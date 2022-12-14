Top 5 Family-Friendly Holiday Activities in the Tampa Bay Area

Photo by Unsplash

Calling all Tampa Bay residents! If you are looking for holiday cheer be sure to check out our list below detailing the top family-friendly Tampa Bay holiday events happening now.



1. Enchant Christmas - St. Petersburg, Tropicana Field



This event will surely impress any local and if you are just visiting the area we highly recommend the Hallmark Christmas light event, featuring tons of beautiful Christmas light displays for you to enjoy while walking through the Tropicana field.



What's more, on select Wednesdays during the event, adults who purchase a ticket receive one free child admission! Tickets start at $32 for adults and $20 for children.



The park opens December 16, December 17, December 25, then again on December 26 to January 1st. The park's hours vary by date so be sure to check out their link above to find the right time for your schedule. PS, they have a great military and senior discount!



2. Christmas Town - Busch Gardens Tampa



Busch Gardens is decorated for the joy of the holidays, including animal encounters, thrilling rides, holiday inspired culinary delights and festive shows like Christmas on Ice--plus there will be fireworks.



Visit now until January 9 to enjoy the park's Christmas Town which is included with general park admission at no extra charge. Tickets are currently discounted, grab them here!



3. Christmas in the Wild - Tampa's Lowry Park Zoo

​



Through December 30, 2022 the Tampa zoo is celebrating the season with their signature event, "Christmas in the Wild." Featured will be light displays, breakfast with Santa, and animal encounters centered around the animals of the holiday season.



Ticket prices vary by activity and time, you can see the full breakdown here.



​

4. Sunken Gardens - Downtown St. Petersburg



Visit St. Pete's beautiful butterfly garden to view a wonderful Christmas light display with a cool model train display and surrounded by a thriving holiday evergreen experience with music and the smell of fresh Christmas tree. Do note, you can only buy tickets to this event in person.





You can visit the Hillsborough county fairgrounds to see this display 1 million lights with a 2-mile drive-thru of Christmas Holiday family fun! This event will happen until December 30, 2022 and the hours are 6p.m.to 9p.m. Tickets start at just $20 per car, please see the site linked above for more information.