7 Things Florida is Best Known For

Uncovering Florida

Photo by

Rivaling historic European capitals, clear-blue oases in the Caribbean and the bustling streets of Hong Kong--to name a few locations--Florida has a lot of competition to live up to yet it often ranks as one of the United State's top vacation destinations. That said, there's a lot more to this peninsula than just being part of an itinerary! Check out this list below to find out some of the things Florida is best known for and why it attracts so many tourists.

Beaches

Photo by

With seemingly endless coastlines spanning along the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico, it goes without saying that Florida has some of the most beautiful beaches in the United States, including the famous beaches in Miami and the Key West. Additionally, Florida is one of the only locations within the continental United States with ocean water almost as clear as what you'd expect in the Caribbean and it is the only state in the continental United States with extensive shallow coral reef formations near its coasts.

Theme parks

Busch Gardens Tampa
Photo by

Home to "The Happiest Place on Earth", Florida is known for being a central location to many popular theme parks including Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, SeaWorld and Busch Gardens, and is also the home to many smaller theme parks including those such as Tank America, Old Town America, and Gatorland.

Retirees

Photo by

For anyone familiar with The Villages, it should come as no surprise that Florida is a popular destination for retirees due to its warm climate, low taxes, and numerous retirement communities. In a 2021 article shared by PRB, Florida ranks second in the entire United States for the highest percentage population of individuals 65+.

Sports

Photo by

Florida is home to many professional sports teams, including the Miami Dolphins (NFL), the Miami Heat (NBA), and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFL), and is also often regarded as a paradise for golfers and many other sports enthusiasts thanks to the year-round nice weather!

Agriculture

Photo by

You have probably heard of Florida oranges, in fact, they might be in your cup for breakfast right now! Florida is a major producer of citrus fruit, vegetables, other crops and is also well known for its fishing industry. Seriously, where else can you go scalloping annually?

Space industry

Photo by

Though rocket launches are not exclusively held in Florida, the Sunshine State is home to Cape Canaveral and Kennedy Space Center, both of which continue to be major centers for space exploration and launches along the east coast.

Natural beauty

Photo by

From dozens of clear blue springs and salty beaches, to the wildlife that shares every inch of the sandy soil in between, Florida is full of natural beauty from as far north as Pensacola all the way down to the Florida Keys that you just won't find anywhere else.

