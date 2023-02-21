Discounted Tickets To Florida Strawberry Festival Are Available At These Sunshine State Shops

With what feels like the price of literally everything going up, well, everywhere, most of us are probably looking for any place possible to cut costs. Those looking for a little extra wiggle room in their entertainment and recreation budget may be happy to find out that discounted tickets to the Florida Strawberry Festival are available at select Publix stores.
General admission to The Florida Strawberry Festival typically costs $10 for adults and $5 for children between the ages of 6 and 12, with children 5 and under getting in free with a paid adult. From now until March 13, festival-goers can save a couple bucks on general admission by purchasing their tickets from Publix stores across a handful of central Florida counties.
The Publix discount knocks $2 off the cost of adult admission as well as $1 off children's tickets, making prices $8 for adults and $4 for the 6 to 12 age group, respectively. Participating counties include Charlotte, Desoto, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Manatee, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, and Sumter.
However, not all stores in participating counties will have the discounted tickets available. In total, 245 Publix locations scattered across the 15 counties are offering the discounted tix, with some counties having only a single participating location.
Luckily, we've got the full list of participating stores, as well as where they're located. Find your county below and check the list to see where you can snag the discounted Florida Strawberry Festival tickets for yourself.
If you don't see your local Publix, you can also check out the other special day deals and discounts available for the Florida Strawberry Festival here.
Charlotte County
- Punta Gorda Crossing — 2310 Tamiami Trl. Unit 1129 — Punta Gorda
- Merchants Crossing — 1500 Placida Rd. Ste. C. — Englewood
- Publix At Cape Haze — 8725 Placida Rd. — Placida
- Port Charlotte Crossing — 4265 Tamiami Trl. — Port Charlotte
- Publix at Gulf Cove — 13435 S. McCall Rd. — Port Charlotte
- Quesada Commons — 19451 Cochran Blvd Unit 2000 — Port Charlotte
- Peachland Promenade — 24051 Peachland Blvd. — Port Charlotte
- Burnt Store Marketplace — 3941 Tamiami Trl. Unit 3145 — Punta Gorda
- Crescent B Commons — 42051 Cypress Pkwy. — Babcock Ranch
Desoto County
- Arcadia Crossings Shopping Center — 2551 S.E. Hwy. 70 — Arcadia
Hernando County
- Hernando West Plaza — 1400 Pinehurst Dr. — Spring Hill
- Publix at Seven Hills — 160 Mariner Blvd. — Spring Hill
- Lakewood Plaza — 4365 Commercial Way — Spring Hill
- Publix at Barclay — 14371 Spring Hill Dr. — Spring Hill
- Mariner Commons — 4158 Mariner Blvd. — Spring Hill
- Brooksville Square — 19390 Cortez Blvd. — Brooksville
- The Shoppes at Glen Lakes — 9595 Commercial Way — Weeki Wachee
- Shoppes at Avalon — 13455 County Line Rd. — Spring Hill
Highlands County
- Fairmont Plaza — 3610 US Highway 27 N. — Sebring
- Southgate Shopping Center — 2848 US 27 S. Ste. 107 — Sebring
- South Highlands Shopping Center — 586 US 27 N. — Lake Placid
Hillsborough County
- Mango Square — 11782 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. — Seffner
- Kingsway Crossing — 1220 Kingsway Rd. — Brandon
- North Pointe Plaza — 15151 N. Dale Mabry Hwy. — Tampa
- Twelve Oaks Plaza — 7018 W. Waters Ave. — Tampa
- Publix Super Market — 6001 N. Nebraska Ave. — Tampa
- Northgate Square — 3939 Van Dyke Rd. — Lutz
- Brandon Mall — 939 W. Brandon Blvd. — Brandon
- Hillsboro Plaza — 2724 W. Hillsborough Ave. — Tampa
- New Tampa Center — 19034 Bruce B. Downs Blvd. — Tampa
- Dale Mabry Shopping Center — 1313 S. Dale Mabry Hwy. — Tampa
- Publix at Westchase — 12139 W. Linebaugh Ave. — Tampa
- Publix on Bayshore — 243 Bayshore Blvd. — Tampa
- Lake Brandon Plaza — 11255 Causeway Blvd. — Brandon
- Publix at Temple Terrace — 5450 E. Busch Blvd. — Temple Terrace
- Goolsby Point Shopping Center — 11667 Boyette Rd. — Riverview
- Kings Crossing — 4854 Sun City Center Blvd. — Sun City Center
- Shoppes of Citrus Park — 7835 Gunn Hwy. — Tampa
- Plant City Crossing — 2515 Thonotosassa Rd. — Plant City
- Lutz Lake Crossing — 19221 N. Dale Mabry Hwy. — Lutz
- Apex — 16560 N. Nebraska Ave. — Lutz
- Carrollwood Shopping Center — 10015 N. Dale Mabry Hwy. — Tampa
- Cross Creek Commons — 10928 Cross Creek Blvd. — Tampa
- Shoppes of Lithia — 3461 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. — Valrico
- Winthrop Town Center — 11109 Winthrop Market St. — Riverview
- Summerfield Crossings — 13154 US Highway 301 S. — Riverview
- North Bay Commerce Center — 8975 Race Track Rd. — Tampa
- Paradise Shoppes of Apollo Beach — 6434 N. US Highway 41 — Apollo Beach
- Publix at FishHawk Ranch — 5642 FishHawk Crossing Blvd. — Lithia
- Carrollwood Square — 5371 Ehrlich Rd. — Tampa
- Publix Super Market at Hyde Park — 2401 W. Azeele St. — Tampa
- Publix at Walden Woods — 2202 James L. Redman Pkwy. — Plant City
- Publix at Southshore Village — 5052 N. Highway 41 — Apollo Beach
- Valrico Commons — 1971 E. State Road 60 — Valrico
- Publix — 8701 W. Hillsborough Ave. — Tampa
- Pavilion Crossing — 3863 US Highway 301 S. — Riverview
- City Plaza at Tampa Palms — 16041 Tampa Palms Blvd. W. — Tampa
- The Village Center — 13178 N. Dale Mabry Hwy. — Tampa
- Britton Plaza — 3838 Britton Plaza — Tampa
- Rivercrest Commons Shopping Center — 11460 S. US Highway 301 — Riverview
- Westgate Plaza — 12024 Anderson Rd. — Tampa
- Publix at Channel Club — 1105 E. Twiggs St. — Tampa
- Terrace Ridge Plaza — 11502 N. 53rd St. — Temple Terrace
- Publix at USF — 4425 E. Fletcher Ave. — Tampa
- Publix at Westshore — 4900 W. Kennedy Blvd. — Tampa
- Publix at Alafia Commons — 5655 Circa Fishhawk Blvd. — Lithia
- Bloomingdale Square — 949 E. Bloomingdale Ave. — Brandon
- Belmont Shopping Center — 14323 S. US Hwy. 301 — Wimauma
- Gandy Commons — 4315 W. Gandy Blvd. — Tampa
Lake County
- Citrus Tower Village — 250 Citrus Tower Blvd. — Clermont
- East Towne Center — 13900 County Road 455 — Clermont
- La Plaza Grande West — 1120 Bichara Blvd. — The Villages
- Woodland Center — 1950 N. Highway 19 — Eustis
- Publix at Summer Bay — 17445 US Highway 192 Ste. 11 — Clermont
- Publix at Lake Harris — 27615 US Highway 27 #U — Leesburg
- Publix at Kings Ridge — 4351 S. Highway 27 — Clermont
- Palm Plaza — 717 N. 14th Street — Leesburg
- Eustis Village — 2840 David Walker Dr. — Eustis
- Eagle Ridge Shoppes — 7975 State Road 50 — Groveland
- Loch Leven Landing — 18955 US Highway 441 — Mount Dora
- Golden Eagle Village — 2430 US Highway 27 — Clermont
- Sorrento Hills Village — 24420 SR. 44 — Eustis
- Tavares Crossroads — 2042 State Road 19 — Tavares
- Hills Crossing — 1685 N. Hancock Rd. — Minneola
- Shoppes of Lake Village — 10601 US 441, Suite D — Leesburg
Manatee County
- Bayshore Gardens Shopping Center — 6030 14th St. W. — Bradenton
- Twelve Oaks Plaza — 7290 55th Ave. E. — Bradenton
- Publix at Holmes Beach — 3900 E. Bay Dr. — Holmes Beach
- Lakewood Ranch Town Center — 8330 Market St. — Bradenton
- Rivers Edge — 5001 E. State Road 64 — Bradenton
- Westgate Shopping Center — 3913 Manatee Ave. W. — Bradenton
- Lakewood Ranch Gateway — 1755 Lakewood Ranch Blvd. — Bradenton
- University Walk — 2875 University Pkwy. — Sarasota
- Beachway Plaza — 7310 Manatee Ave. W. — Bradenton
- The Shops at Silver Leaf — 11245 US Highway 301 N. — Parrish
- Lakewood Walk — 11205 E. State Road 70 — Bradenton
- Parkwood Square — 9005 US Highway 301 N. — Parrish
- Bradenton Commons — 4651 Cortez Rd. W. — Bradenton
- Publix at Palmetto — 1101 8th Ave. W. — Palmetto
- Lockwood Commons — 4240 53rd Ave. E. — Bradenton
- Publix at Braden River — 14605 SR. 70 — Bradenton
- University Corner — 7325 University Pkwy. — Lakewood Ranch
- Gateway Commons — 9520 Buffalo Rd. — Palmetto
Marion County
- Mulberry Grove Plaza — 8780 S.E. 165th Mulberry Lane — The Villages
Orange County
- Orange Lake Town Center — 14928 E, Orange Lake Blvd. — Kissimmee
Osceola County
- Publix Center Of St. Cloud — 4401 13th St. — Saint Cloud
- Columbia Promenade — 1910 N. John Young Pkwy. — Kissimmee
- The Promenade — 841 Cypress Pkwy. — Poinciana
- Champions Gate Village — 8301 Champions Gate Blvd. — Champions Gate
- Narcoossee Shoppes — 1951 S. Narcoossee Rd. — Saint Cloud
- Pleasant Hill Commons — 3343 S. Orange Blossom Trl. — Kissimmee
- Village Shops at Bellalago — 3839 Pleasant Hill Rd. — Kissimmee
- Osceola Village — 3040 Dyer Blvd. — Kissimmee
- Crosscreek Village — 3372 Canoe Creek Rd. — Saint Cloud
- Partin Village — 2338 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. — Kissimmee
- Water Tower Shoppes — 29 Blake Blvd. — Celebration
- Boggy Creek Marketplace — 2625 Simpson Rd. — Kissimmee
- Sunrise City Plaza — 3221 Vineland Rd. — Kissimmee
Pasco County
- Shoppes at New Tampa — 1920 County Road 581 — Wesley Chapel
- Shoppes of Golden Acres — 9850 Little Rd. — New Port Richey
- Chelsea Place — 1346 Seven Springs Blvd. —New Port Richey
- Fairway Oaks Plaza — 13752 Little Rd. — Hudson
- Holiday Centre — 4701 Sunray Dr. — Holiday
- Hollybrook Plaza — 5400 Bruce B. Downs Blvd. — Wesley Chapel
- Publix at River Crossing — 5324 Little Rd. — New Port Richey
- Regency Crossings — 7037 Ridge Rd. — Port Richey
- Riverwalk Crossings — 11400 Ridge Rd. — New Port Richey
- Mitchell Ranch Plaza — 3100 Little Rd. — Trinity
- Collier Commons — 2121 Collier Pkwy. — Land O Lakes
- Southgate Shopping Center — 5127 US Highway 19 — New Port Richey
- Arbor Square at Connerton — 7830 Land O Lakes Blvd. — Land O Lakes
- Summertree Plaza — 32765 Eiland Blvd. — Zephyrhills
- The Shoppes at Sunlake Centre — 18901 State Road 54 — Lutz
- Zephyr Commons — 7838 Gall Blvd. — Zephyrhills
- Hays Road Town Center — 14851 State Road 52 — Hudson
- The Shoppes of Dade City — 11830 US Hwy. 301 — Dade City
- Shoppes at Trinity Lakes — 12500 SR. 54 — Odessa
- Tower Oaks Terrace — 12101 Little Rd. — Hudson
- Starkey Ranch Town Square — 13589 SR. 54 — Odessa
- The Market at Mirada — 30841 Mirada Blvd. — San Antonio
Pinellas County
- University Village — 250 3rd St. S. — Saint Petersburg
- Bardmoor Promenade — 10801 Starkey Rd. Ste. 200 — Seminole
- Pinellas Crossings — 7333 Park Blvd. N. — Pinellas Park
- Dolphin Village Shopping Center — 4655 Gulf Blvd. — St Pete Beach
- Carillon Town Center — 120 Carillon Pkwy. — Saint Petersburg
- Tarpon Mall — 40932 US Highway 19 N. — Tarpon Springs
- Eagles Park Retail Center — 5577 Park St. N. — Saint Petersburg
- Granada Plaza — 1491 Main St. — Dunedin
- Tri City Plaza — 5000 E. Bay Dr. — Clearwater
- Bayside Bridge Plaza — 1520 N. McMullen Booth Rd. — Clearwater
- Gateway Crossing — 10496 Roosevelt Blvd. N. — Saint Petersburg
- Coral Landings Shopping Center — 33343 US Highway 19 N. — Palm Harbor
- Publix at Brooker Creek — 36301 E. Lake Rd. — Palm Harbor
- Northeast Park Shopping Center — 200 37th Ave. N. — Saint Petersburg
- Gateway Mall — 7999 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N. — Saint Petersburg
- Pinellas Shopping Center — 857 W. Bay Dr. — Largo
- Oakhurst Plaza — 9201 Oakhurst Rd. — Seminole
- La Belle Plaza — 1555 S. Highland Ave. — Clearwater
- Harbor Oaks Shopping Center — 619 S. Fort Harrison Ave. — Clearwater
- Seabreeze Plaza Shopping Center — 30535 US Highway 19 N. — Palm Harbor
- Crystal Beach Plaza — 2886 Alternate US 19 — Palm Harbor
- Paradise Shoppes of Largo — 10411 Ulmerton Rd. — Largo
- Northwood Plaza — 2514 N. McMullen Booth Rd. — Clearwater
- Publix on Treasure Island — 111 104th Ave. — Treasure Island
- Gulf to Bay Plaza — 525 S. Belcher Rd. — Clearwater
- Shoppes at the Royale — 1600 66th St. N. — Saint Petersburg
- Beckett Lake Plaza — 1921 N. Belcher Rd. — Clearwater
- Belleair Bluffs — 2770 W. Bay Dr. — Belleair Bluffs
- Publix — 7880 113th St. — Seminole
- Seville Square — 3030 54th Ave. S. — Saint Petersburg
- Publix — 3900 66th St. N. — Saint Petersburg
- Clearwater Plaza — 1295 S. Missouri Ave. — Clearwater
- East Bay Plaza — 3825 E. Bay Dr. — Largo
- Riviere Plaza — 35439 US 19 N. — Palm Harbor
- Shoppes at Boot Ranch — 500 E. Lake Rd. — Palm Harbor
- Park Boulevard Plaza — 4701 Park Blvd. N. — Pinellas Park
- Publix at South Pasadena — 1075 Pasadena Ave. S. — South Pasadena
- Publix on 34th Street North — 1700 34th St. N. — Saint Petersburg
- Caladesi Shopping Center — 902 Curlew Rd. — Dunedin
- 4th Street Station — 3700 4th St. N. — Saint Petersburg
- Madeira Shopping Center — 674 150th Ave. — Madeira Beach
- Indian Rocks Shopping Center — 12022 Indian Rocks Rd. — Largo
- 700 Central — 725 1st Ave. S. — Saint Petersburg
- Bay Pointe Plaza — 5295 34th St. S. — Saint Petersburg
- Island Village Shopping Center — 200 Island Way — Clearwater
- Walsingham Commons — 13031 Walsingham Rd. — Largo
- Disston Plaza — 3501 49th St. N. — Saint Petersburg
- Largo Mall — 10500 Ulmerton Rd. #800 — Largo
Polk County
- Shoppes On The Ridge — 23965 Hwy. 27 — Lake Wales
- Oakbridge Centre — 3636 Harden Blvd. — Lakeland
- Lake Miriam Square — 4730 S. Florida Ave. — Lakeland
- Spirit Lake Crossing — 1090 Spirit Lake Rd. — Winter Haven
- Winter Haven Square — 6031 Cypress Gardens Blvd. — Winter Haven
- Southgate Shopping Center — 102 Hwy. 60 E. — Lake Wales
- Publix in the Highlands — 2125 E. County Road 540a — Lakeland
- Town and Country Square — 2300 Griffin Rd. — Lakeland
- Imperial Lakes Plaza — 2040 Shepherd Rd. — Mulberry
- Publix at Northgate — 1395 6th St. N.W Winter Haven
- Berry Town Center 2424 Sand Mine Rd . — Davenport
- Haines City Mall — 617 US Highway 17 92 W. — Haines City
- Publix at Auburndale — 606 Havendale Blvd. — Auburndale
- St. Charles Plaza — 39883 Highway 27 — Davenport
- Highland City Town Center — 5185 US Highway 98 S. — Lakeland
- Ovation — 7800 Lake Wilson Rd. — Davenport
- Southeast Plaza Shopping Center — 884 Cypress Gardens Blvd. — Winter Haven
- Southgate Shopping Center — 2515 S. Florida Ave. — Lakeland
- Publix on County Line — 5140 County Line Rd. — Lakeland
- Golden Gate Shopping Center — 255 E. Van Fleet Dr. — Bartow
- Lake Gibson Shopping Center — 6767 US Highway 98 N. — Lakeland
- Grove Park Shopping Center — 1617 US Hwy. 98 S. — Lakeland
- Loughman Crossing — 6075 Hwy. 17-92 N. — Davenport
- Plantation Square — 5375 N. Socrum Loop Rd. — Lakeland
- Kathleen Square — 7340 Kathleen Rd. — Lakeland
- Champions Crossing — 1200 Champions Dr. — Davenport
Sarasota County
- Publix at Northridge — 5100 Clark Rd. — Sarasota
- Sarasota Crossings — 5391 Fruitville Rd. — Sarasota
- Centergate Village 5804 Bee Ridge Rd Sarasota
- The Plaza at Palmer Ranch 8409 S Tamiami Trl Sarasota
- Shops at Siesta Row — 3825 S. Osprey Ave. — Sarasota
- Sarasota Pavilion — 6543 S. Tamiami Trl. — Sarasota
- Venice Commons — 1445 E. Venice Ave. — Venice
- Olde Village Publix — 55 N. Indiana Ave. — Englewood
- Heron Creek Towne Center — 1291 S. Sumter Blvd. — North Port
- Venice Shopping Center — 535 Tamiami Trl S. — Venice
- Broadway Promenade — 1044 N. Tamiami Trl. — Sarasota
- The Shoppes at Price Crossing — 1251 S. Toledo Blade Blvd. — North Port
- Jacaranda Commons Shopping Center — 345 Jacaranda Blvd. — Venice
- Publix at Bee Ridge — 8300 Bee Ridge Rd. — Sarasota
- Cocoplum Village Shops — 17179 Tamiami Trl . — North Port
- Publix at Bay Street — 2031 Bay St. — Sarasota
- Sarasota Village Plaza — 3690 Bee Ridge Rd. — Sarasota
- Nokomis Village — 1091 Tamiami Trl. N. — Nokomis
- Shoppes of Bay Isles — 525 Bay Isles Pkwy. — Longboat Key
- Plaza Venezia — 2438 Laurel Rd. E. — North Venice
- Shops at Casey Key — 1350 S. Tamiami Trail — Osprey
- Beneva Village Shoppes — 3428 Clark Rd. — Sarasota
- Town & Country Shopping Center — 501 N. Beneva Rd. Ste. 161 — Sarasota
- West Villages Marketplace — 12165 Mercado Dr. — Venice
Sumter County
- Southern Trace Plaza — 3475 Wedgewood Lane — The Villages
- Colony Plaza — 327 Colony Blvd. — The Villages
- Grand Traverse Plaza — 2925 Traverse Trail — The Villages
- Lake Deaton Plaza — 695 Kristine Way — The Villages
- Spanish Plaines Shopping Center — 1566 Bella Cruz Dr. — The Villages
- Trailwinds Village — 5810 Seven Mile Dr. — Wildwood
- Magnolia Plaza — 2135 Everglades Lane — The Villages
The Florida Strawberry Festival will take place between March 2 and March 13 from 10 am to 10 pm daily, located at 303 BerryFest Place in Plant City, Florida. It will feature a lineup of over 20 headlining musical artists, as well as a vast array of attractions, exhibitions, rides, concessions, other free entertainment, and more.
To learn more about what the festival has to offer for 2023, as well as purchase tickets online, head over to the Florida Strawberry Festival's website here.
Article by Rachael Volpe
