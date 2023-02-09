Hard Rock's Guitar Hotel Offers Huge Discount To Florida & Georgia Residents

When it comes to living in the south, you don't have to travel far for an awesome time. In many cases, you don't even have to leave the state at all if you don't want to. That's especially true for Floridians. Blessed with their nearly year-round warm weather and sunshine, clear spring coves, crystalline beach fronts, theme parks, endless entertainment options...and a more-than-ample amount of eateries, bars, and accommodations, there's no shortage of opportunities waiting to turn their home-state into a little local weekend getaway.

The added perk to being a resident? The sweet deals that businesses often offer to help locals save on their staycations — and the hotel room discounts in Florida are no exception. Even better when it's at a place as iconic as the world's first guitar-shaped hotel.

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Guitar Hotel made its debut in October of 2019, standing a staggering 450-feet over Hollywood Florida. With 600 new luxe rooms, a huge lagoon, 42,000 square foot salon, shops, restaurants, a concert venue, a musical light show every night between 7 and 7:30 pm, and much more within steps of the casino, it's no surprise that some of their best rooms can go for upwards of $4,959.00 for a single night during the busy seasons. And yes, that's BEFORE taxes.

While most of us probably won't be shelling out over $5000 a night for the luxury of staying in the Swim-Out Suites of Oasis Tower any time soon, day dreaming about being a billionaire while also saving the up to 20% off the Hard Rock offers to Florida and Georgia residents certainly doesn't hurt. Don't let your dream of staying in a guitar-shaped hotel be crushed yet though, more realistic rates are definitely available.

As of publication, some of the Guitar Hotel's King and Queen Suites are going for as low as $359 a night for bookings in mid-to-late July and August of 2023. If you're someone who doesn't mind planning a vacation months or even a year in advance, that cool 20% off and a little bit of a wait could save you a pretty penny on a one-of-a-kind hotel experience while also giving time to save up to indulge in all the on-site experiences.

That 20% off doesn't only apply to stays within The Guitar Hotel either. The discount also saves Florida and Georgia residents on rooms at the main Hard Rock Hotel, as well as the suites of Oasis Tower overlooking the lagoon. Rooms in Oasis Tower also happen to have some of the best views of the guitar from the room balconies that the venue has to offer.

Taking advantage of the discount is pretty easy too. All Florida and Georgia residents have to do to snag the discounted room rates? Click the purple book now button on the hotel's promotional page here, as well as show valid ID at check in.

Happy staycationing, Rockstars!

Article by Rachael Volpe

