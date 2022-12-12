New Port Richey, FL

A Life-Sized Jurassic Adventure Has Officially Come To New Port Richey

Uncovering Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ENuat_0jfIaixf00
Photo byDino & Dragons | Website

If you've ever wished you could walk with the dinosaurs, a new exhibit that just opened in Pasco County has granted that wish; at least until February of 2023, that is!

The new Dinos & Dragons Exhibit officially opened its doors on December 9 with a ribbon cutting in New Port Richey. A video shared by Pasco News on Facebook captured the moment, accompanied by dinosaur puppets (some even donning cute Christmas hats) and the cheers of grand opening attendees.

"DINOSAUR EXHIBIT NOW OPEN!" the video's caption reads, in part. "The doors to the much anticipated 𝗗𝗶𝗻𝗼𝘀 & 𝗗𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗼𝗻𝘀 "𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗟𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗘𝗴𝗴𝘀" 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 is officially open...Prepare to be amazed!"

The post continues on, listing out some of the points of interest you'll find there, including over 100 life-sized dino & dragon animatronics, dinosaur-themed rides, dig pits, and more. It ends with a link back to the event's website, further breaking down what you can expect on a visit to the Jurassic World that's taken over the Harry Schwettman Education Center on Grand Boulevard.

Inside of Building 1, you'll find all things Dino Tech, including robots, virtual and augmented reality experiences, a dino suit, and holograms. Moving onto Building 2, you'll step into the Dino Lab, complete with dissection, microscope, Paleo Prep, and Dino DNA experiences — where they're preparing real dinosaur bones, as well as educating visitors about paleontology and how it works.

Building 3 is one of the places where you'll have the chance to play, decked out with dragon and dino-themed playsets, fossil and shark tooth jewelry making stations, a hatching egg art activity, as well as jacketing and volcano exercises. To wind down with pop up story time, chill carpet puzzles, or a spot to snag souvenirs, you'll want to head over to Building 4.

However, not all the fun to be had is indoors — more can be found under the sun in the courtyard, where you can frolic the fairy garden or get dino and dragon tattoos. Behind the building you'll find a puppet show, scavenger hunt, photo stations, a dinosaur nursery, raptor dino camp, and a unicorn sculpture garden.

On the basketball court, you can hop on Dino-themed rides, get dirty in the dig pit to search for guaranteed shark teeth, and hang out with an egg-laying triceratops. You'll need to upgrade your ticket to all-access to check these ones out, though.

So that begs the question, how much are tickets anyway?

General admission starts at $20 and is only valid for the specific date of booking between the 4pm and 9pm hours of operation. But if you want to experience everything the event has to offer, an all access ticket will run you $50. If you don't want to fight for parking with other event-goers, upgrade your all access pass to VIP for an additional $20.

While the event is intended for people of all-ages, Dino & Dragons' FAQ page warns that some experiences may be a little too spooky for the kids — who just so happen to get into the venue for free if they're 3 or younger. As of publication, tickets are available every day through the event's final date of February 26, 2023. You can get yours here.

If $70 for all access and VIP parking sounds a little steep, know that your dollars are going to a good cause. According to reporting from Fox 13 News, the display will help to raise money for the Museum of Archaeology, Paleontology, & Science (MAPS).

Charles Zidar, the executive director for the Museum of Archaeology, Paleontology, & Science, told Fox that he hopes the Fantasy meets Science exhibit helps to put MAPS on the map.

"Almost as important as raising money for the museum is raising awareness of the museum," said Zidar, "most people don't know of the museum."

Concessions will also be available for purchase, however small snacks that do not require heating, any food or supplements needed for special dietary or medical purposes, baby food and formula, as well as soft-sided insulated bags no larger than 8.5" wide by high 6" by 6" deep, as well as up to 2 liters of bottled water can be brought inside.

Aside from this Jurassic World, The Dino & Dragons event also features a digital scavenger hunt. Just scan a QR code on their website, download the ScanHunt app and enter code "DINOHUNT"; from there, login and start hunting — scouring the venue for hidden QR codes that will give you activities to complete and earn points.

To learn more about Dino & Dragons or join the scavenger hunt, check out the MAPS website here, or the event's webpage here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Florida# Events# Archaeology# Science# Paleontology

Comments / 2

Published by

Sharing news and interest pieces about the Sunshine State. Follow and tag us with your photos and stories on socials @uncoveringflorida!

New Port Richey, FL
2461 followers

More from Uncovering Florida

Florida State

Weekend Temperatures Promise Great Manatee Spotting Opportunities in Florida

Manatees huddle around the opening of Three Sisters Spring in Crystal RiverPhoto byUncovering Florida. If you are waiting for the "right time" to take a trip to see Florida's elusive manatees in the flesh, this weekend may offer the perfect opportunity--as long as the predicted weather forecast holds.

Read full story
1 comments
Tampa, FL

Top 5 Family-Friendly Holiday Activities in the Tampa Bay Area

Calling all Tampa Bay residents! If you are looking for holiday cheer be sure to check out our list below detailing the top family-friendly Tampa Bay holiday events happening now.

Read full story
Florida State

Blue Man Group To Tour North America With All New Show In 2023: Here's When & Where To Catch Them In Florida

What's tall, messy, and blue all-over? The Blue Man Group, that's who — an eclectic line-up of dark blue quirky comedy dudes who're known for their absurd and colorfully creative shows featuring signature drums, paint, and other make-shift percussion instruments. While the men are still blue, their 2023 show is completely new, and their North American Tour will have stops in multiple different Florida cities!

Read full story
New Port Richey, FL

Go Walking With Florida's Dinosaurs & Get A Discounted Stay At New Port Richey's Pink Hotel

Exterior shot of The Hacienda Hotel in New Port RicheyPhoto byThe Hacienda | Website. Traveling to Florida soon, but haven't hammered down where you want to stay yet...or simply looking for something to inspire a switch up to your usual Sunshine State vacay plans? Well, if you're looking for things to do on your Florida vacation, a new experience that popped up in New Port Richey recently has an idea for you — and will even hook you up with a discount on your stay at a nearby hotel with the purchase of your ticket!

Read full story
1 comments
Saint Petersburg, FL

You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right Now

While the Average Joe will pick up their joe at a grab-em-and-go chain like Starbucks or Dunkin' Donuts, Florida locals and the most needy of caffeine fiends seem to have an affinity for the hidden-gem and hole-in-the-wall bean roasteries.

Read full story
Fort Lauderdale, FL

A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This Weekend

Boat floats captured during the 2021 iteration of Fort Lauderdale's Winterfest Boat ParadePhoto byWinterfest Boat Parade | Facebook. A bunch of local boaters and private yacht owners floatin' down the waterways of Fort Lauderdale, stringing up their ships to the nine with holiday lights and over-the-top decorations...while ALSO blasting toe-tappin-tunes on a Saturday night in December? Among all the Christmas events in Florida, this one is probably as "A Very Floridian Christmas" as you could possibly get!

Read full story
2 comments
Tampa, FL

You Can Get The Rest Of 2022 Free & Up To 40% Off Tickets To Busch Gardens Tampa Right Now

An aerial view of Busch Gardens Tampa illuminated during their annual Christmas Town event.Photo byBusch Gardens | Instagram. There's nothing quite like saving a little money on a visit to your favorite theme-parks...even better when the discounts happen to fall around the holidays when they go all-out with the décor, treats, and Christmas-themed activities. Because who doesn't want to walk in a winter wonderland without ever leaving the Sunshine State? With their Christmas Town event in town, it seems a holiday sale also hopped onto the Holly Jolly Express and rode straight into Tampa with it — and you can snag a handful of different deals on tickets to Busch Gardens right now.

Read full story
Florida State

11 Christmas-y Florida Day Trips That Won't Leave You Saying Ba-Hum-Bug This Holiday Season

Old Town Trolley's Nights of Lights Christmas Tour — St. Augustine, Florida.Photo byOld Town Trolley | Facebook. Been bitten by the ba-hum-bug this Christmas season? Trust us, you're not alone there. Nor can we say we blame you. Something about the last couple of years has had us at Uncovering Florida wallowing in the severe lack of holiday cheer over our mugs of expired eggnog.

Read full story
Florida State

Disney World's Splash Mountain Is Closing Soon: Here's A New Sneak Peek at the Ride Replacing It

Artist renditioning of the new ridePhoto byDisney Parks Blog. Amid concerns surrounding the ride's roots, a 2020 announcement by Disney Parks Blog stated that their classic log ride, Splash Mountain, would be getting the faith, trust, and pixie dust treatment—by bringing the bayous of Louisiana to their Florida and California locations with an all-new The Princess and the Frog theme. While little has been known about what guests can expect to see at the upcoming Disney World and Disneyland attractions thus-far, Disney's official park blog has finally pulled back the curtain to give a sneak peek into some of the plans that ride Imagineers have in store for future park-goers.

Read full story
Key West, FL

Florida's Most Haunted Doll Gets His Very Own Line of Booze

Robert the Doll & Robert's line of rumPhoto byDavid Sloan. Looking for a spirit to pair with your order of honey that comes from the tombs of New Orleans spookiest cemeteries? Look no further because the newest supernatural-inspired delight from the south, developed by Key West residents David Sloan and Paul Menta and dubbed Robert the Doll Rum, is officially back in stock and available to be ordered online soon.

Read full story
1 comments
Tampa, FL

"Plenty of Dead Fish": Fisherman Says Red Tide is Back Again Near Tampa

Dead fish washed up on shore at Robert K. Rees Park, Pasco County during the red tide event in 2020.Photo byUncovering Florida. As the 2022 hurricane season officially comes to an end, with it comes increased reports of the harmful algae bloom, red tide, along the southwestern coastline of Florida. While the algae blooms that cause red tide occur almost annually in the Gulf of Mexico around the late summer or early fall, it doesn't make the occurrence any less devastating for the areas affected.

Read full story
2 comments
Tampa, FL

New Prize Announced For Whoever Has The Best Name For Florida's Flamingo

Cute Flamingo Plush hanging out with Silver Airlines Plane and Matthew Mazzotta's "Home" at Tampa International AirportPhoto bySilver Airways @flysilverairways | Instagram, Tampa International Airport | Facebook.

Read full story
33 comments
Florida State

5 Places To Play In "Snow" This Winter in Florida

Photo for illustrative purposes onlyPhoto byUnsplash. Most people don't associate Florida with snow, equally, a lot of people (ahem, snowbirds) don't want to. That said, there are plenty of Sunshine State natives that have an itch they need to scratch, and it's where to see snow in Florida.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Tickets Still Available for Massive Headliners Muse, Twenty One Pilots, Weezer & More in Florida

Photo for illustrative purposes only.Photo byAditya Chinchure | UnsplashonUnsplash. Don't worry, we won't judge you...we've done it too; and by "done it" we mean putting off Christmas shopping for that one particularly hard-to-shop-for family member or friend's gifts. Until the absolute last second, no less!

Read full story
7 comments
Tampa, FL

Tampa's Massive Flamingo Is Finally Getting A Name, And You Can Help

Matthew Mazzotta's "Home" at Tampa International AirportPhoto byTampa International Airport | Facebook. UPDATE: New Prize Announced For Whoever Has The Best Name For Florida's Flamingo.

Read full story
7 comments
Crystal River, FL

You Can Get Tickets to Swim With Manatees in Florida For Less Than $30 Right Now

Manatees in Crystal River, FloridaPhoto byUncovering Florida. This article contains product affiliate links and we may receive a small commission if you make a purchase from these links.

Read full story
7 comments

"Snow" Is Coming Soon To This Festive Florida Town

Photo for illustrative purposes onlyPhoto byUnsplash. Snow--in the place literally dubbed The Sunshine State? Hard to believe without seeing it with your own two eyes. While you likely won't see those little flurries of white speckling your windshield on your morning commute any time soon, there is one city in Florida whose yearly tradition is to magically make it "snow" throughout the winter months. And the first flurry is finally coming to town this weekend!

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Florida's Only Snow Park Has Officially Reopened For 2022

When you imagine exploring the Sunshine State, the first thing you probably picture is yourself sinking those freshly painted toes into the crystalline sands, a margarita in hand as the ocean's waves race to touch them at the shoreline's edge. Certainly not trading in your flip flops for a pair of snow boots, right? Well, you'll have to do just that at Florida's only snow park, Snowcat Ridge, and after being delayed from Tropical Storm Nicole they're now officially open for the 2022 season.

Read full story
Florida State

Your Best Photos of Florida Could Make You $2,500 Richer

Are you over 18 and have a photo of Florida that is worthy of sharing with the world? If so, good news: there are a couple of weeks left to submit to the 2022 Smithsonian Magazine photo contest for a chance to win up to $2,500. November 30 will be the last day to submit, marking the completion of the 20th annual contest for the publication.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy