Living Near a Beach Can Make You Happier, Studies Suggest

Uncovering Florida

Many people say they have a natural attraction to coastal regions and the price of beachfront real estate certainly does reflect that. But, apparently it's not all in our heads, research suggests that there are actual health benefits of living near a beach.

According to multiple sources including Professor Lora Fleming, epidemiologist of England's University of Exeter, who also studies human health exposures and effects of harmful algal bloom toxins, our environment has an undeniable impact on our overall health and wellness.

​From vitamins to better relaxation, heightened motivation and so much more--science is now suggesting that living near a beach has its array of benefits beyond that of just a bragging right.

​Here are 5 surprising health benefits of living near a beach.

1. Beaches can be therapeutic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ncJ6r_0ikv77XG00
Unsplash

For those who enjoy the sounds of waves crashing against the shore and the calming effects of the color blue, it's no wonder that beaches can help promote relaxation. But, believe it or not, one study concluded that among participants those who merely looked at photos of the beach while in stressful situations, like dental surgery, felt less pain. While studies are still in the early stages, there is evidence to suggest that the beach has exceptionally therapeutic effects and people who live near beaches report overall better health.

2. Beaches can promote an active lifestyle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aeLtS_0ikv77XG00
Pexels

Good weather mixed with a great atmosphere is just about enough to motivate anyone to get out and about. Even the simplest walk on the beach or digging around for seashells can count as a low-intensity workout, let alone if you partake in any other ocean-based activities like surfing and swimming--and yes, beach yoga counts! It's only a huge bonus that many tourist attractions (boardwalks, shops, and public parks for example) boarder many coastal areas, all of which can also promote active lifestyles. Plus, all of this stimulation is equally as good for your brain as it is your body.

3. Increased vitamin D production

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0asCjG_0ikv77XG00
Pixabay

This point sort of goes hand-in-hand with that above because the more time you spend outside in the sun, the more vitamin D your body is able to produce. Have you ever heard of seasonal depression? Some medical professionals believe that a leading cause of seasonal depression is due to a lack of vitamin D. Believe it or not, this vitamin is essential to our good health and its deficiency has been linked to an array of major health problems besides depression.

4. Salt water can be good for skin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QKGQW_0ikv77XG00
Pixabay

Next time you are swimming in salt water you can feel good knowing that it is not only an excellent exfoliant that can help you shed dead skin cells and perhaps even deter acne, but it's rich with minerals such magnesium, calcium, and potassium that can be absorbed through your skin. That being said, ocean water should not be used in or around open wounds and it definitely should not be consumed.

5. Beaches may promote healthier diets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sgsoC_0ikv77XG00
Pixabay

Fresh seafood anyone? There are plenty of studies to suggest that seafood is one of the best protein sources around and high in omega-3 fatty acids, not to mention, fresh seafood is often suggested as a healthier alternative to farmed fish. Living by an ocean almost certainly means there will be local fishermen serving up the day's catch fresh off the boat. Even if you aren't a sea foodie, an active lifestyle may also encourage healthy eating habits--so perhaps you will be more likely to pick up a salad as opposed to a burger after your long romantic walk on the beach.

