Florida's Most Haunted Doll Gets His Very Own Line of Booze

Robert the Doll & Robert's line of rum Photo by David Sloan

Looking for a spirit to pair with your order of honey that comes from the tombs of New Orleans spookiest cemeteries? Look no further because the newest supernatural-inspired delight from the south, developed by Key West residents David Sloan and Paul Menta and dubbed Robert the Doll Rum, is officially back in stock and available to be ordered online soon.

"Paul Menta is a famous chef and distiller in Key West. He's obsessed with rum. I'm Key West's paranormal pioneer, and I'm obsessed with Robert the Doll," Sloan told Uncovering Florida in an exclusive interview, furthering that while shooting a video together at the Key West's Southernmost Point they both had the idea for the rum.

"We don't even remember what we were talking about, but both of our eyes grew wide, and at the same instant, we said, 'Robert the Doll Rum!' Neither of us can really take credit for it. It's one of those ideas that came from above. Or, in this case, from below."

Not long after, the two met with Michael Gieda, Executive Director at Key West Art & Historical Society, and the rest is what Sloan says, "horror history." The rum made it's debut just in time for Halloween, 2022.

The rum, produced in collaboration by the Key West Art & Historical Society, Key West’s First Legal Rum Distillery and Ghost Key West, pays special homage to the doll.

"Robert the Doll is the world's most haunted doll, so it only made sense to honor him with a Voodoo spiced rum. The rum is blended with spices used in Conch Voodoo and has hints of cardamom and vanilla that people love," Sloan told Uncovering Florida, furthering that the red color comes from real cinnamon and in the sunlight, "it looks like blood."

What's more, the official Robert Rum portion of the Ghost Key West website states each bottle is made on the same island Robert the Doll calls home, and many of the bottles spend the night locked in the room with Robert the Doll at the Fort East Martello Museum. Each small batch is chef-distilled and hand-labeled in the Southernmost City in the Continental United States.

Photo by David Sloan

Robert the Doll's alleged mischievous antics have fascinated the public for decades and he has even been featured on an array of paranormal investigation shows including Ghost Adventures: Artifacts. With such an infamous history, it's only to be expected that people want to know if the rum is also haunted.

"A bottle did move across the table of the distillery on its own when the first bottle was being filled. Video of the distiller describing the rum for this video inexplicably disappeared. A miniature Robert Doll took a dive into a rum rinse barrel when bottling was complete, and alarms sounded at the distillery the night the first batch was bottled. Someone entered the property after hours but ran off when they saw Robert the Doll," the Ghost Key West site claims.

Anyone of legal drinking age that's brave enough to invite this spirit into their home can find it currently stocked at Key West First Legal Rum Distillery in Key West. The rum will also be available for online ordering with delivery across the country by mid-December.

Every bottle purchased benefits Key West Art & Historical Society, the non-profit that takes care of Robert the Doll.

Horror fans can learn more and find up-to-date ordering information here.