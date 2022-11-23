"Snow" Is Coming Soon To This Festive Florida Town

Photo for illustrative purposes only Photo by Unsplash

Snow--in the place literally dubbed The Sunshine State? Hard to believe without seeing it with your own two eyes. While you likely won't see those little flurries of white speckling your windshield on your morning commute any time soon, there is one city in Florida whose yearly tradition is to magically make it "snow" throughout the winter months. And the first flurry is finally coming to town this weekend!

The "winter winds" will be blowing into Celebration, a festive Orlando suburb that celebrates the holiday season with an annual tradition they call "Now Snowing" — a month-long Winter Wonderland event meant to capture the spirit of an old-school family Christmas up in the great-white north.

Starting Saturday, November 26, 2022, the streets of Celebration will be busting with strolling Charles Dickens-style Carolers, as well as a Santa-sack full of other festive fun, including photo-ops with Santa, romantic horse-drawn carriage rides, Christmas train rides, an ice skating rink, and a nightly snowfall.

The city will kick-off their 24-year-and-counting Christmas celebration the evening of the 26 at 6p.m. by lighting up a tree fit for Time's Square, located in the town center. Following the lighting ceremonies, they'll be letting it snow every hour from 6p.m. to 9p.m. through December 31st.

Admission and parking are always free, too! Any cash you decide to spend will be for your own holiday cheer, drinking your weight in hot cocoa, or maybe even a spur-of-the-moment Christmas gift for your hard-to-please mother-in-law you find while browsing one of the colorful local shops.

In addition to the daily festivities, December 3 and 10 will each feature their own special events. A holiday-themed art festival called Celebration Art Walk will be popping into town on the third, though Celebration's event calendar has limited information on what you can expect from this fest. The tenth will host a fundraising event called Hearts of Reality, benefiting Give Kids the World; it's at Hearts of Reality where you'll have the chance to meet over 100 reality stars from some of your favorite hit shows, such as Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race, The Circle, and more.

For more information about Celebration's Now Snowing event, click here. For more information and tickets to Hearts of Reality, click here.