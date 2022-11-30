Tampa, FL

New Prize Announced For Whoever Has The Best Name For Florida's Flamingo

Uncovering Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V7Era_0jS9vPlG00
Cute Flamingo Plush hanging out with Silver Airlines Plane and Matthew Mazzotta's "Home" at Tampa International AirportPhoto bySilver Airways @flysilverairways | Instagram, Tampa International Airport | Facebook

Just yesterday, Tampa International Airport teased in an Instagram reel that the massive flamingo that hangs out in its main terminal was going to be getting a new name soon. The post cryptically captioned beckoned us to stay tuned for Tuesday. Today we find out that whoever's name gets chosen will not only get massive bragging rights, but they'll also be some sweet prizes richer — including a free flight to a destination of their choosing!

In an Instagram post made by @flytpa, the airport directed would-be winners to head over to NameTheFlamingo.com, where they ask for your vote for the 21-foot flamingo's new moniker.

All you have to do is fill out a form requesting your peachy pal's name submission, your name, phone number, email, and a brief "why" behind your name of choice. The caption also reveals that one lucky winner will receive a free flight with Silver Airlines, as well as VIP Passes to Busch Gardens!

The contest's terms and conditions break down the prize further, revealing that the free flight will not just be for you, but 3 of your friends too. The tickets are non-stop and round trip between any two Silver Airline's destinations. And as if free plane tickets weren't awesome already, the Busch Gardens VIP Experience package to share with your friends includes 4 single-day admission tickets, as well as all-day dining and unlimited quick queue passes, and preferred parking. You'll also have a chance to bask in the limelight at a reveal event for the new name in TPA's Main Terminal.

Did someone basically just say free mini vacation? You don't have to tell us twice! Now that begs the question: what are the rules for entry?

Most importantly, only those 18 and up, and with U.S. citizenship can enter and win this contest. Your travel must be booked at least 25 days prior to your departure date, with the winner and their guests all being able to travel in the same group.

While there are no blackout dates that apply, space on flights is subject to availability, and the vouchers only cover the base fare. Winners will still be responsible for the taxes, fees, seat charges, added baggage fees, and other related travel expenses associated with their trip.

If you'd like a chance to win, submit your name entry to NameTheFlamingo.com between now and Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 12 pm eastern standard time. A selection committee comprised of Airport Staff and Community Members will select their three favorites, who will then duke it out in a public vote. The name that receives the most will then become the official, un-official name of Tampa's iconic Flamingo crafted by Matthew Mazzotta.

If you've been selected, you'll be contacted by one of the methods of information provided on your entry form. The winner will be announced publicly on Friday, December 16, 2022 — so make sure to keep your eyes on Tampa International's Instagram page, @flytpa, to find out if Tampa's Flamingo takes on your new name!

# Florida# Tampa# Tampa International Airport# Contest# Florida Flamingo

Comments / 33

Published by

Sharing news and interest pieces about the Sunshine State. Follow and tag us with your photos and stories on socials @uncoveringflorida!

New Port Richey, FL
2374 followers

