 19 N. — Palm Harbor

Publix at Brooker Creek — 36301 E. Lake Rd. — Palm Harbor

Northeast Park Shopping Center — 200 37th Ave. N. — Saint Petersburg

Gateway Mall — 7999 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N. — Saint Petersburg

Pinellas Shopping Center — 857 W. Bay Dr. — Largo

Oakhurst Plaza — 9201 Oakhurst Rd. — Seminole

La Belle Plaza — 1555 S. Highland Ave. — Clearwater

Harbor Oaks Shopping Center — 619 S. Fort Harrison Ave. — Clearwater

Seabreeze Plaza Shopping Center — 30535 US Highway 19 N. — Palm Harbor

Crystal Beach Plaza — 2886 Alternate US 19 — Palm Harbor

Paradise Shoppes of Largo — 10411 Ulmerton Rd. — Largo

Northwood Plaza — 2514 N. McMullen Booth Rd. — Clearwater

Publix on Treasure Island — 111 104th Ave. — Treasure Island

Gulf to Bay Plaza — 525 S. Belcher Rd. — Clearwater

Shoppes at the Royale — 1600 66th St. N. — Saint Petersburg

Beckett Lake Plaza — 1921 N. Belcher Rd. — Clearwater

Belleair Bluffs — 2770 W. Bay Dr. — Belleair Bluffs

Publix — 7880 113th St. — Seminole

Seville Square — 3030 54th Ave. S. — Saint Petersburg

Publix — 3900 66th St. N. — Saint Petersburg

Clearwater Plaza — 1295 S. Missouri Ave. — Clearwater

East Bay Plaza — 3825 E. Bay Dr. — Largo

Riviere Plaza — 35439 US 19 N. — Palm Harbor

Shoppes at Boot Ranch — 500 E. Lake Rd. — Palm Harbor

Park Boulevard Plaza — 4701 Park Blvd. N. — Pinellas Park

Publix at South Pasadena — 1075 Pasadena Ave. S. — South Pasadena

Publix on 34th Street North — 1700 34th St. N. — Saint Petersburg

Caladesi Shopping Center — 902 Curlew Rd. — Dunedin

4th Street Station — 3700 4th St. N. — Saint Petersburg

Madeira Shopping Center — 674 150th Ave. — Madeira Beach

Indian Rocks Shopping Center — 12022 Indian Rocks Rd. — Largo

700 Central — 725 1st Ave. S. — Saint Petersburg

Bay Pointe Plaza — 5295 34th St. S. — Saint Petersburg

Island Village Shopping Center — 200 Island Way — Clearwater

Walsingham Commons — 13031 Walsingham Rd. — Largo

Disston Plaza — 3501 49th St. N. — Saint Petersburg

Largo Mall — 10500 Ulmerton Rd. #800 — Largo

Polk County

Shoppes On The Ridge — 23965 Hwy. 27 — Lake Wales

Oakbridge Centre — 3636 Harden Blvd. — Lakeland

Lake Miriam Square — 4730 S. Florida Ave. — Lakeland

Spirit Lake Crossing — 1090 Spirit Lake Rd. — Winter Haven

Winter Haven Square — 6031 Cypress Gardens Blvd. — Winter Haven

Southgate Shopping Center — 102 Hwy. 60 E. — Lake Wales

Publix in the Highlands — 2125 E. County Road 540a — Lakeland

Town and Country Square — 2300 Griffin Rd. — Lakeland

Imperial Lakes Plaza — 2040 Shepherd Rd. — Mulberry

Publix at Northgate — 1395 6th St. N.W Winter Haven

Berry Town Center 2424 Sand Mine Rd . — Davenport

Haines City Mall — 617 US Highway 17 92 W. — Haines City

Publix at Auburndale — 606 Havendale Blvd. — Auburndale

St. Charles Plaza — 39883 Highway 27 — Davenport

Highland City Town Center — 5185 US Highway 98 S. — Lakeland

Ovation — 7800 Lake Wilson Rd. — Davenport

Southeast Plaza Shopping Center — 884 Cypress Gardens Blvd. — Winter Haven

Southgate Shopping Center — 2515 S. Florida Ave. — Lakeland

Publix on County Line — 5140 County Line Rd. — Lakeland

Golden Gate Shopping Center — 255 E. Van Fleet Dr. — Bartow

Lake Gibson Shopping Center — 6767 US Highway 98 N. — Lakeland

Grove Park Shopping Center — 1617 US Hwy. 98 S. — Lakeland

Loughman Crossing — 6075 Hwy. 17-92 N. — Davenport

Plantation Square — 5375 N. Socrum Loop Rd. — Lakeland

Kathleen Square — 7340 Kathleen Rd. — Lakeland

Champions Crossing — 1200 Champions Dr. — Davenport

Sarasota County

Publix at Northridge — 5100 Clark Rd. — Sarasota

Sarasota Crossings — 5391 Fruitville Rd. — Sarasota

Centergate Village 5804 Bee Ridge Rd Sarasota

The Plaza at Palmer Ranch 8409 S Tamiami Trl Sarasota

Shops at Siesta Row — 3825 S. Osprey Ave. — Sarasota

Sarasota Pavilion — 6543 S. Tamiami Trl. — Sarasota

Venice Commons — 1445 E. Venice Ave. — Venice

Olde Village Publix — 55 N. Indiana Ave. — Englewood

Heron Creek Towne Center — 1291 S. Sumter Blvd. — North Port

Venice Shopping Center — 535 Tamiami Trl S. — Venice

Broadway Promenade — 1044 N. Tamiami Trl. — Sarasota

The Shoppes at Price Crossing — 1251 S. Toledo Blade Blvd. — North Port

Jacaranda Commons Shopping Center — 345 Jacaranda Blvd. — Venice

Publix at Bee Ridge — 8300 Bee Ridge Rd. — Sarasota

Cocoplum Village Shops — 17179 Tamiami Trl . — North Port

Publix at Bay Street — 2031 Bay St. — Sarasota

Sarasota Village Plaza — 3690 Bee Ridge Rd. — Sarasota

Nokomis Village — 1091 Tamiami Trl. N. — Nokomis

Shoppes of Bay Isles — 525 Bay Isles Pkwy. — Longboat Key

Plaza Venezia — 2438 Laurel Rd. E. — North Venice

Shops at Casey Key — 1350 S. Tamiami Trail — Osprey

Beneva Village Shoppes — 3428 Clark Rd. — Sarasota

Town & Country Shopping Center — 501 N. Beneva Rd. Ste. 161 — Sarasota

West Villages Marketplace — 12165 Mercado Dr. — Venice

Sumter County

Southern Trace Plaza — 3475 Wedgewood Lane — The Villages

Colony Plaza — 327 Colony Blvd. — The Villages

Grand Traverse Plaza — 2925 Traverse Trail — The Villages

Lake Deaton Plaza — 695 Kristine Way — The Villages

Spanish Plaines Shopping Center — 1566 Bella Cruz Dr. — The Villages

Trailwinds Village — 5810 Seven Mile Dr. — Wildwood

Magnolia Plaza — 2135 Everglades Lane — The Villages

The Florida Strawberry Festival will take place between March 2 and March 13 from 10 am to 10 pm daily, located at 303 BerryFest Place in Plant City, Florida. It will feature a lineup of over 20 headlining musical artists, as well as a vast array of attractions, exhibitions, rides, concessions, other free entertainment, and more.

To learn more about what the festival has to offer for 2023, as well as purchase tickets online, head over to the Florida Strawberry Festival's website here.

Article by Rachael Volpe