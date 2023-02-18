You Can Rent This Private Waterfront Paradise On a Clear Blue Florida Spring

Rainbow River Rental Photos from 2021 Photo by Donna Sowell

Looking for a much needed getaway in FLA? Treat yourself to the best with this Rainbow River VRBO, which boasts a rating of 4.7 stars out of 5 from 110 reviews, located directly on one of Florida's most gorgeous clear blue springs.

According to the official listing, this charming two-story waterfront home, built by the original owners from trees pulled from the river, has a laidback old Florida feel.

It can sleep up to 10 people which makes it a very affordable stay if split between everyone. It has four bedrooms, two baths, a bed downstairs for any that have a hard time climbing stairs, a large open concept floor plan and the open ceilings in the bedrooms that make for a lodge-like experience.

The rental is conveniently located about half way between the KP Hole tuber entrance and the bridge, "tuber exit" on the east side of the river.

It's the perfect location for swimming or tubing and there is a shallow area for small children to play next to the dock, and deeper water about six feet in front of dock. It comes stocked with kayaks and canoes for your personal usage and a host of other amenities to keep you entertained for the entirety of your stay.

The average price per night is $321 and there is plenty of availability currently. You will definitely want to check it out and book your stay while availability lasts here!

About Rainbow River:

Rainbow River Headspring Photo by Uncovering Florida

Rainbow River, located in Dunnellon, Florida, is a popular destination for tourists and locals alike due to its natural beauty, recreational opportunities, and rich ecological diversity. The river's spring-fed crystal clear water is a sight to behold and attracts visitors from around the world looking for a serene and relaxing experience.

With several public launching points, the river remains to be a popular spot for kayaking, paddleboarding, tubing and snorkeling, making it an ideal place for outdoor adventurers hoping to enjoy one of the state's finest swimming destinations without much hassle. The river is also home to a variety of plant and animal species, including fish, turtles, otters, alligators and birds, a feature that often attracts nature enthusiasts and birdwatchers.

All these factors make Rainbow River a must-visit destination in Florida, offering a truly unique and picturesque experience that visitors will not soon forget.

If you would like to know more, you can find more information about the many Florida springs and what they have to offer here.