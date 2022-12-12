Go Walking With Florida's Dinosaurs & Get A Discounted Stay At New Port Richey's Pink Hotel

Exterior shot of The Hacienda Hotel in New Port Richey Photo by The Hacienda | Website

Traveling to Florida soon, but haven't hammered down where you want to stay yet...or simply looking for something to inspire a switch up to your usual Sunshine State vacay plans? Well, if you're looking for things to do on your Florida vacation, a new experience that popped up in New Port Richey recently has an idea for you — and will even hook you up with a discount on your stay at a nearby hotel with the purchase of your ticket!

A post made on November 18 to The Museum of Archaeology, Paleontology, & Science's Instagram page announced the collaboration between their Dino & Dragons event and the classic 1927 Florida Hotel with an image of a raptor roaring in front of the building's signature peachy colored exterior.

"Turn Your "DINO & DRAGONS" Day Trip Into A Vacation!" the caption reads, in part. "Show your Dino & Dragons ticket at check-in and receive 20% off standard rates at the historic Hacienda Hotel in downtown New Port Richey! The newly renovated, historic Hacienda hotel is located in the heart of downtown New Port Richey - Only minutes away from the Dino & Dragons exhibit, and walking distance from the best restaurants, shopping, and entertainment downtown New Port Richey has to offer!"

A discount on hotel rooms is always nice when trying to travel on a budget, but what even is Dino & Dragons?

A $20 exhibit with an aim to raise funds and awareness for The Museum of Archaeology, Paleontology, & Science, Dino & Dragons has taken over the Harry Schwettman Education Center on Grand Boulevard . The Jurassic World boasts over 100 life-sized animatronic dinos and dragons, dinosaur and dragon-themed rides and attractions, dig pits to scour for shark teeth, a shark tooth jewelry making station, a fairy garden, educational dissection and real dino bone experiences, as well as many other activities to be enjoyed by people of all ages.

Their FAQ page does say that some experiences may be too spooky for the kids though, so keep that in mind when planning your trip!

To learn more about Dino & Dragons, check out Uncovering Florida's breakdown of what you can expect here. You can purchase tickets from the event's website here. To learn more about or book your stay at The Hacienda, click here.

If you were looking for something a bit more holiday-honed and family-friendly for your Florida vacation, check out our list of 11 Christmas-y Florida Day Trips That Won't Leave You Saying Ba-Hum-Bug This Holiday Season.