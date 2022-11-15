Florida Strawberry Fest Announces Massive Headliners, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Willie Nelson & More

Photo for illustrative purposes only Unsplash

The Florida Strawberry Festival is officially coming back in 2023 with all of your favorite foods, things to do, and of course, massive headliners! Less than six hours ago the event posted the entertainment lineup on their Instagram with names like Willie Nelson, Josh Turner and and Lynyrd Skynyrd making the cut.

"Introducing the #BerryFest23 headline entertainment lineup coming to the @wishfarmsberries Soundstage. We still have a few names we can’t reveal for another couple of weeks, but trust us…they’ll be worth the wait," the post stated in part.

The lineup so far looks like this:

Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra Thursday, March 2

The Oak Ridge Boys Front Porch Singin’ Tour Thursday, March 2

Willie Nelson Friday, March 3

Halestorm Friday, March 3

Sara Evans Saturday, March 4

The Gatlin Brothers Sunday, March 5

Neal McCoy Monday, March 6

Josh Turner Monday, March 6

Roots & Boots Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye and Sammy Kershaw Tuesday, March 7

CeCe Winans Tuesday, March 7

Tanya Tucker Wednesday, March 8

Bill Haley, Jr. and the Comets Thursday, March 9

Tommy James & the Shondells

Thursday, March 9

for King & Country Thursday, March 9

Wayne Newton Friday, March 10

Train Friday, March 10

Sawyer Brown Saturday, March 11

Keith Sweat Saturday, March 11

Country Gold Tour Featuring Leroy Van Dyke, T.G. Sheppard, Mandy Barnett and T. Graham Brown Sunday, March 12

Lynyrd Skynyrd Sunday, March 12

Ticket prices vary depending on each headliner and will go on sale Thursday, December 8th at 8 a.m. on the event's official website.

The Strawberry Festival will be hosted from March 2-12, 2023 in at the Berry Fest Festival Grounds in Plant City, Florida.