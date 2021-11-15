Memphis, TN

Fiestas, fish fries, and pizza pies, oh my! Check out these Memphis food trucks.

Uncharted Traveling

Memphis is a food lovers paradise, and we're serving up more than just barbecue these days! Check out my three latest food truck adventures, and add them to your list of "must-eat in Memphis".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p9XMq_0cxctZOC00
Jenny Feleciano/Uncharted Traveling

Mr. Frazier’s Fish Fry

I have two words for you: Crabby. Fries. I made my way over to this food truck because of the tempting smells of fried catfish, but would go back time and time again just for their crabby fries! This little piece of food paradise called crabby fries is a plate of french fries topped with cajun spices, smothered in homemade garlic and parmesan lump crab sauce, and topped with fresh Parmesan cheese. I promise you they taste as delicious as they sound! And the sides don't stop there. Other choices include perfectly crispy regular fries, tangy coleslaw, and fried corn. While you’re visiting the truck for their fries, make sure you do get a taste of their fried catfish, it was a perfect blend of crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, just the way fried fish should be!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gvdt7_0cxctZOC00
Mr. Frazier's fried catfish and crabby fries!Jenny Feleciano/Uncharted Traveling

Fiesta Wagon

Street tacos, massive quesadillas, and nachos all cooked curbside, coming to you from the back of a trailer on a Blackstone grill! The kind employees of this food truck cheerily prepare made-to-order food that perfectly represents its namesake, a fiesta on wheels! If you see this food truck around town, I would highly recommend loading up on their tacos. I chose the Supreme Tacos, which comes with three tacos topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese on a flour tortilla. I can personally vouch for the fact that these are some of the best tacos in town! What to wash all these delicious tacos down with? Make sure you order one of their HUGE cups of homemade strawberry lemonade. It hits the spot perfectly when paired with their fresh, hot, and delicious fiesta on a plate!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OBUzr_0cxctZOC00
Supreme Tacos at Fiesta Wagon!Jenny Feleciano/Uncharted Traveling

9Dough1

This food truck is hard to miss, rolling through town like a huge Italian flag on wheels. While the truck is a stroke of creative genius, it's the food that will steal your heart. Pizza on wheels that’s ready to serve, hot and fresh in less than 10 minutes? That's amore! And this is what is waiting for you at the 9Dough1 food truck, which playfully gives ode to the zip code in which it rolls around town -- the 901! At this pizza truck, you’ll have a selection of options for a personal pizza from classics like cheese, pepperoni, sausage, veggie, and meat lovers, to local favorites such as BBQ chicken and buffalo chicken! My personal favorite is the buffalo chicken pizza, piled high with spicy chicken, cheese, buffalo sauce, and ranch dressing. No matter what you pick, you’re sure to be in for a treat with a stop at this pizzeria on wheels!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KJdje_0cxctZOC00
Pizza on wheels!Jenny Feleciano/Uncharted Traveling

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R6hZD_0cxctZOC00
Buffalo Chicken Pizza from 9Dough1!Jenny Feleciano/Uncharted Traveling

I'd love to hear about your favorite food trucks in Memphis, too. Hit me up in the comments below!

Follow me to keep up to date with all things Memphis. I write about travel, community events, live music and festivals, and all the best food and drink!

Comments / 3

Published by

Local city guide for Memphis Tennessee, reporting on current events, entertainment, and all the best places to eat and drink. And a few cocktail recipes here and there!

Memphis, TN
1075 followers

