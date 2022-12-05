Key West, FL

Florida's Most Haunted Doll Gets His Very Own Line of Booze

Uncovering Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V7Ig7_0jY5D55100
Robert the Doll & Robert's line of rumPhoto byDavid Sloan

Looking for a spirit to pair with your order of honey that comes from the tombs of New Orleans spookiest cemeteries? Look no further because the newest supernatural-inspired delight from the south, developed by Key West residents David Sloan and Paul Menta and dubbed Robert the Doll Rum, is officially back in stock and available to be ordered online soon.

"Paul Menta is a famous chef and distiller in Key West. He's obsessed with rum. I'm Key West's paranormal pioneer, and I'm obsessed with Robert the Doll," Sloan told Uncovering Florida in an exclusive interview, furthering that while shooting a video together at the Key West's Southernmost Point they both had the idea for the rum.

"We don't even remember what we were talking about, but both of our eyes grew wide, and at the same instant, we said, 'Robert the Doll Rum!' Neither of us can really take credit for it. It's one of those ideas that came from above. Or, in this case, from below."

Not long after, the two met with Michael Gieda, Executive Director at Key West Art & Historical Society, and the rest is what Sloan says, "horror history." The rum made it's debut just in time for Halloween, 2022.

The rum, produced in collaboration by the Key West Art & Historical Society, Key West’s First Legal Rum Distillery and Ghost Key West, pays special homage to the doll.

"Robert the Doll is the world's most haunted doll, so it only made sense to honor him with a Voodoo spiced rum. The rum is blended with spices used in Conch Voodoo and has hints of cardamom and vanilla that people love," Sloan told Uncovering Florida, furthering that the red color comes from real cinnamon and in the sunlight, "it looks like blood."

What's more, the official Robert Rum portion of the Ghost Key West website states each bottle is made on the same island Robert the Doll calls home, and many of the bottles spend the night locked in the room with Robert the Doll at the Fort East Martello Museum. Each small batch is chef-distilled and hand-labeled in the Southernmost City in the Continental United States.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=139MCf_0jY5D55100
Photo byDavid Sloan

Robert the Doll's alleged mischievous antics have fascinated the public for decades and he has even been featured on an array of paranormal investigation shows including Ghost Adventures: Artifacts. With such an infamous history, it's only to be expected that people want to know if the rum is also haunted.

"A bottle did move across the table of the distillery on its own when the first bottle was being filled. Video of the distiller describing the rum for this video inexplicably disappeared. A miniature Robert Doll took a dive into a rum rinse barrel when bottling was complete, and alarms sounded at the distillery the night the first batch was bottled. Someone entered the property after hours but ran off when they saw Robert the Doll," the Ghost Key West site claims.

Anyone of legal drinking age that's brave enough to invite this spirit into their home can find it currently stocked at Key West First Legal Rum Distillery in Key West. The rum will also be available for online ordering with delivery across the country by mid-December.

Every bottle purchased benefits Key West Art & Historical Society, the non-profit that takes care of Robert the Doll.

Horror fans can learn more and find up-to-date ordering information here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# florida# events# news# haunted# key west

Comments / 1

Published by

Sharing news and interest pieces about the Sunshine State. Follow and tag us with your photos and stories on socials @uncoveringflorida!

New Port Richey, FL
2413 followers

More from Uncovering Florida

Saint Petersburg, FL

You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right Now

While the Average Joe will pick up their joe at a grab-em-and-go chain like Starbucks or Dunkin' Donuts, Florida locals and the most needy of caffeine fiends seem to have an affinity for the hidden-gem and hole-in-the-wall bean roasteries.

Read full story
Fort Lauderdale, FL

A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This Weekend

Boat floats captured during the 2021 iteration of Fort Lauderdale's Winterfest Boat ParadePhoto byWinterfest Boat Parade | Facebook. A bunch of local boaters and private yacht owners floatin' down the waterways of Fort Lauderdale, stringing up their ships to the nine with holiday lights and over-the-top decorations...while ALSO blasting toe-tappin-tunes on a Saturday night in December? Among all the Christmas events in Florida, this one is probably as "A Very Floridian Christmas" as you could possibly get!

Read full story
2 comments
Tampa, FL

You Can Get The Rest Of 2022 Free & Up To 40% Off Tickets To Busch Gardens Tampa Right Now

An aerial view of Busch Gardens Tampa illuminated during their annual Christmas Town event.Photo byBusch Gardens | Instagram. There's nothing quite like saving a little money on a visit to your favorite theme-parks...even better when the discounts happen to fall around the holidays when they go all-out with the décor, treats, and Christmas-themed activities. Because who doesn't want to walk in a winter wonderland without ever leaving the Sunshine State? With their Christmas Town event in town, it seems a holiday sale also hopped onto the Holly Jolly Express and rode straight into Tampa with it — and you can snag a handful of different deals on tickets to Busch Gardens right now.

Read full story
Florida State

11 Christmas-y Florida Day Trips That Won't Leave You Saying Ba-Hum-Bug This Holiday Season

Old Town Trolley's Nights of Lights Christmas Tour — St. Augustine, Florida.Photo byOld Town Trolley | Facebook. Been bitten by the ba-hum-bug this Christmas season? Trust us, you're not alone there. Nor can we say we blame you. Something about the last couple of years has had us at Uncovering Florida wallowing in the severe lack of holiday cheer over our mugs of expired eggnog.

Read full story
Florida State

Disney World's Splash Mountain Is Closing Soon: Here's A New Sneak Peek at the Ride Replacing It

Artist renditioning of the new ridePhoto byDisney Parks Blog. Amid concerns surrounding the ride's roots, a 2020 announcement by Disney Parks Blog stated that their classic log ride, Splash Mountain, would be getting the faith, trust, and pixie dust treatment—by bringing the bayous of Louisiana to their Florida and California locations with an all-new The Princess and the Frog theme. While little has been known about what guests can expect to see at the upcoming Disney World and Disneyland attractions thus-far, Disney's official park blog has finally pulled back the curtain to give a sneak peek into some of the plans that ride Imagineers have in store for future park-goers.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

"Plenty of Dead Fish": Fisherman Says Red Tide is Back Again Near Tampa

Dead fish washed up on shore at Robert K. Rees Park, Pasco County during the red tide event in 2020.Photo byUncovering Florida. As the 2022 hurricane season officially comes to an end, with it comes increased reports of the harmful algae bloom, red tide, along the southwestern coastline of Florida. While the algae blooms that cause red tide occur almost annually in the Gulf of Mexico around the late summer or early fall, it doesn't make the occurrence any less devastating for the areas affected.

Read full story
2 comments
Tampa, FL

New Prize Announced For Whoever Has The Best Name For Florida's Flamingo

Cute Flamingo Plush hanging out with Silver Airlines Plane and Matthew Mazzotta's "Home" at Tampa International AirportPhoto bySilver Airways @flysilverairways | Instagram, Tampa International Airport | Facebook.

Read full story
33 comments
Florida State

5 Places To Play In "Snow" This Winter in Florida

Photo for illustrative purposes onlyPhoto byUnsplash. Most people don't associate Florida with snow, equally, a lot of people (ahem, snowbirds) don't want to. That said, there are plenty of Sunshine State natives that have an itch they need to scratch, and it's where to see snow in Florida.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Tickets Still Available for Massive Headliners Muse, Twenty One Pilots, Weezer & More in Florida

Photo for illustrative purposes only.Photo byAditya Chinchure | UnsplashonUnsplash. Don't worry, we won't judge you...we've done it too; and by "done it" we mean putting off Christmas shopping for that one particularly hard-to-shop-for family member or friend's gifts. Until the absolute last second, no less!

Read full story
7 comments
Tampa, FL

Tampa's Massive Flamingo Is Finally Getting A Name, And You Can Help

Matthew Mazzotta's "Home" at Tampa International AirportPhoto byTampa International Airport | Facebook. UPDATE: New Prize Announced For Whoever Has The Best Name For Florida's Flamingo.

Read full story
7 comments
Crystal River, FL

You Can Get Tickets to Swim With Manatees in Florida For Less Than $30 Right Now

Manatees in Crystal River, FloridaPhoto byUncovering Florida. This article contains product affiliate links and we may receive a small commission if you make a purchase from these links.

Read full story
4 comments

"Snow" Is Coming Soon To This Festive Florida Town

Photo for illustrative purposes onlyPhoto byUnsplash. Snow--in the place literally dubbed The Sunshine State? Hard to believe without seeing it with your own two eyes. While you likely won't see those little flurries of white speckling your windshield on your morning commute any time soon, there is one city in Florida whose yearly tradition is to magically make it "snow" throughout the winter months. And the first flurry is finally coming to town this weekend!

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Florida's Only Snow Park Has Officially Reopened For 2022

When you imagine exploring the Sunshine State, the first thing you probably picture is yourself sinking those freshly painted toes into the crystalline sands, a margarita in hand as the ocean's waves race to touch them at the shoreline's edge. Certainly not trading in your flip flops for a pair of snow boots, right? Well, you'll have to do just that at Florida's only snow park, Snowcat Ridge, and after being delayed from Tropical Storm Nicole they're now officially open for the 2022 season.

Read full story
Florida State

Your Best Photos of Florida Could Make You $2,500 Richer

Are you over 18 and have a photo of Florida that is worthy of sharing with the world? If so, good news: there are a couple of weeks left to submit to the 2022 Smithsonian Magazine photo contest for a chance to win up to $2,500. November 30 will be the last day to submit, marking the completion of the 20th annual contest for the publication.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Shark Tracker Shows Location of Great Whites In Florida Right Now

Snowbirds aren't the only vacationers enjoying Florida's warm waters and palm trees this winter! A few weeks ago we learned that a great white was being tracked heading down the eastern coastline towards Florida--now that shark, along with another, have officially made their way to the Sunshine State according to their location trackers.

Read full story
6 comments
Florida State

The Best Way To View The Dazzling Leonid Meteor Shower In Florida This Week

Get your low-light cameras ready, the Leonids meteor shower is peaking this week and there are some amazing Florida dark sky parks to watch from! Keep reading to find out how and where best to enjoy this spectacular display of falling glory.

Read full story
1 comments
Plant City, FL

Florida Strawberry Fest Announces Massive Headliners, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Willie Nelson & More

The Florida Strawberry Festival is officially coming back in 2023 with all of your favorite foods, things to do, and of course, massive headliners! Less than six hours ago the event posted the entertainment lineup on their Instagram with names like Willie Nelson, Josh Turner and and Lynyrd Skynyrd making the cut.

Read full story
27 comments
Florida State

New Footage Shows Devastating Impact of Category 1 Hurricane Nicole

Tropical Storm Nicole became a Category 1 hurricane ahead of making landfall over the eastern coastline of Florida today. This news comes about six weeks after the destructive Category 4 Hurricane Ian smashed into the opposing Gulf Coast. Despite being three categories below Ian, this unusually-late-seasoned storm is already responsible for damage related to high tides, flooding and wind gusts.

Read full story
25 comments
Florida State

Here's What Happens to Florida Manatees During a Hurricane

Manatee season is almost here, and with it comes tropical storm Nicole. As the storm strengthens and makes its way closer to the eastern shorelines of Florida, it's hard but to wonder what kind of impact storms of such caliber have on the wildlife, specifically the already endangered species such as manatees. So, let's talk about it; what happens to manatees during a hurricane?

Read full story
17 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy