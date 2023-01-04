Looking for Something? Florida's Monkey Island Monkeys Still 'On Vacation' Until Further Notice

Monkey Island, December 26, 2022 Photo by Uncovering Florida

Tourists hoping to catch a glimpse of the playful monkeys at Homosassa's "Monkey Island", one of the area's most popular roadside attractions, may be surprised to learn that the mischievous little critters are currently still "on vacation" and will be until further notice.

"Monkeys are on vacation," the sign overlooking the island posted outside of Florida Cracker Monkey Bar reads, in part. "Visit the monkey's at Boyett's Grove in Brooksville, Florida. Monkeys will return after the completion of the island's renovation."

Photo by Uncovering Florida

The island, which is usually inhabited by three spider monkeys named Ebony, Ralph and Emily, and taken care of by the Florida Cracker Monkey Bar, has been under construction in 2022 in an effort to restore existing fixtures and add new ones.

The original goal was to have it completed by the end of the 2022 year.

Relatively barren and without much to yet behold, here's what the island currently looked like as of December 26, 2022:

Photo by Uncovering Florida

As far as Uncovering Florida could tell on the 26 of December, there was still no word on when the island would officially be completed or when the family of spider monkeys would return; but an update posted by the Florida Monkey Cracker Bar on January 1 did offer some additional insight. While the monkeys are still on hiatus until further notice, a general timeline for their come back was estimated in the page's Facebook reel.

"We're rebuilding Monkey Island right now. [ ... ] The monkeys will be back probably in March, we're guessing."

Not many additional details were shared in the video, but you can check out the full Facebook reel and stay tuned with the page's updates by clicking here.