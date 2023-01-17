Unique Dental Office in Tampa Features Animal Fostering Discounts, Massage Chairs, Whitening Lounge & More

Flossologie office in Tampa Photo by Uncovering Florida | Flossologie

It's not every day that you end up at a dental office with brightly-colored graffiti walls, neon signs, a whitening lounge that you can invite your BFFs to and White Claws stocked in the waiting room refrigerator--that is, unless you're Dr. Dannica Brennan, the owner and dentist at Flossologie.

Flossologie officially opened its doors in November 2022 and is the brainchild of the 31-year-old Tampa resident and Air Force veteran.

"After my residency as an Air Force active duty dentist, I realized how many people have anxiety when going to the dentist and I was always really good with those patients," Dr. Brennan told Uncovering Florida in an exclusive interview.

"So, after moving to Tampa I wanted to build something that really changed the standard of care in the dental industry."

With anxious patients in mind, Dr. Brennan made it her mission to build an office that "didn’t look, smell or feel like a traditional dental office"--and a traditional dentistry it is not.

An appointment at Flossologie promises patients an atypical dental experience with heated, vibrating massage chairs, an overhead television with headphones, hot towels and adult goodie-bags--to name only a few of the office's many spa-like features.

Dr. Brennan standing in front of her office sign Photo by Uncovering Florida

And while the practice radiates a fun and colorful vibe akin to that of a contemporary café or spa, Dr. Brennan's vision and style goes far beyond just room design.

Flossologie specializes in cosmetic, holistic and minimally invasive (conservative dentistry), but perhaps most importantly, has adopted a patient-first attitude.

"Corporate dentistry is really taking over in America, where offices work like a patient mill and take as little amount of time as possible with patients. They are also very insurance-driven and create treatment plans based off what insurances will cover. [At Flossologie] patients fully understand all of the treatment options and are able to actually make the decisions themselves. We also do not let insurance companies drive our treatment plans because they do not have the patient’s best interests at heart."

Dr. Brennan noted that patient care is the top priority at Flossologie and each patient is scheduled with ample time to discuss not only their tooth-related concerns but also any anxieties they may have about dental procedures.

"For one reason or another, a lot of people have anxiety at the dentist so we wanted to make our office an inviting place for all types of patients to have a different dental experience than they have ever had."

A patient is offered headphones and a remote during an exam at Flossologie Photo by Flossologie

What's more, many patients are drawn to the practice because of Dr. Brennan's love of animals.

"I am apart of several local animal fostering Facebook groups and they are always searching for fosters to help save animals. My goal is that by offering discounts to fosters, it incentivizes others to open their home to a homeless animal and benefit by getting a discount at my office. Everyone needs a dentist so why not get a good discount, you know?"

A view of the main hallway mural featuring Dr. Brennan's dogs at Flossologie Photo by Uncovering Florida / Jenna Boyle

Animal fosters can receive 20% off basic services such as cleanings, exams, fillings and extractions, and 15% off cosmetic services such as veneers and teeth whitening. Anyone who fosters and has an in-house membership gets discounts up to 25% on basic services.

"I am very passionate about what I do," says Dr. Brennan. "I wake up everyday excited to work on peoples smiles! I want every person who visits Flossologie to fall in love with their smile, leave more informed than before they came in, and have a unique and positive experience when they see us."

Plus, where else can you rent out a room for you and your friends that includes massage chairs, white wine, seltzers and music to get your teeth professionally whitened together?

Flossologie is located at 13053 W. Linebaugh Ave. Ste. 102, Tampa, Florida and is currently accepting new patients. For anyone interested in checking out the office before making an appointment, a grand opening event will be held at the location on February 11 from 11a.m.-4p.m.

To find out more, go to their official website here.