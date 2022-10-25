Orlando, FL

A Military-Style Amusement Park With TANKS YOU CAN DRIVE is Officially Coming to Orlando

Uncovering Florida

Tank America

As if Orlando isn't already exciting enough with Disney, Universal and the many theme parks in between, there's a new one coming to town and it's a bit less little-kid-friendly. Tank America announced in July that it will be moving operations from Melbourne, Florida to Orlando, and we just got word that they are finally taking reservations this Thursday, October 27, 2022.

"It is OFFICIAL We are finally moving to #Orlando First load left our #melbourneflorida location this afternoon. #spacecoast has been great to us, and is the reason we are able to make this move to #orlandoflorida," their initial Instagram announcement from July read.

Tank America has gained notoriety for their unusual thrill ride offerings; instead of the usual rollercoasters and slingshots, they offer tanks that visitors can drive and crush cars with! 

Perhaps as expected, this is not your typical kid-friendly amusement park. According to Tank America's website, drivers have to be 16+ years of age and passengers must be over 55" tall. 

"Tank America is in scenic Orlando just minutes from Disney, Universal, and the airport. This adventure theme park is set on 14 lush acres of land with plenty of jungle terrain, and rolling trails cutting through the forest. The topography features a 1/2 mile course which billows up hills, traverses mud holes, whips around hair pin turns and across straightaways. Tank America puts you in the middle of the action and directly in the driver’s seat as you navigate across the landscape in a FV433 Abbot military tank, filled with adrenaline as you lay waste to everything in your path," their "About" section states.

To make reservations, you will have to visit their website here

