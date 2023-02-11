The Best Clear Blue Florida Springs & Where to Find Them (MAPPED)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hvQp1_0kkLT8Je00
Weeki Wachee State Park | Rainbow RiverPhoto byUncovering Florida

Clear blue springs in Florida are a popular destination for tourists and locals alike. Florida is home to hundreds of natural springs, many of which are known for their crystal clear blue waters. These springs are the result of groundwater that has filtered up from the Floridan Aquifer, a vast underground reservoir of water that spans much of the state.

The clear blue waters of these springs are a result of the dissolved limestone in the aquifer, which gives the water its distinctive color. The springs are also known for their constant year-round temperature, which stays around 72°F, making them a popular destination for swimming and snorkeling even in the coldest winter months.

Some of the most famous clear blue springs in Florida include Silver Springs, Blue Springs State Park, Ichetucknee Springs State Park, and Rainbow Springs State Park. These parks offer a range of activities, including swimming, kayaking, tubing, and hiking, as well as picnic areas and campgrounds.

In addition to recreational activities, many of these springs are also important habitats for a variety of plant and animal species, including manatees, turtles, and a variety of fish. Because of their unique ecology, many of the springs and the surrounding areas have been designated as protected natural areas.

​To the delight of many, several animals both aquatic and terrestrial species call the springs home--which makes for an excellent opportunity for wildlife spotting. Some of the most commonly seen wildlife at Florida springs include:

  • Manatees: These gentle marine mammals are often seen in the clear blue waters of Florida springs, where they come to feed and rest. Check out this video of manatees at Three Sister Spring.
  • Turtles: Various species of turtles, including the threatened gopher tortoise, can be found in and around the springs.
  • Fish: The clear waters of the springs provide an ideal habitat for a variety of fish species, including bass, bluegill, and catfish.
  • Birds: Florida springs are a popular stopover for migratory birds, and year-round residents such as the great blue heron and the anhinga can also be seen.
  • Otters: River otters are often seen playing in the springs and their surrounding waterways.
  • Reptiles: Snakes, lizards, and alligators can be found in and around the springs, though it's important to be cautious and respect their space.
  • Invertebrates: The clear waters of the springs are also home to a variety of aquatic insects, such as dragonflies and damselflies, as well as freshwater shrimp and crayfish.

Though invasive, some springs are even home to a few families of free roaming monkeys!

Overall, the clear blue springs of Florida are a beautiful and unique natural resource that offers visitors a chance to experience the state's abundant natural beauty and diverse wildlife.

Without further ado, here are the best clear blue Florida springs (scroll down to see a map of the springs).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SLSU4_0kkLT8Je00
Map of springs in FloridaPhoto byUncovering Florida Google Maps

The full interactive map is available here.

