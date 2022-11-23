Florida's Only Snow Park Has Officially Reopened For 2022

Photo for illustrative purposes Photo by Unsplash

When you imagine exploring the Sunshine State, the first thing you probably picture is yourself sinking those freshly painted toes into the crystalline sands, a margarita in hand as the ocean's waves race to touch them at the shoreline's edge. Certainly not trading in your flip flops for a pair of snow boots, right? Well, you'll have to do just that at Florida's only snow park, Snowcat Ridge, and after being delayed from Tropical Storm Nicole they're now officially open for the 2022 season.

"The snow is READY for a fun-filled season but due to the incoming tropical storm Nicole, we have made the tough decision to delay the opening of Snowcat Ridge until Wednesday, November 16th, 2022," the business's official Facebook posted this status update earlier in the month.

But as promised, the seasonal park has reopened over the past week, promising visitors a "perfect Holiday adventure" featuring tons of snow-related activities.

When you have a need for speed, you can race down the 60-foot tall, 400-foot long Snowy Slopes in a single, tandem, or 10-person party tube to your heart's content. If you want to make snow angels, sling snowballs, or hit the bunny slopes with the kids, you'll want to find yourself frolicking under the 42-foot tall, 30°F Arctic Igloo. Or you can grab your s/o and make it an ice-skating date as you skid around the Crystal Ribbon rink, cozying up by the fire with a bite to eat and good conversation after at the adorable Alpine Village—where you'll find food trucks serving up everything from tacos and pizzas to BBQ grilled goodies, french fries, mac & cheese, sweets, and an assortment of craft beers that rotate through the Biergarten, seasonally.

This year's sledding season officially opened November 16, and is currently set to melt away at the end February.

As of publishing, tickets are available for dates stretching throughout the entire season, with prices and park hours appearing to fluctuate depending on your chosen visiting day. Though visitors can save $5 by snagging their tickets online instead of at the door.

General Admission is currently going for as low as $26.95, and includes a two hour snow tubing session on the Snowy Slopes, as well as all-day access to the Arctic Igloo, Alpine Village, and Crystal Ribbon ice rink until park closing.

There are also options to upgrade your experience with extras, such as unlimited tubing time, pre-paid dining and drink tickets, t-shirts, and hoodies. Parking passes, ice skate, and snow gear rentals will be available for an added charge.

Discounted admission for groups of 20 to 25 is available through the online ticket purchasing page. For larger groups of 25 or more, corporate gatherings, or birthday party inquiries, you can contact Snowcat Ridge here.