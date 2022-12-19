Orlando, FL

These 11 Disney-Themed Christmas Treats Are Almost Too Cute To Eat: Here's Where To Go In Orlando To Try 'Em All

Interior of Jock Lindsey's Hangar Bar decked out for the Holiday Season beside a Christmas-themed Minnie Mouse treat.Photo byDisney Springs | Instagram

With the holidays in full swing at Disney World Orlando, there's no shortage of cheer to get you in the ho-ho-holiday spirit. From over-the-top décor and lights strung up nearly everywhere you look, to special Christmas shows and events, the park has been known to go all out. Even the restaurants at the nearby Disney Springs takes the season seriously, because what could be more adorable than a Mickey-themed treat? A CHRISTMAS-themed Mickey treat, that's what!

Every year when Florida's sweater weather slides in, the eateries of Disney Springs whip up their most creative creations for visitors to snack and sip on — and this year's line up of exclusive eats is no exception. Disney Spring's website lists out 10 seasonal menu items, as well as 4 photos to showcase some of what you can expect to enjoy.

The little round Minnie Mouse chocolate bombs with their red nose, signature bow, and a set of shimmery antlers had us SQUEALING over how cute they were! What we really thought was the most cool about them though? They're actually dark chocolate piñatas that you smash into to reveal peppermint bark on the inside!

You'll also find Holiday Mickey Mousse on the menu; half sphere-shaped mini chiffon cakes featuring both white and dark chocolate mousse, as well as white chocolate crisp pearls. All the elements come together to look like Mickey dressed up in a little Santa suit. It even has an edible belt, complete with a miniature belt buckle. How cute is that?!

If you want to take a peep at the pics of the four treats Disney Springs features on their website, click here. But we're not only gonna tell you just about how cute they look, we know exactly where to get them too.

Wanna try 'em all for yourself? Put on your Santa hat, grab your hot cocoa, and read on to find out where you need to go to try these 11 Disney-themed Christmas treats before they head back to the North Pole on December 30!

Holiday Mickey Mousse

What: Chocolate chiffon cake, featuring white and dark chocolate mousses, and white chocolate crisp pearls.

Where: Amorette's Patisserie1536 E Buena Vista Dr #1A, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830.

In a short video clip shared by Instagram user, @magicalpursuits, you can see the Mickey Mousse, Holiday Wreath Pastry, and Ornament Mousse Cake perfectly perched together inside one the Patisserie's pastry boxes as she opens the lid. Watch the clip here.

Holiday Wreath Pastry

What: A wreath-shaped and decorated pastry, featuring a ginger-spice mousse, salted caramel sauce, gingerbread cookie, and pralines.

Where: Amorette's Patisserie1536 E Buena Vista Dr #1A, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830.

Disney Springs showed off this leafy wreath solo on their Instagram on December 3; you can see the festive pastry on their page here.

Hot Chocolate Grail Flight

What: 3 different delicious blends of chocolate and seasonal flavors that will have you feeling warm and cozy. Sip on a spiked spiced caramel hot chocolate, follow it up with the cookies and cream white hot cocoa, and cool it all off with the peppermint cocoa.

Where: Jock Lindsey's Hangar BarPleasure Island Boat Dock, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830.

@DisneySprings decided to celebrate National Hot Coco Day by sharing a picture of the flight on Instagram, served on a wooden tray that says "You've chosen wisely". You can also spot a plate of their "Naughty or Nice" deviled eggs hanging out in the background. See how adorable the presentation of this sweet sip here.

Minnie Reindeer Piñata

What: A decadent chocolate pinata that you have to smash open to reveal the peppermint bark hidden inside.

Where: The GanacheryMarketplace, Buena Vista Dr, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830.

Instagram user, @fayespov, picked up this piñata and smashed it open in a short video clip shared to her page 3 days ago. Watch the oddly-satisfying clip here.

"Naughty or Nice" Deviled Eggs

What: A plate-full of deviled eggs that switch things up for the holidays with a little bit of sugar and spice by serving them with sweet or spicy honey-baked ham.

Where: Jock Lindsey's Hangar BarPleasure Island Boat Dock, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830.

While we couldn't find a stand-alone of this fun festive finger food, you can see them in the background of the photo Disney Springs shared of the Hot Cocoa Flight here.

Olaf Hot Cocoa Surprise

What: Olaf, a lovable snowman side-kick character that accompanies Anna and Elsa in Disney's hit films, Frozen and Frozen 2, makes a return this year in the form of chocolate sculpture! The hot cocoa-filled chocolate bomb is one you can take home and melt into your mug as you cozy up with Christmas flicks later; marshmallows are included too!

Where: The GanacheryMarketplace, Buena Vista Dr, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830.

A short video clip showing off how to make Olaf melt was shared on December 3 by @disneyforfoodies on Instagram. You can see the clip of Olaf's chocolatey cuteness here.

Peppermint Bark Soft-Serve Nachos

What: Take nachos, but make them sweet! You'll use waffle chips to scoop up peppermint and chocolate swirled soft serve, topped off with chocolate sauce, M&Ms, peppermint bark, and other sugary goodies.

Where: Swirls on the Water1660 Buena Vista Dr #G, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830.

The only photo we were able to find of this sweet eat was shared by Disney Springs on their holiday offerings page, found on their official website. Check out that snap here.

Peppermint Cookie and Cream Shake

What: Vanilla gelato with peppermint Monin and cookie crumbles mixed in, topped off with mini chocolate Christmas character with wide eyes.

Where: D-Luxe Burger1524 E Buena Vista Dr, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830.

Insta-gal, @dvcwannabe, shared a photo of the sugary shake to her Instagram on November 27. Swipe to see a short clip of her showing off the shake in its entirety here.

Post-Flight "Milk" and Cookies

What: Coquito, a boozy, milk-like cocktail that's sweet, creamy, and tastes of coconut. Served along-side some adorably decorated Christmas-themed cookies.

Where: Jock Lindsey's Hangar BarPleasure Island Boat Dock, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830.

A photo shared by @erinmariebrooks to Instagram on December 4 shows off the delicious beverage beside an adorable array of Christmas cookies. Check out her little gallery of photos during her taste of the treats here.

Rowdy Reindeer

What: A creamy coquito cocktail served in a milk chocolate reindeer that you can snack on after you finish sipping.

Where: The GanacheryMarketplace, Buena Vista Dr, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830.

In a series of images shared to Instagram by user @lindz_jay yesterday, they sip away at the creamy coconut cocktail inside. You can see just how adorable the Rowdy Reindeer is here.

Santa Mickey Bubble Waffle Sundae

What: Vanilla soft serve, chocolate sauce, chocolate cookie crumbles, and a chocolate Santa hat served in a warm bubbled waffle.

Where: Marketplace Snacks1710 Buena Vista Dr, Orlando, FL 32836.

In a carousel of photos and videos shared to Instagram by @disneyforfoodies, you not only get a showcase of the bubble waffles, but also the decorations that have Marketplace Snacks looking festive. You can check out her roulette of shots here.

They're all so cute, I don't know if we could choose which we'd want to snack on first. What about you, which treat are you most eager to try?

Looking for more ways to get in the holiday spirit without adding inches to the waistline with sugary sweets? Check out these 11 Christmas-y Florida Day Trips That Won't Leave You Saying Ba-Hum-Bug this season instead!

# Florida# Disney# Food# Christmas# Orlando

