Tampa, FL

Top 5 Family-Friendly Holiday Activities in the Tampa Bay Area

Uncovering Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2or6VC_0jidnjaN00
Photo byUnsplash

Calling all Tampa Bay residents! If you are looking for holiday cheer be sure to check out our list below detailing the top family-friendly Tampa Bay holiday events happening now.

1. Enchant Christmas - St. Petersburg, Tropicana Field

This event will surely impress any local and if you are just visiting the area we highly recommend the Hallmark Christmas light event, featuring tons of beautiful Christmas light displays for you to enjoy while walking through the Tropicana field.

What's more, on select Wednesdays during the event, adults who purchase a ticket receive one free child admission! Tickets start at $32 for adults and $20 for children.

The park opens December 16, December 17, December 25, then again on December 26 to January 1st. The park's hours vary by date so be sure to check out their link above to find the right time for your schedule. PS, they have a great military and senior discount! 

2. Christmas Town - Busch Gardens Tampa 

Busch Gardens is decorated for the joy of the holidays, including animal encounters, thrilling rides, holiday inspired culinary delights and festive shows like Christmas on Ice--plus there will be fireworks.

Visit now until January 9 to enjoy the park's Christmas Town which is included with general park admission at no extra charge. Tickets are currently discounted, grab them here

3. Christmas in the Wild - Tampa's Lowry Park Zoo  


Through December 30, 2022 the Tampa zoo is celebrating the season with their signature event, "Christmas in the Wild." Featured will be light displays, breakfast with Santa, and animal encounters centered around the animals of the holiday season.

Ticket prices vary by activity and time, you can see the full breakdown here



4. Sunken Gardens - Downtown St. Petersburg

Visit St. Pete's beautiful butterfly garden to view a wonderful Christmas light display with a cool model train display and surrounded by a thriving holiday evergreen experience with music and the smell of fresh Christmas tree. Do note, you can only buy tickets to this event in person. 



5. Tampa's Festival of Lights & Santa's Village - Hillsborough County Fairgrounds


You can visit the Hillsborough county fairgrounds to see this display 1 million lights with a 2-mile drive-thru of Christmas Holiday family fun! This event will happen until December 30, 2022 and the hours are 6p.m.to 9p.m. Tickets start at just $20 per car, please see the site linked above for more information. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# tampa# florida# events# christmas# news

Comments / 0

Published by

Sharing news and interest pieces about the Sunshine State. Follow and tag us with your photos and stories on socials @uncoveringflorida!

New Port Richey, FL
2527 followers

More from Uncovering Florida

Florida State

10 Fun Things to Do in Florida When You're All Out of Ideas

Train ride at Busch Gardens Tampa | Rainbow RiverPhoto byUncovering Florida. Florida is one of the world's top travel destinations and it's no wonder why! With clear blue springs, ocean oases and theme parks galore, there are many activities to uncover in Florida. While the list of fun things to do in Florida is nearly endless, we wanted to create a shortlist for your viewing and planning pleasure. If you'd like to learn more about any one particular topic, be sure to click the links in each point to discover more ideas for that particular topic!

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Weekend Temperatures Promise Great Manatee Spotting Opportunities in Florida

Manatees huddle around the opening of Three Sisters Spring in Crystal RiverPhoto byUncovering Florida. If you are waiting for the "right time" to take a trip to see Florida's elusive manatees in the flesh, this weekend may offer the perfect opportunity--as long as the predicted weather forecast holds.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Blue Man Group To Tour North America With All New Show In 2023: Here's When & Where To Catch Them In Florida

What's tall, messy, and blue all-over? The Blue Man Group, that's who — an eclectic line-up of dark blue quirky comedy dudes who're known for their absurd and colorfully creative shows featuring signature drums, paint, and other make-shift percussion instruments. While the men are still blue, their 2023 show is completely new, and their North American Tour will have stops in multiple different Florida cities!

Read full story
New Port Richey, FL

Go Walking With Florida's Dinosaurs & Get A Discounted Stay At New Port Richey's Pink Hotel

Exterior shot of The Hacienda Hotel in New Port RicheyPhoto byThe Hacienda | Website. Traveling to Florida soon, but haven't hammered down where you want to stay yet...or simply looking for something to inspire a switch up to your usual Sunshine State vacay plans? Well, if you're looking for things to do on your Florida vacation, a new experience that popped up in New Port Richey recently has an idea for you — and will even hook you up with a discount on your stay at a nearby hotel with the purchase of your ticket!

Read full story
1 comments
New Port Richey, FL

A Life-Sized Jurassic Adventure Has Officially Come To New Port Richey

If you've ever wished you could walk with the dinosaurs, a new exhibit that just opened in Pasco County has granted that wish; at least until February of 2023, that is!. The new Dinos & Dragons Exhibit officially opened its doors on December 9 with a ribbon cutting in New Port Richey. A video shared by Pasco News on Facebook captured the moment, accompanied by dinosaur puppets (some even donning cute Christmas hats) and the cheers of grand opening attendees.

Read full story
2 comments
Saint Petersburg, FL

You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right Now

While the Average Joe will pick up their joe at a grab-em-and-go chain like Starbucks or Dunkin' Donuts, Florida locals and the most needy of caffeine fiends seem to have an affinity for the hidden-gem and hole-in-the-wall bean roasteries.

Read full story
Fort Lauderdale, FL

A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This Weekend

Boat floats captured during the 2021 iteration of Fort Lauderdale's Winterfest Boat ParadePhoto byWinterfest Boat Parade | Facebook. A bunch of local boaters and private yacht owners floatin' down the waterways of Fort Lauderdale, stringing up their ships to the nine with holiday lights and over-the-top decorations...while ALSO blasting toe-tappin-tunes on a Saturday night in December? Among all the Christmas events in Florida, this one is probably as "A Very Floridian Christmas" as you could possibly get!

Read full story
2 comments
Tampa, FL

You Can Get The Rest Of 2022 Free & Up To 40% Off Tickets To Busch Gardens Tampa Right Now

An aerial view of Busch Gardens Tampa illuminated during their annual Christmas Town event.Photo byBusch Gardens | Instagram. There's nothing quite like saving a little money on a visit to your favorite theme-parks...even better when the discounts happen to fall around the holidays when they go all-out with the décor, treats, and Christmas-themed activities. Because who doesn't want to walk in a winter wonderland without ever leaving the Sunshine State? With their Christmas Town event in town, it seems a holiday sale also hopped onto the Holly Jolly Express and rode straight into Tampa with it — and you can snag a handful of different deals on tickets to Busch Gardens right now.

Read full story
Florida State

11 Christmas-y Florida Day Trips That Won't Leave You Saying Ba-Hum-Bug This Holiday Season

Old Town Trolley's Nights of Lights Christmas Tour — St. Augustine, Florida.Photo byOld Town Trolley | Facebook. Been bitten by the ba-hum-bug this Christmas season? Trust us, you're not alone there. Nor can we say we blame you. Something about the last couple of years has had us at Uncovering Florida wallowing in the severe lack of holiday cheer over our mugs of expired eggnog.

Read full story
Florida State

Disney World's Splash Mountain Is Closing Soon: Here's A New Sneak Peek at the Ride Replacing It

Artist renditioning of the new ridePhoto byDisney Parks Blog. Amid concerns surrounding the ride's roots, a 2020 announcement by Disney Parks Blog stated that their classic log ride, Splash Mountain, would be getting the faith, trust, and pixie dust treatment—by bringing the bayous of Louisiana to their Florida and California locations with an all-new The Princess and the Frog theme. While little has been known about what guests can expect to see at the upcoming Disney World and Disneyland attractions thus-far, Disney's official park blog has finally pulled back the curtain to give a sneak peek into some of the plans that ride Imagineers have in store for future park-goers.

Read full story
Key West, FL

Florida's Most Haunted Doll Gets His Very Own Line of Booze

Robert the Doll & Robert's line of rumPhoto byDavid Sloan. Looking for a spirit to pair with your order of honey that comes from the tombs of New Orleans spookiest cemeteries? Look no further because the newest supernatural-inspired delight from the south, developed by Key West residents David Sloan and Paul Menta and dubbed Robert the Doll Rum, is officially back in stock and available to be ordered online soon.

Read full story
1 comments
Tampa, FL

"Plenty of Dead Fish": Fisherman Says Red Tide is Back Again Near Tampa

Dead fish washed up on shore at Robert K. Rees Park, Pasco County during the red tide event in 2020.Photo byUncovering Florida. As the 2022 hurricane season officially comes to an end, with it comes increased reports of the harmful algae bloom, red tide, along the southwestern coastline of Florida. While the algae blooms that cause red tide occur almost annually in the Gulf of Mexico around the late summer or early fall, it doesn't make the occurrence any less devastating for the areas affected.

Read full story
2 comments
Tampa, FL

New Prize Announced For Whoever Has The Best Name For Florida's Flamingo

Cute Flamingo Plush hanging out with Silver Airlines Plane and Matthew Mazzotta's "Home" at Tampa International AirportPhoto bySilver Airways @flysilverairways | Instagram, Tampa International Airport | Facebook.

Read full story
33 comments
Florida State

5 Places To Play In "Snow" This Winter in Florida

Photo for illustrative purposes onlyPhoto byUnsplash. Most people don't associate Florida with snow, equally, a lot of people (ahem, snowbirds) don't want to. That said, there are plenty of Sunshine State natives that have an itch they need to scratch, and it's where to see snow in Florida.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Tickets Still Available for Massive Headliners Muse, Twenty One Pilots, Weezer & More in Florida

Photo for illustrative purposes only.Photo byAditya Chinchure | UnsplashonUnsplash. Don't worry, we won't judge you...we've done it too; and by "done it" we mean putting off Christmas shopping for that one particularly hard-to-shop-for family member or friend's gifts. Until the absolute last second, no less!

Read full story
7 comments
Tampa, FL

Tampa's Massive Flamingo Is Finally Getting A Name, And You Can Help

Matthew Mazzotta's "Home" at Tampa International AirportPhoto byTampa International Airport | Facebook. UPDATE: New Prize Announced For Whoever Has The Best Name For Florida's Flamingo.

Read full story
7 comments
Crystal River, FL

You Can Get Tickets to Swim With Manatees in Florida For Less Than $30 Right Now

Manatees in Crystal River, FloridaPhoto byUncovering Florida. This article contains product affiliate links and we may receive a small commission if you make a purchase from these links.

Read full story
7 comments

"Snow" Is Coming Soon To This Festive Florida Town

Photo for illustrative purposes onlyPhoto byUnsplash. Snow--in the place literally dubbed The Sunshine State? Hard to believe without seeing it with your own two eyes. While you likely won't see those little flurries of white speckling your windshield on your morning commute any time soon, there is one city in Florida whose yearly tradition is to magically make it "snow" throughout the winter months. And the first flurry is finally coming to town this weekend!

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Florida's Only Snow Park Has Officially Reopened For 2022

When you imagine exploring the Sunshine State, the first thing you probably picture is yourself sinking those freshly painted toes into the crystalline sands, a margarita in hand as the ocean's waves race to touch them at the shoreline's edge. Certainly not trading in your flip flops for a pair of snow boots, right? Well, you'll have to do just that at Florida's only snow park, Snowcat Ridge, and after being delayed from Tropical Storm Nicole they're now officially open for the 2022 season.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy