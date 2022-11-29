You Can Get Tickets to Swim With Manatees in Florida For Less Than $30 Right Now

Manatees in Crystal River, Florida Photo by Uncovering Florida

Manatee season in Florida is officially here and it's the best time to see these gentle giants in the flesh. From boat tours to snorkeling, or just meandering around one of the parks manatees are known to frequent, your options are plenty. However, if getting up-close with a manatee is on your bucket list, you will be pleased to know there is a limited-time deal by Adventure Diving offering a guided manatee tour and dive for one adult at Crystal River, priced at only $25.65 right now.

That's 53% off of the original price of $55 and just over $5 more than the price of admission into the nearby wildlife refuge, Three Sisters Spring.

"Our Coast Guard Licensed Captains navigate through the animal refuge to that day’s destination 'the manatee chooses the destination' making every trip one of a kind, our knowledgeable crew will lead the way while you sit for a up close and personal view of the Crystal River area keeping yours eyes peeled for manatees living out their daily routines," the deal states, in part, also noting that passengers receive a mask, snorkel gear and a briefing on manatee manners.

This is truly a unique activity as Crystal River, often referred to as the "Manatee Capital of the World," is the only place in Florida where tourists can legally swim with and "touch" a manatee. Of course, there are specific rules that have to be followed and all manatee interactions are supervised to ensure the safety of both wildlife and visitors.

This deal is slated to end in less than 24 hours and reservation is required. It must be redeemed within 120 days of purchase. You can grab your discount and read more about it here.