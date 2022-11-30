Tickets Still Available for Massive Headliners Muse, Twenty One Pilots, Weezer & More in Florida

Photo for illustrative purposes only. Photo by Aditya Chinchure | Unsplash on Unsplash

Don't worry, we won't judge you...we've done it too; and by "done it" we mean putting off Christmas shopping for that one particularly hard-to-shop-for family member or friend's gifts. Until the absolute last second, no less!

Whether it's because they're rich and seem to have it all, just never express what they like out-loud, or refuse to tell you what they want when you ask them for the 100th time because they insist "they don't need a gift," it's probably pretty safe to assume that your gift-ee listens to music in their free time. Because everyone likes to throw their earbuds in while they do the dishes or fold laundry and jam out, right? Well, if you happen to know a thing or two about their favorite artists, then we have the perfect last minute gift idea — concert tickets!

Luckily, The Sunshine State's tropical climate and abundance of tourism hubs create the perfect conditions to bring in shows from talented artists of every genre year-round, and many of the concerts happening in Florida this December 2022 still have plenty of tickets left. From rap, EDM, and pop princes to country queens, legendary rock stars, hardcore metal bands, and indie-alternative icons, there's a little bit for almost everyone on this list.

Whether you're looking to stuff your sister's stocking with tix, surprise your BFF with an early present, or give yourself the gift of music this holiday season, you'll want to check out these 30 Florida concerts that still have tickets available. Is your fave band in town?

Who: American rap artist, music producer, and record executive, A$AP Rocky.

When: Thursday, December 1 at 11 pm.

Where: Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

How Much: General Admission Tickets to this event are going for $50 each, though VIP Tables with bottle service can also be reserved for anywhere between $3000 and $12000.

Who: Grammy award nominated hip hop star, Offset.

When: Thursday December 1, at 8pm.

Where: E11EVEN Miami, 29 NE 11th Street, Miami, FL 33132

How Much: $50 for the ladies, $75 for the dudes. VIP Table reservations are also available with advance booking by contacting the club here.

Who: "In Da Club" hip hop artist 50 Cent, and world-renowned DJ, Gordo.

When: Friday, December 2 starting at 8 pm, followed by Gordo's set later in the evening

Where: E11EVEN Miami night club, 29 NE 11th Street, Miami, FL 33132

How Much: Female general admission is going for $125, while males will be dropping $175 to get in the door for this one. VIP table reservations at varying price points are also available via advance booking here.

Who: Diplo, Major League DJz, Snakehips, and American Dance Ghosts. A surprise special guest is also slated to be discovered at this Mexican festival.

When: Friday December 2, from 6 pm to 3 am.

Where: Island Gardens; located at 888 MacArthur Causeway, Miami, FL. 33132.

How Much: Tickets to this event have gone up in price from their $50 early bird special to a $70 general admission price on the first round of sales. A second round of sales is labeled as coming soon, with the price likely to fluctuate when that happens. VIP admission is still running under early bird pricing for $150 as of publication, and includes access to a preferential entrance, separate restrooms, and a lounge area with bottle service.

Who: EDM, pop production duo, The Chainsmokers.

When: Friday, December 2 at 11:30 pm.

Where: A 22,000 square foot Miami Beach mega club known as LIV Miami. You'll find it at 4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140

How Much: General admission is $125, with table and bottle service packages available for groups of up to 6 starting at $5000.

Who: Dance and electronic artist, Bear Grillz.

When: Friday, December 2 at 10 pm.

Where: The Ritz Ybor, 1503 E 7th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605.

How Much: General admission to this show won't hurt your wallet, going for a mere $15 before taxes and fees. If you want to splurge on a last-minute early Christmas gift that's also affordable, the VIP package will only run you $65.

Who: 26 year old DJ and music producer, Martin Garrix.

When: Saturday, December 3 at 11:30 pm.

Where: LIV Miami, 4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140

How Much: General Admission starts at $95 for females, or $115 for males, with dance floor, table, and bottle service packages for up to 6 guests ranging in price from $4000, to $15000 also available.

Who: Superstar hip hop artist, Travis Scott, as well as music by Chase B, and an afterhours performance by DJ EFeezy.

When: Saturday, December 3 at 8 pm.

Where: E11EVEN Miami night club, 29 NE 11th Street, Miami, FL 33132

How Much: Male general admission is sold out, however, ladies can still snag general admission tickets for $150.

Who: A huge line-up of bands and artists stretching across two days, includes heavy hitters Weezer, Twenty One Pilots, Glass Animals, All Time Low, AJR, Bastille, Mod Sun, UPSAHL, and more. The event will also feature a special guest co-host, Andrew McMahon, pianist and lyricist for the bands Something Corporate and Jack's Mannequin. He also has a notable solo career under his moniker, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness.

When: Satuday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4.

Where: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre; 4802 US-301, Tampa, FL 33610.

How Much: One-day passes to hit radio station 97X's 20th iteration of Next Big Thing start as low as $35, and are going for upwards of $300 through verified resale pricing. Two-day lawn passes are available for $60, as well as VIP and Super VIP passes starting at $200, and $275 respectively.

Who: Another festival with a star-studded line-up split up over a two days, you'll be able to catch performances from artists Muse, Jack White, Jimmy Eat World, YungBlud, The Maine, BoyWithUke, Half • Alive, Machine Gun Kelly, The 1975, The Used, Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Mayday Parade, Wheatus and more.

When: Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4.

Where: Fort Lauderdale Beach, at 1100 Seabreeze Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

How Much: General admission runs for $85 on both days, and includes access to two shows, as well as curated food and drink concessions featuring local fan favorites, craft selections, as well as vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options. Two-day for $125, VIP for $250, and Two-day VIP tickets for $325 are also available.

Who: Rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor, Machine Gun Kelly, featuring guest artists Damaged Goods and Resident Zeus after-hours.

When: Sunday, December 4 at 8 pm.

Where: E11EVEN Miami, 29 NE 11th Street, Miami, FL 33132

How Much: Female general admission is going for $50, while admission for men is hovering around $75. VIP Table reservations are also available with advance booking by contacting the club here.

Who: Canadian progressive house artist and electronic music producer, Deadmau5.

When: Sunday, December 4 at 11 pm.

Where: Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

How Much: Female general admission for $50, $65 for male admission. VIP and bottle service table reservations for groups of 6-10 range in price from $1500 to $6000.

Who: Lonestar State post-grunge rock stars, Blue October.

When: Wednesday, December 7 at 8 pm.

Where: Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker, 707 NE 8th Street, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33304

How Much: Tickets are running surprisingly cheap for this throw-back concert, starting at $24.50 each, and running upwards to $175 for the best seats.

Who: Rap and Hip Hop legends Ja Rule, Ashanti, Fat Joe, Plies, and Trina.

When: Thursday, December 8. Entry to the venue starts at 7 pm, with the show kicking off at 8.

Where: Hard Rock Live, located at 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, FL 33314

How Much: As of publication, tickets are running for any where between $65 to bump elbows in the back row and upwards to $305 to stand stage-side, though prices can fluctuate with demand and availability according to Ticketmaster's website.

Who: Alternative Rock band out of Winter Haven, Florida, and well known for their 2005 hit "Feel Good Drag", Anberlin, with guests '68 and Gasoline Heat.

When: Three concert dates each showcasing songs from different albums will take place. Never Take Friendship Personal will be on December 8, Cities on December 9, and New Surrender on December 10. Though you can go to all three shows, too!

Where: The Social, 54 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801

How Much: Single-night tickets to this event are going for $35 each, but if you are a super-fan, you can attend all three days with the Three-Night Pass for $100.

Who: American country music singer and actress, Reba McEntire.

When: Saturday, December 10 at 7:30 pm.

Where: Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero, FL 33928.

How Much: Tickets start at around $95.75 each, stretching upwards to $746 for VIP packages.

Who: American heavy metal band, Machine Head.

When: Monday December 12 at 7pm in Ft. Lauderdale, and Tuesday December 13 at 8 pm in Tampa.

Where: Monday's show will kick off at Culture Room, located at 3045 N Federal Hwy #60-E, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306, with the band taking stage on Tuesday at The Orpheum, located at 14802 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL 33613

How Much: Another show that won't blow your holiday gift budget, with tickets going for only $29.50.

Who: Grammy Award-Winning A cappella Pop group, Pentatonix.

When: There are two separate dates available, one in Jacksonville on December 14 starting at 7pm with a 6pm door time, and one in Hollywood on December 15 at 8pm with a 7pm door time.

Where: The Jacksonville show will be at VyStar Veteran's Memorial Arena, while the Hollywood iteration will hit the Hard Rock Live venue.

How Much: Jacksonville's prices currently hover between $44.50 and $124.50, while the Hollywood Hard Rock show seems to be going for slightly more, starting around $70 for the cheapest tickets and peaking at over $1000 a pop for a stage-side spot.

Who: Pop-punk powerhouse group found on every elder emo/scene kid's playlist, A Day To Remember, with special guests, Wage War.

When: Friday, December 16 at 8 pm.

Where: Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW 5th Avenue, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33312

How Much: Tickets to this acoustic event are going for as low as $45.50, but could run you up to $155.50 to get up close and personal.

Who: Legendary American rapper, Rick Ross.

When: Saturday, December 17 at 8 pm.

Where: E11EVEN Miami, 29 NE 11th Street, Miami, FL 33132.

How Much: Female general admission is going for $50, while men will be paying around $75. VIP Table reservations are also available with advance booking by contacting the club here.

Who: Atlanta-based hip hop/rap group, Goodie Mob, consisting of artists CeeLo Green, Khujo, T-Mo, and Big Gipp, as well as guest artists Sam E Hues and Da Casper.

When: Saturday, December 17 at 7 pm.

Where: The Ritz Ybor, 1503 East 7th Avenue Tampa, FL 33605.

How Much: Another affordable ticket option, this show will only set you back $37.50 for general admission or $69.99 for VIP entry.

Who: Early 2000s rapper, Trick Daddy, featuring Jeezy, Plies, Trina, and Juvenile.

When: Saturday, December 17 at 7 pm.

Where: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, 300 A. Philip Randolph Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32202

How Much: Tickets are going for as low as $59, but could set you back up to $119 for the best seats.

Who: American rock-band, Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

When: Sunday, December 18; they have two separate show times running, one at 2 pm, and another at 7 pm. Doors open 60-90 minutes prior to your ticket time.

Where: Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa, FL 33602

How Much: While all the $29 tickets are sold out, there are still plenty available at the $49.50 price point, though the best seats will cost you upwards of $109.50.

Who: Latin pop and reggaeton artist, Daddy Yankee.

When: December 21 and 22 starting at 8 pm, with a door time of 7 pm.

Where: FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132

How Much: While most of the cheap seats for this concert are sold out, a good selection of mid-range priced tickets are still available, starting at $101 and running up to $1350 for some spots in the front row.

Who: R&B songstress, Mary J. Blige, featuring K-Michelle and Queen Naija.

When: Thursday, December 29 at 8 pm.

Where: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, 300 A Philip Randolph Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32202

How Much: The lowest price is currently showing under a Black Friday discount at $69.50, with the best seats running upwards to $475 a pop.

Who: Indie Funk band, Magic City Hippies. Each tour date features a combo of different guest artist in the line-up as well, including Cannibal Kids, The Hails, and CAPYAC.

When: The band has multiple Florida dates, with shows on December 29 in Tampa, December 30 in Orlando, December 31 in Miami Beach, and January 12 2023 in Jacksonville.

Where: Tampa's show will be at The Orpheum, with Orlando's taking stage at The Social. Miami Beach will gather at the Miami Beach Bandshell, while Jacksonville's concert will take over the 1904 Music Hall.

How Much: Ticket prices vary depending on which venue you decide you catch a show at, with prices ranging from $22.50 on the low end, up to $40 on the high end. Another affordable stocking stuffer for the music lovers on your list!

Who: Dutch DJ and music producer, Tiësto.

When: Thursday, December 29 at 8 pm.

Where: E11EVEN Miami, 29 NE 11th Street, Miami, FL 33132

How Much: Female admission is going for $60, while men will have to pay an extra $40 to get in the door at $100. VIP Table reservations for groups are also available by contacting the club here.

Who: "Turn Down For What" French DJ and music producer, DJ Snake.

When: Thursday, December 29 at 11 pm.

Where: Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139.

How Much: Another night club show, these tickets are going for only $40 each, though splurging on a group VIP Table with bottle service for you and your friends can also be done for anywhere between $2000 and $8000.

Who: American DJ, record producer, music programmer, and record executive, Steven "Steve" Aoki, featuring guest DJ, Mednas.

When: Friday, December 30 at 11 pm.

Where: Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139.

How Much: Admission for this show will only run you $60, though VIP Tables for groups are available for reservation for anywhere between $2500 and $10000.

Who: EDM DJ behind the song "Happier", Marshmello, featuring guest DJ, Mednas.

When: Saturday, December 31 at 9 pm.

Where: LIV Miami, 4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140