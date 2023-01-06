Top 10 Florida Beaches for Spring Breakers

Miami Music Week is coming up in only a few short months and the locals know all too well what comes with it--college-aged mischief. However, Miamians are not the only residents living in a spring break hotspot! As a whole, Florida is a welcoming state featuring plenty of attractions and budget-friendly deals to match--quite an attractive pairing for any poor college student, so it's no wonder why Florida is often on the spring break itineraries. Whether you are looking to join in on the fun or avoid the massive crowds of young'uns like the plague, we rounded up the top ten beaches in Florida that are consistently popular for spring break.

Do note, it's not that these beaches are "nicer" or "better" than any others in the state, it's more so that they are accessible, near major travel and entertainment hubs, and have affordable vacation rentals and deals on things to do in close proximity! 

Be sure to let us know in the comments where you will be heading (or avoiding) during spring break--and if you like this list, you should also check out our 10 of the best beaches in Florida to visit before you die (MAPPED) post. 

Daytona Beach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38uY6G_0k5ngi0a00
Photo byPixabay

Believe us when we say there's more to Daytona than just racing at the Daytona International Speedway! Daytona's gorgeous shoreline is known for its lively atmosphere and many activities, including water sports, fishing, and boardwalk. When you think of it like the Jersey Shore of Florida, it's understandable why so many spring breakers are attracted to this location!

​*There is a deal currently running for an oceanfront condo along Daytona Beach for less than $150/night. Check out those details here

Panama City Beach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MbZJg_0k5ngi0a00
Photo byPixabay

Featuring miles of sugar sand coastline and a town full of attractions, this Gulf Coast haven constantly ranks as a popular choice for spring breakers, and rightfully so! Party-goers can relax on the beach all day and enjoy a variety of clubs, bars, and restaurants in close proximity at night. 

Fort Lauderdale Beach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ILnC9_0k5ngi0a00
Photo byPixabay

Only a short drive from Miami, Fort Lauderdale is a great choice for the breakers who want to experience the wild side of Florida but without staying in the heart of it. Known for it's lush tropical landscape and culture, this beachy oasis has a more laid-back atmosphere than some of the other popular spring break destinations in Florida, but it still has plenty of nightlife options and water activities--and is only a short 30-mile drive from Miami. 

South Beach​

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XPY4G_0k5ngi0a00
Photo byPixabay

For many, especially partiers, music lovers and festival-goers, South Beach is where the magic happens--or at very least, the place to be after the magic happens. Located in Miami, South Beach is highly regarded for its beautiful white sand and clear blue water, as well as its trendy clubs and restaurants, and of course, Miami Music Week featuring massive headliners at local venues and festivals like Ultra Music Festival. Since Miami is such a well-known travel hotspot, there are always a lot of sightseeing deals to take advantage of here too! 

Key West

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lwB7K_0k5ngi0a00
Photo byPixabay

​There's a reason why The Beach Boys included the Florida Keys in their hit, "Kokomo"--beloved for its island-life atmosphere and beautiful snorkel-friendly waters, it's the perfect choice for those looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and instead enjoy some of the state's best diving, as well as uncovering it's rich--and spooky--history! 

Clearwater Beach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18agtU_0k5ngi0a00
Photo byUncovering Florida

Located on the Gulf of Mexico near Tampa and regarded for its calm, warm waters, soft, white sugar sand, and palm trees planted just the perfect length away to hang a hammock, Clearwater Beach is a spring breakers dream come true! It's a great place to chill out and enjoy some of Florida's famous sunshine. It consistently ranks as one of Florida's top beaches and with plenty of resorts, diners and shops conveniently located right along the shoreline it's everything a student may need for optimal R&R--all within walking distance. 

Naples Beach​

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xQ8mD_0k5ngi0a00
Photo byPixabay

Ritzy, high-end and close to many wildlife parks and preserves, Naples is a picture-perfect vacation spot in almost every way, especially for those who enjoy the finer things in life. From sunrise to sunset, Naples is often bustling during spring break--and that means the beaches are too. Being along the Gulf and facing the western hemisphere, it's not unusual for crowds to congregate along the coastline just to catch a glimpse of the sun going down over the vast ocean. Will you be joining them this year?

Melbourne Beach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ICQvK_0k5ngi0a00
Photo byPixabay

Almost directly east of Tampa, Melbourne's Atlantic coastlines couldn't offer a more varied atmosphere. With rocky areas, cool water, big waves and sand dunes, it's truly a spectacle for those who aren't used to it. What's more, Melbourne is conveniently centrally located and only a short road trip to other major cities including Orlando (60+- miles), Tampa (130+- miles) and Miami (180+- miles) so with a discounted car rental, vacationers can easily and affordably get to other popular destinations throughout the state!

St. Augustine Beach​

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WcSkP_0k5ngi0a00
Photo byPixabay

Did you know that America's oldest city is located right here in Florida? Boasting such a title, St. Augustine is always a favorite among history buffs and paranormal investigators--but another, less known redeeming quality of this Jacksonville suburb is that it's one of the most pet-friendly locations on this list! It is also home to a Ripley's Believe It or Not! Museum and slew of affordable vacation rentals only steps away from the beach. Basically, it's a win/win! 

Cocoa Beach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fKUAQ_0k5ngi0a00
Photo byUnsplash

Cocoa Beach is one of the closest beaches to Orlando and it's right next to Cape Canaveral, making it a desired spot for not just spring breakers--but anyone looking to take a short hiatus from the major Florida theme parks. While wading in the water and picking up seashells is a popular pastime here, another nice touch is the beach's iconic pier complete with eateries, entertainment and enchanting views over the Atlantic. Cocoa Beach often fills up with tourists trying to soak up the sun and have some fun on those beautiful spring days. 

