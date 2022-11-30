5 Places To Play In "Snow" This Winter in Florida

Most people don't associate Florida with snow, equally, a lot of people (ahem, snowbirds) don't want to. That said, there are plenty of Sunshine State natives that have an itch they need to scratch, and it's where to see snow in Florida.  

While natural snow doesn't happen often in this southern oasis--though, not totally unheard of, take the unusual snowstorm in Miami in 1977 for example--there are a few places that are bringing the chill closer to home with a little help from ice machines. 

Here are five places you can see "snow" and "ice" at this year in Florida--oh, and before you head out, don't forget to dress for the weather

1. Gaylord Palms - Kissimmee 

WHEN: NOW–Jan. 1, 2023

You and your family are invited to enjoy a true blue Christmas experience at Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Kissimmee. This year the month-long event promises a 20,000sqft immersive walk-through experience featuring massive ice sculptures and freezing temperatures--nine degrees Fahrenheit inside, to be exact!

"ICE! returns this holiday season. Step into a wonderland carved by expert artisans out of two million pounds of colorful ice. You'll see the story of Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas!™ in larger-than-life sculptures and even plunge down slides made entirely of ice in this Gaylord Hotels original experience," the official event page details.

Hours of the event may vary and all tickets must be purchased online ahead of arrival.

Get your tickets here!

2. Hunsader Farms - Bradenton 

WHEN: December 10-11, 16-18, 22-23

Hunsader Farms may ring a bell as it's one of the state's best places to go wildflower picking in the spring. But while the wildflower field is taking a break for the cooler season, the farm is still equally as exciting during the winter months when they bring out an ice maker for their Country Christmas event.

With your admission in 2022, the farm will once again be offering snow tubing and access to other winter activities including light displays, hay and train rides, Santa, craft vendors, campfires, petting zoo, and Christmas movies on the big screen. Hot cocoa and other seasonal goods will be available for purchase.

Parking is free and admission this year is $15 for adults and children over five. Hours will run on the dates listed above from 6p.m. to 10p.m.

Tickets will be paid in cash at the time of arrival. Find more information through the farm's official webpage here.

3. Snowcat Ridge - Dade City

WHEN: Daily

If you want the whole North Pole experience complete with igloos, sled riding, and tons (actual tons) of snow, a visit to Florida's only snow park, Snowcat Ridge, is a must this season. This park offers several snowy attractions including a "massive tubing hill, an Alpine Village, snow filled dome with real snow, ice skating and private igloos," as stated in the business's Instagram bio.

Snowcat Ridge is currently open daily and general admission tickets start as low as $26.95/per person.

You can find more information about ticketing and activities here.

 4. Farmer Mike's U-Pick - Bonita Springs

WHEN: December 2, 3, 9, 10,16,17

Another U-Pick farm coming in hot with the chill! Farmer Mike's U-Pick is bringing winter weather to south Florida for the fourth year. The event, Christmas at Mike's, will be hosted on December every Friday and Saturday until December 17 from 6:00p.m. to 9:30p.m. and will feature snow slides, a snow pit, a five acre lighted walk, story time with Santa, Polar Express on the big screen, campfires and s'mores, and so much more!

Tickets, which are $20 for ages seven and up, are available on their website here.

5. Celebration - Orlando

WHEN: Daily

The "winter winds" have officially blown in to Celebration, a festive Orlando suburb that celebrates the holiday season with an annual tradition they call "Now Snowing" — a month-long Winter Wonderland event meant to capture the spirit of an old-school family Christmas up in the great-white north.

The Celebration-celebration started Saturday, November 26, 2022, as the streets of Celebration were busting with strolling Charles Dickens-style Carolers, as well as a Santa-sack full of other festive fun, including photo-ops with Santa, romantic horse-drawn carriage rides, Christmas train rides, an ice skating rink, and a nightly snowfall.

Admission and parking is free and "snow" will fall nightly from 6p.m. to 9p.m. through December 31.

Find more information about the event here.

