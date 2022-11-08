Aaron Carter Said He Was On His Way to Florida to See Family Days Before Death

Aaron Carter, 34, of Lancaster, California was found dead in his bathtub on Saturday, several sources confirmed. The news broke only days after Carter, who rose to fame in the late 90s along with his brother and resident Backstreet Boy, Nick Carter, was live streaming from his RV claiming to be on his way to Florida.

"'Bout to see my mom--my family--in Florida," Carter said during a livestream on November 1, 2022.

Many viewers noted that the star appeared to be intoxicated while doing the live, also during which Carter commented that his mother, Jane Carter, "was not doing well" and he was going to see her.

Shortly after the public stream, Carter's cross country journey was cut short and a welfare check was called. The child star-turned-rapper was pulled over by police for suspected DUI while still in Lancaster.

Though Carter never completed his journey south, the singer-turned-rapper, born and raised in Tampa, Florida, often considered The Sunshine State his true home.

In recent years Carter spoke about his struggles with substance abuse and alleged mental health disorders which included schizophrenia and depression.

The child star's recent turmoil didn't stop there, he also lost custody of his child earlier this year after claims of abuse from both himself and his on and off again fiancée, Melanie Martin.

Despite the hardships Carter faced, he is remembered fondly by many who were close to him.

"My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth….God, Please take care of my baby brother," his older brother, Nick Carter, wrote publicly.

As of writing, the official cause of death and toxicology report is still pending but foul play is not expected according to reports.