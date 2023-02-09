Top 10 Best Historic Destinations in Florida

From as far south as the Keys to as north as the farthest corners of Jacksonville, there is no denying that Florida is home to many historic sites in between. Whether you're a history buff, an outdoor enthusiast, or simply looking for a relaxing escape, you can have fun uncovering our list of the top 10 historic destinations in Florida that will surely offer a glimpse into the Sunshine State's fascinating past. 

St. Augustine

Photo byUncovering Florida

Here are some of the top history-buff-friendly activities to uncover in St. Augustine:

  • Visit the Castillo de San Marcos - a historic fort that dates back to 1672.
  • Stroll the historic district - a charming neighborhood filled with colonial-era architecture and cobblestone streets.
  • Explore the Fountain of Youth Archeological Park - a park that includes a replica of the 16th-century Spanish settlement and a natural spring.
  • Visit the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum - a museum that highlights the city's maritime history.
  • Take a horse-drawn carriage tour - a leisurely way to see the city's sights and learn about its history.
  • Visit the Old Jail - a 19th-century jail that now serves as a museum.
  • Explore the Lightner Museum - a museum housed in a former luxury hotel that showcases American fine and decorative arts from the Gilded Age.
  • Take a ghost tour - St. Augustine is known for its haunted history and offers several ghost tours for those interested in the paranormal.

Pensacola

Photo byUnsplash

Pensacola's history dates back to the early 16th century when Spanish explorer Tristán de Luna established a settlement in 1559. Similarly to the above, Pensacola was also ruled by Spain for over two centuries, from the 16th to the 18th centuries, and served as a strategic location for the Spanish empire in the New World.

The United States occupied Pensacola in 1821 and established a naval base there, which played a critical role in the country's military and naval history. Pensacola was the site of several battles during the American Civil War, and the city was occupied by Confederate forces before being taken by Union forces in 1862.

Pensacola is known as the "Cradle of Naval Aviation" and is the site of the Naval Aviation Training Center, established in 1914. During World War II, Pensacola served as a training ground for American and British air and naval forces, and was an important base for the protection of the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean.

​Now home to The Naval Air Station, Pensacola is one of the largest employers in the region and a major contributor to the local economy. The base is home to several training schools for the United States military.

Top historic activities to uncover in Pensacola:

  • Visit the Pensacola Naval Air Station - home to the National Naval Aviation Museum, which showcases the history of naval aviation. This museum is currently only open to active duty service members, retirees, and their families.
  • Stroll the Historic Pensacola Village - a collection of well-preserved historical homes and buildings.
  • Explore Fort Pickens - a 19th-century fort that played a role in the Civil War and is now a national park.
  • Visit the Pensacola Lighthouse & Museum - a historic lighthouse that offers panoramic views of the city and the Gulf of Mexico.
  • Explore the Pensacola Historic District - a charming neighborhood filled with historic homes and buildings, including the Pensacola Museum of History, at the University of West Florida (previously known as the T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum).

Key West

Photo byUnsplash

Key West, Florida was officially settled in 1822, named Cayo Hueso (Island of Bones) by Spanish explorers and was used as a fishing and naval base. The island was later named Thompson's Island after the first American to build a home on the island, John W. Thompson.

Shortly after, the island was renamed by English speakers who mistook Cayo Hueso as Key West, and it quickly grew as a center of commerce and transportation, serving as a stopping point for ships traveling between the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean.

Over the next several decades, Key West became a major hub for shipping and trade, as well as a center of naval activity during the Civil War and the Spanish-American War.

Key West is now known for its unique and laid-back culture that is influenced by its tropical climate, bohemian atmosphere, and rich history. Its distinctive architecture, which includes brightly painted Conch-style houses, historic Victorian homes, and historic forts and landmarks are equally as iconic to the islands. 

Top historic activities to uncover in Key West:

  • Visit the Ernest Hemingway Home & Museum - a historic home that was once home to the famous author.
  • Stroll Duval Street - a lively street named after William Pope Duval, the first territorial governor of Florida, filled with shops, restaurants, bars, and performers.
  • Explore the Key West Butterfly & Nature Conservatory - a sanctuary for dozens of species of exotic butterflies and birds.
  • Visit the Fort Zachary Taylor State Park - a historic fort that offers beautiful views of the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean.
  • Visit the Harry S. Truman Little White House - a historic home that was used as a winter White House by President Truman.
  • Explore the Key West Historic Seaport - a lively area filled with shops, restaurants, and live music.
  • Visit the Mel Fisher Maritime Museum - a museum dedicated to the history of shipwrecks and treasure hunting.
  • Take a ghost tour - Much like St. Augustine, Key West is known for its haunted history and offers several ghost tours for those interested in the paranormal--but did you know you can even take a little bottle of it home with you?

Fernandina Beach

Photo byUnsplash

The city has a rich history dating back to the mid-1700s, and has been influenced by Spanish, English, and American cultures throughout its history. Located on Amelia Island, Fernandina Beach was a popular location for pirates and privateers during the late 1700s and early 1800s, due to its location along the Eastern Seaboard and its access to the Atlantic Ocean.

​Pirates were said to have used Amelia Island as a safe haven and a place to store their loot, and many pirate legends and stories are associated with the area. The city's rich pirate history is a popular tourist attraction and is celebrated through historical reenactments, museum exhibits, and pirate-themed events.

Top historic activities to uncover at Fernandina Beach:

  • Uncover the Fernandina Beach Historic District - a charming neighborhood filled with historic homes and buildings, including the historic Palace Saloon and Old Jail Museum.
  • Visit Fort Clinch State Park - a historic fort that offers stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway.
  • Visit the Amelia Island Museum of History - a museum that showcases the rich history of Amelia Island.
  • Explore the Amelia Island Lighthouse - a historic lighthouse that offers panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway.

Ybor City

Photo byUncovering Florida

Top historic activities to uncover in Ybor City:

  • Visit the Ybor City Museum State Park - a museum that showcases the history and cultural heritage of Ybor City.
  • Stroll 7th Avenue - a lively street filled with shops, restaurants, bars, and live music.
  • Take a walking tour of Ybor City - several companies offer guided tours of Ybor City's historic streets and buildings.
  • Explore the Columbia Restaurant -  the "oldest continuously operated restaurant in Florida" is known as a historic eatery serving Spanish and Cuban cuisine since 1905.
  • Shop at the Centro Ybor shopping center - a vibrant shopping center that offers a range of shops and restaurants.
  • Ride the trolly through town - nothing says history like a good old fashioned trolly ride through the town's bustling cobblestone streets. 
  • Take a cigar factory tour - Ybor City was once the cigar capital of the world, and several cigar factories offer tours.
  • Explore the Ybor City Art District - a vibrant neighborhood filled with art galleries, studios, and murals.

Tarpon Springs

Photo byUncovering Florida

Tarpon Springs has a rich Greek heritage, and is often referred to as the "Sponge Capital of the World". The town has kept a strong Greek cultural presence, with several Greek restaurants, bakeries, and shops located throughout.

Over the years, Tarpon Springs has continued to evolve, with tourism becoming a major part of its economy. Today, Tarpon Springs is a popular destination for tourists who come to explore its unique cultural heritage, historic downtown area, and scenic beauty. With its well-preserved homes, charming cafes and restaurants, and vibrant cultural scene, Tarpon Springs remains one of the most interesting and historic communities in Florida.

Top historic activities to uncover in Tarpon Springs:

  • ​Peruse the Sponge Docks - Tarpon Springs is famous for its sponge docks, where you can see the boats that dive for sponges and visit shops that sell sponges, jewelry, and other souvenirs.
  • Uncover the Greek community - Tarpon Springs has a large Greek community, and there are many Greek restaurants, bakeries, and shops to explore.
  • Visit the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral - one of the largest Greek Orthodox churches in the United States.
  • Explore the historic downtown - Tarpon Springs' historic downtown area has many charming shops, restaurants, and historic buildings.
  • Go scuba diving and snorkeling - explore the waters around Tarpon Springs, which are home to a variety of marine life, including colorful fish and sponges. There are several dive shops in the area that offer scuba diving and snorkeling tours.
  • Take a charter to Anclote Key - charters from the Sponge Docks will take you to Anclote Key, a remote island with a lighthouse off the coast of Tarpon Springs.
  • Attend a festival - Tarpon Springs hosts many festivals and events throughout the year, including the Sponge Docks Seafood Festival, the Tarpon Springs Art & Craft Festival, and the Hippie Fest.

​Mount Dora

Photo byUnsplash

While agriculture provided the main sources of income for residents but by the early 20th century, Mount Dora began to develop as a popular tourist destination, attracting visitors with its mild climate, scenic beauty, and historic charm. The city soon became known for its many bed and breakfasts, antique shops, and quaint cafes.

In the late 20th century, Mount Dora became a leader in historic preservation, with many of its historic buildings and homes being restored and protected. Today, the city boasts a vibrant downtown area with many well-preserved homes, churches, and other buildings.

Top historic activities to uncover in Mount Dora:

  • Explore the Mount Dora Historic District - a charming neighborhood filled with historic homes and buildings, including the Mount Dora City Hall.
  • Visit the Mount Dora Center for the Arts - a cultural center that offers art exhibitions and classes.
  • Take a scenic drive on the Scenic Byway - a beautiful drive that offers stunning views of Lake Dora and the surrounding hills.
  • Visit the Mount Dora Museum of Speed - a museum that showcases vintage and classic cars, motorcycles, and racing memorabilia.
  • Explore the Mount Dora History Museum - a museum that showcases the history of Mount Dora and Central Florida.
  • Take a boat tour of Lake Dora - several companies offer boat tours of Lake Dora, including sunset cruises and guided fishing trips.
  • Attend a cultural event - Mount Dora hosts several cultural events throughout the year, including the Mount Dora Arts Festival.
  • Check out the Grantham Pointe Light House - located on Tremain Street across from Gilbert Park on Lake Dora.

Apalachicola

Photo byPixabay

The Apalachicola Bay oyster industry was once one of the largest in the world, providing a significant portion of the oysters consumed in the United States. However, in recent years, the industry has suffered due to a combination of factors, including overfishing, reduced freshwater flow into the bay due to water management practices, and prolonged drought conditions.

The combination of these factors has led to a significant decline in the oyster population and a loss of habitat, causing a disaster for the local oyster industry and the community that depends on it. The situation has led to ongoing efforts to restore the oyster population and revive the industry, and many organizations and government agencies are working together to address the root causes of the disaster and find solutions to support the long-term health of Apalachicola Bay.

Top historic activities to uncover in Apalachicola:

  • Visit the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve - a protected area that offers hiking trails, fishing, and scenic views.
  • Explore the Apalachicola Historic District - a sprawling neighborhood filled with over 900 historic homes and buildings, including the Orman House Historic State Park.
  • Take a guided oyster tour - Apalachicola is known for its world-famous oysters, and several companies offer guided oyster tours.
  • Shop and dine on Commerce Street - a lively street filled with shops, restaurants, and cafes.
  • Visit the John Gorrie Museum State Park - a museum that showcases the life and work of John Gorrie, the inventor of the first mechanical refrigeration system.
  • Stroll along the Apalachicola Riverwalk - a beautiful walkway that offers stunning views of the Apalachicola River.
  • Visit the Dixie Theatre - a historic theater that hosts plays, concerts, and cultural events.
  • Take a fishing trip - Apalachicola is a popular fishing destination, and several companies offer guided fishing trips.
  • Explore the Apalachicola Bluffs and Ravines Preserve - a beautiful preserve that offers hiking trails and scenic views.

​New Smyrna Beach

Photo byUnsplash

In the 19th and 20th centuries, New Smyrna Beach experienced several periods of growth and development, as it became a hub for the area's thriving fishing industry, and later, a popular tourist destination. The city was incorporated in 1887, and over the years, it has evolved into a dynamic community known for its rich cultural heritage, beautiful beaches, and vibrant cultural scene.

Today, New Smyrna Beach is a thriving community that attracts tourists from around the world. 

​​Top historic activities to uncover in New Smyrna Beach:

  • Browse the New Smyrna Beach Historic District - this historic district includes a number of historic homes and buildings, many of which have been beautifully restored and maintained.
  • Explore the New Smyrna Beach Sugar Mill Ruins - this historic sugar mill is one of the few remaining remnants of the area's once-thriving sugar industry.
  • Uncover the history of Coronado Beach - this 20+ acre neighborhood contains 83 historic residential, commercial, and public buildings that make it a great place for sightseeing. 
  • Head over to the New Smyrna Beach Museum of History - a museum dedicated to preserving and interpreting the history of New Smyrna Beach and its surrounding areas, and features a variety of exhibits, artifacts, and interactive displays.
  • Watch a shuttle launch - New Smyrna Beach isn't particularly close to Cape Canaveral, but it still offers great views of launches from the beach. 

St. Petersburg

Photo byUncovering Florida

In the early 1900s, the city became a popular destination for tourists, and was known for its sunny beaches, warm weather, and abundant outdoor recreation opportunities. During this time, several historic buildings were built in the city, including the historic Vinoy Hotel and the Mirror Lake Lyceum.

During World War II, St. Petersburg became a major training center for the U.S. military, and many soldiers and sailors passed through the city. After the war, the city experienced a boom in growth and development, and became a popular retirement destination for veterans.

Today, St. Petersburg is known for its history, beautiful beaches, and vibrant arts and culture scene. The city is home to several museums and cultural institutions, and is a popular destination for tourists and retirees. The city is also known for its commitment to preserving its historic architecture and cultural heritage.

​​​Top historic activities to uncover in St. Petersburg:

  • Stay at the Don CeSar Hotel - live like royalty for a night at the historic hotel built in 1928, known as the "Pink Palace".
  • Uncover the fort at Fort Desoto Park - walk through the hallways of this Spanish-American War fort that's still standing.
  • Stroll through the Sunken Gardens - a historic botanical garden that has been open since 1903.
  • Explore the Heritage Village - a living history museum that showcases the history of Pinellas County from the mid-19th century to the mid-20th century.
  • Check out the Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club - a historic hotel built in 1925, located in downtown St. Petersburg.
  • Browse the St. Petersburg Museum of History - a museum that showcases the history of St. Petersburg, from its founding to the present day.
  • Dance at the St. Petersburg Coliseum - a historic building built in 1924, that has hosted a variety of events and performances over the years.
  • Walk down the new pier - and commemorate the old historic landmark built in 1926, that was once one of the largest recreational piers in the world.

